Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Gazprom : Natural gas to play major role in satisfying growing energy demand during energy transition

02/15/2022 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Natural gas to play major role in satisfying growing energy demand during energy transition

RELEASE

Release

February 15, 2022, 21:40

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information about the development and implementation of projects designed to reduce the negative impacts brought about by energy transition processes.

It was highlighted that Gazprom is constantly monitoring energy transition processes and the associated risks and opportunities in order to take them into consideration in the long-term planning of the Company's activities. The current stage of the energy transition is characterized by the growing use of renewable energy sources (RES) and has a number of negative effects on both consumers and producers of energy.

The main negative effect for consumers is that energy systems become less predictable and less stable as the share of RES in their structure grows bigger. Generation of power from RES depends on weather and lacks stability. For instance, this factor had a significant influence on the European energy market in 2021.

It was noted that natural gas is the most promising of conventional fuels, as its environmental advantages are considerable and the technologies of its use are well-developed and affordable. Natural gas is projected to make a major contribution to satisfying the rising energy demand during energy transition, inter alia, as a reliable and efficient fuel for the booking of RES capacities. As per up-to-date assessments, the growth in global gas demand may reach 15 per cent by 2030 and 25 per cent by 2040 as compared to the year 2021.

Gazprom continues to develop its gas business and provides stable gas supplies to its key markets under long-term contracts. The Company actively works to diversify the pool of its gas consumers and implements gas processing projects to expand the portfolio of its products.

A critical requirement to energy producers in terms of energy transition is to reduce the carbon intensity of their products. Gazprom implements a set of measures aimed at further reducing the carbon intensity of its products, in particular, in the gas transmission segment. For instance, the Nord Stream, TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines are designed to, inter alia, achieve a considerable reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as compared to alternative but less advanced gas pipeline systems on the one hand and the imports of liquefied natural gas into the region on the other hand.

The Company works jointly with Russian enterprises to adopt the use of modern large-diameter pipes and gas turbine drives for gas compressor units with enhanced environmental safety characteristics.

With a view to further enhancing its environmental performance, Gazprom also implements measures to reduce emissions in the production segment of business and develop hydrogen technologies on the basis of natural gas. To achieve comprehensive adaptation to energy transition processes, the Company is preparing sustainable development scenarios up to 2050.

The projects and activities being implemented not only allow Gazprom to efficiently develop its business during the energy transition, but also contribute to the Company's strategic goal of strengthening its leading position among global energy companies.

Information Directorate, Gazprom


Media

+7 812 609-34-21
+7 812 609-34-32
+7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

Related news

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 19:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
02:17pPJSC GAZPROM : Overdue debt of Russian consumers for gas supplies falls in 2021 by RUB 5.9..
PU
07:45aGazprom's Oil Unit Forecasts Improved Drilling Activity In 2022
MT
01:46aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
RE
02/14Gazprom Under Further Scrutiny By EU Antitrust Regulators Over Gas Supply Issues
MT
02/14PJSC GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on February 21, 2022 ..
PU
02/14Exclusive-EU likely to intensify fact-finding on Gazprom - source
RE
02/14Gazprom will not sell gas on its electronic platform this week
RE
02/14East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse for ninth week
RE
02/12East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
RE
02/11Interview-Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 036 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,95x
Yield 2021 15,4%
Capitalization 98 852 M 98 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,18 $
Average target price 5,89 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-6.05%98 852
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.56%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286