PJSC Gazprom : Gazprom saves over 1 billion cubic meters of gas during gas pipeline repairs by using mobile compressor stations in 2020–2021

Release February 15, 2022, 21:35

The use of mobile compressor stations ranks among the most efficient modern technologies.

The amount of gas savings is comparable to gas consumption by a large Russian city.

Gazprom is once again named best among Russian oil and gas companies in CDP's international climate rating.

The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Company's ongoing efforts to improve the energy efficiency of production processes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It was noted that the work is performed in line with the Russian Energy Strategy up to 2035 and the Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy of Gazprom.

In 2018-2021, Gazprom saved 15.68 million tons of fuel equivalent on fuel and energy resources, including 13.67 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 1.37 billion kWh of electricity, and 0.93 million Gcal of heat. The value of the saved fuel and energy resources totaled RUB 54.9 billion.

Efforts for enhancing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are significantly aided by the Company's energy-saving projects based on advanced technologies for saving natural gas during repair operations. One of the most efficient technologies of this kind is the use of mobile compressor stations (MCS).

In 2020-2021, the use of MCS during gas pipeline repairs helped additionally save more than 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This amount is comparable to annual gas consumption by a city like Penza or Ryazan, or by a major TPP that provides over a million people with energy. As a result, the use of merely ten MCS helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 17 million tons of СО2 equivalent. In order to minimize methane emissions and further decrease the carbon footprint of gas supplies to Russian and foreign consumers, the Company is working to expand its MCS fleet.

In 2021, Gazprom was once again named best among Russian oil and gas companies in the international climate rating compiled by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

With a view to further enhancing energy efficiency and cutting the consumption of fuel and energy resources, Gazprom approved the corporate goals for 2022-2024. A draft program for energy saving was drawn up with the purpose of achieving total savings of at least 11.27 million tons of fuel equivalent. In addition, Gazprom's sustainable development scenarios up to 2050 are currently being drafted taking into account the low-carbon trend in the global economy.

The Gazprom Management Committee was tasked with continuing the work aimed at improving the energy efficiency of the Company's production activities and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Background Gazprom has in place a corporate Environmental Policy, the fundamental document of the Environmental Management System (EMS) that complies with the ISO 14001:2015 standard. An Energy Management System is also in effect at the Company. The System is certified for compliance with ISO 50001:2018. In March 2018, Gazprom along with other major foreign energy companies signed the Guiding Principles on Reducing Methane Emissions across the Natural Gas Value Chain. In October 2018, Gazprom approved the corporate Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving Policy. Other documents that are currently in effect include Gazprom's Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency Program for 2020-2022, Gazprom's Integrated Environmental Program for 2020-2024, and the Roadmap for the greenhouse gas management system at the Gazprom Group up to 2020 and looking forward to 2030. The results of the Company's production activities have the lowest carbon footprint among the world's oil & gas majors. Gazprom put in place a methane emissions monitoring system, developed the required regulatory framework, and organized corporate control over gas leaks. Specifically, the Company regularly conducts in-line inspections of gas pipelines, examines their technical condition, and monitors methane emissions by means of state-of-the-art equipment. The use of MCS ranks among the most efficient modern technologies for preventing emissions of natural gas that occur when traditional repair methods are used. In the course of preparations for such repairs, mobile compressor stations are employed to pump the bulk of gas from the shut-off section of the pipeline into an active section or a parallel string. This way, up to 80 per cent of methane is prevented from being released into the atmosphere. The venting of gas from the sections of the gas transmission system (GTS) undergoing repairs is a mandatory procedure that ensures the safety of repair personnel and is used in every GTS across the world. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) includes over 700 international financial institutions. CDP holds the world's largest database on corporations' greenhouse gas emissions and climate change risks, which is used for investment decision-making.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media +7 812 609-34-21

+7 812 609-34-32

+7 812 613-29-27 pr@gazprom.ru Investment Community +7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru Gazprom on social media

Related news