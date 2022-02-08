PJSC Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 155.6 KB)
02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY
(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
name (for non-profit organization) of issuer
1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State
St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
Register of Legal Entities
1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)
1027700070518
of issuer (if applicable)
1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer (if applicable)
1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of
00028-A
Russia
1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose
www.gazprom.ru
information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is
February 4, 2022
reflected in statement
2. Contents of Statement
Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:Gazprom posted press release on Board of Directors' review of issues related to holding annual General Shareholders Meeting.
Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided:circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue1-02-00028-A,date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors:February 4, 2022.
Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
February 4, 2022.