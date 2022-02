PJSC Gazprom : On certain decisions of issuer's Board of Directors (PDF, 151.5 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer 1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified 2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino State Register of Legal Entities Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation 1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration 1027700070518 Number) of issuer (if applicable) 1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of 7736050003 issuer (if applicable) 1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of 00028-A Russia 1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to www.gazprom.ru; disclose information www.e- disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934 1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is February 4, 2022 reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on inclusion of candidates into list of nominees for Gazprom Board of Directors to be voted on at annual General Shareholders Meeting of issuer

2.1. Information about quorum of issuer Board of Directors' meeting and voting results on decision making issues: meeting in absentia, 11 out of 11 Members of Board of Directors submitted voting ballots, quorum recorded as present.

Voting results on agenda item "On review of proposed nominees for Gazprom Board of Directors and Audit Commission, as well as agenda items for annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom":

In favor - 11 votes.

2.2. Contents of decisions made by issuer's Board of Directors:

regarding agenda item "On review of proposed nominees for Gazprom Board of Directors and Audit Commission, as well as agenda items for annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom":

1. Include following candidates into list of nominees to be voted on at annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom:

for election to Gazprom's Board of Directors:

Akimov, Andrey Igorevich - Chairman of Management Board, Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

Manturov, Denis Valentinovich - Minister of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation; Markelov, Vitaly Anatolyevich - Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom; Martynov, Viktor Georgievich - Rector of Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University);

Mau, Vladimir Alexandrovich - Rector of Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration;

Miller, Alexey Borisovich - Chairman of Management Committee, Gazprom; Novak, Alexander Valentinovich - Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation; Schroeder, Gerhard - Chairman of Shareholders' Committee, Nord Stream AG;

Sereda, Mikhail Leonidovich - First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Export, Director General, Gazprom Trading;

Shulginov, Nikolai Grigorievich - Minister of Energy of Russian Federation;

Zubkov, Viktor Alexeevich - Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Cooperation with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum;