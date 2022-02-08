PJSC Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on February 15, 2022 (PDF, 142.8 KB)

MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT
ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA
1. General information
1.1. Full legal name of issuer
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom
1.2. Short legal name of issuer
PJSC Gazprom
1.3. Address of issuer
2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino
Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,
Russian Federation
1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration
1027700070518
Number) of issuer
1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of
7736050003
issuer
1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering
00028-A
authority
1.7. Webpage address used by issuer to
www.gazprom.ru;
|
disclose information
www.e-
disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934
1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is
|
February 4, 2022
|
reflected in statement (if applicable)
2. Contents of Statement
Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of
Directors: February 4, 2022.
Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting: February 15, 2022.
Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
On improving payment discipline with regard to domestic gas supplies, as well as on measures being taken to settle debt for gas supplied, including interaction with government authorities to perfect current legislation that regulates procedure of paying for gas.
On development and implementation of projects aimed at offsetting negative effects of "third energy transition" processes.
On measures aimed at energy efficiency enhancement and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
3. Signature
3.1. Deputy Head of Management CommitteeVasily Tolstopyatov Administration - Head of Secretariat 200/6,
Gazprom
(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04- 755д, dated November 19, 2021)
3.2. Date
February
04, 2022
Disclaimer
