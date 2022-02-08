Log in
PJSC Gazprom : On data sent or provided by issuer to relevant authority (relevant entity) of foreign state, foreign stock exchange and (or) other entities in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation (PDF, 155.6 KB)

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATA SENT OR PROVIDED BY ISSUER TO RELEVANT AUTHORITY

(RELEVANT ENTITY) OF FOREIGN STATE, FOREIGN STOCK EXCHANGE AND (OR) OTHER ENTITIES IN COMPLIANCE WITH FOREIGN LEGISLATION FOR PURPOSES OF THEIR DISCLOSURE OR PROVISION TO FOREIGN INVESTORS DUE TO PLACEMENT OR CIRCULATION OF ISSUER'S REGISTRABLE SECURITIES BEYOND RUSSIAN FEDERATION

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

Register of Legal Entities

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number)

1027700070518

of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of

00028-A

Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose

www.gazprom.ru

information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is

February 4, 2022

reflected in statement

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Type and summary of data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: Gazprom posted press release on Board of Directors' review of issues related to holding annual General Shareholders Meeting.
  3. Identification attributes of issuer's equity securities due to placement or circulation of which beyond Russian Federation required information is issued and provided: circulation of Gazprom ordinary shares (state registration number of issue 1-02-00028-A,date of state registration: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU0007661625) beyond Russian Federation by means of circulation of US depository receipts (International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) US3682872078).
  4. Date of sending data by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors: February 4, 2022.
  5. Webpage holding text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
    London Exchange: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/OGZD/gazprom-bod-reviews-agm-related-issues/15316832
    Singapore Exchange: https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate- announcements/D7T555JC5PDRW0N8/549799f6c73671a2bc5856f6befab19c9f9e70d4e1fd42c29b6 61aa59922e275
  6. Date of posting online text of document containing data sent by issuer to foreign stock exchange in compliance with foreign legislation for purposes of their disclosure or provision to foreign investors due to placement or circulation of issuer's registrable securities beyond Russian Federation:
    February 4, 2022.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Directorate Head, Gazprom

Andrey Orlov

(acting under power of attorney

No. 01/04/04-89д, dated February 13, 2019)

(signature)

3.2. Date

February

04, 2022

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 139 B - -
Net income 2021 33 031 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,00x
Yield 2021 15,1%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,25 $
Average target price 5,89 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-6.28%100 428
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.49%1 973 842
SHELL PLC0.00%213 178
TOTALENERGIES SE14.79%152 609
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.16%150 646
EQUINOR ASA11.17%96 235