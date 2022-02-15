Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Gazprom : Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repairs by using mobile compressor stations in 2020–2021

02/15/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repairs by using mobile compressor stations in 2020-2021

RELEASE

Release

February 15, 2022, 21:35
  • The use of mobile compressor stations ranks among the most efficient modern technologies.
  • The amount of gas savings is comparable to gas consumption by a large Russian city.
  • Gazprom is once again named best among Russian oil and gas companies in CDP's international climate rating.

The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Company's ongoing efforts to improve the energy efficiency of production processes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It was noted that the work is performed in line with the Russian Energy Strategy up to 2035 and the Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy of Gazprom.

In 2018-2021, Gazprom saved 15.68 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resources, including 13.67 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 1.37 billion kWh of electricity, and 0.93 million Gcal of heat. The value of the saved fuel and energy resources totaled RUB 54.9 billion.

Efforts for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are significantly aided by the Company's energy-saving projects based on advanced technologies for saving natural gas during repair operations. One of the most efficient technologies of this kind is the use of mobile compressor stations (MCS).

In 2020-2021, the use of MCS during gas pipeline repairs helped additionally save more than 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This amount is comparable to annual gas consumption by a city like Penza or Ryazan, or by a major TPP that provides over a million people with energy. As a result, the use of merely ten MCS helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17 million tons of СО2 equivalent. In order to minimize methane emissions and further decrease the carbon footprint of gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers, the Company is working to expand its MCS fleet.

In 2021, Gazprom was once again named best among Russian oil and gas companies in the international climate rating compiled by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

With a view to further enhancing energy efficiency and cutting the consumption of fuel and energy resources, Gazprom approved the corporate goals for 2022-2024. A draft program for energy saving was drawn up with the purpose of achieving total savings of at least 11.27 million tons of fuel equivalent. In addition, Gazprom's sustainable development scenarios up to 2050 are currently being drafted taking into account the low-carbon trend in the global economy.

The Gazprom Management Committee was tasked with continuing the work aimed at improving the energy efficiency of the Company's production activities and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Background

Gazprom has in place a corporate Environmental Policy, the fundamental document of the Environmental Management System (EMS) that complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard.

An Energy Management System is also in effect at the Company. The System is certified for compliance with ISO 50001:2018.

In March 2018, Gazprom along with other major foreign energy companies signed the Guiding Principles on Reducing Methane Emissions across the Natural Gas Value Chain.

In October 2018, Gazprom approved the corporate Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy.

Other documents that are currently in effect include Gazprom's Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2020-2022, Gazprom's Integrated Environmental Program for 2020-2024, and the Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030.

The results of the Company's production activities have the lowest carbon footprint among the world's oil & gas majors. Gazprom put in place a methane emissions monitoring system, developed the required regulatory framework, and organized corporate control over gas leaks. Specifically, the Company regularly conducts in-line inspections of gas pipelines, examines their technical condition, and monitors methane emissions by means of state-of-the-art equipment.

The use of MCS ranks among the most efficient modern technologies for preventing emissions of natural gas that occur when traditional repair methods are used. In the course of preparations for such repairs, mobile compressor stations are employed to pump the bulk of gas from the shut-off section of the pipeline into an active section or a parallel string. This way, up to 80 per cent of methane is prevented from being released into the atmosphere.

The venting of gas from the sections of the gas transmission system (GTS) undergoing repairs is a mandatory procedure that ensures the safety of repair personnel and is used in every GTS across the world.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) includes over 700 international financial institutions. CDP holds the world's largest database on corporations' greenhouse gas emissions and climate change risks, which is used for investment decision-making.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

Related news

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
02:17pPJSC GAZPROM : Overdue debt of Russian consumers for gas supplies falls in 2021 by RUB 5.9..
PU
07:45aGazprom's Oil Unit Forecasts Improved Drilling Activity In 2022
MT
01:46aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
RE
02/14Gazprom Under Further Scrutiny By EU Antitrust Regulators Over Gas Supply Issues
MT
02/14PJSC GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on February 21, 2022 ..
PU
02/14Exclusive-EU likely to intensify fact-finding on Gazprom - source
RE
02/14Gazprom will not sell gas on its electronic platform this week
RE
02/14East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse for ninth week
RE
02/12East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
RE
02/11Interview-Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 036 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,95x
Yield 2021 15,4%
Capitalization 98 852 M 98 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,18 $
Average target price 5,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-6.05%98 852
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.56%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286