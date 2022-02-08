PJSC Gazprom : On date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to issuer's securities (PDF, 144 KB)

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229, Russian Federation

1027700070518

7736050003

00028-A

February 4, 2022

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON DATE OF LISTING (DETERMINING) PERSONS ENTITLED TO EXERCISE RIGHTS

ATTACHED TO ISSUER'S SECURITIES

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name (for commercial entity) or Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom name (for non-profit organization) of issuer

1.2. Address of issuer indicated in Unified State Register of Legal Entities

1.3. OGRN (Primary State Registration Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.4. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of issuer (if applicable)

1.5. Unique issuer code assigned by Bank of Russia

1.6. Webpage address used by issuer to disclose information

1.7. Date of event (material fact) which is reflected in statement

2. Contents of Statement

on date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to issuer's securities

Type, category (class), series (if any) and other identification attributes of issuer's securities indicated in resolution on issue of securities in respect of which date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to those securities is established: ordinary registered uncertificated shares, state registration number of securities issue: 1-02-00028-А, date of state registration of securities issue: December 30, 1998, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): RU0007661625. Rights attached to issuer's securities in respect of which date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to those securities is established: participation in annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom on June 30, 2022. Date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to issuer's securities:

June 6, 2022. Date of compilation and number of minutes of meeting of issuer's authorized managing body where decision was made concerning date of listing (determining) persons entitled to exercise rights attached to issuer's securities (date of listing holders of issuer's securities for purpose of exercising rights attached to issuer's securities): minutes of Board of Directors meeting No. 1417, dated February 4, 2021.

3. Signature

3.1. Member of Management Committee, Department