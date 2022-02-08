Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
PJSC Gazprom : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on February 15, 2022 (PDF, 142.8 KB)

02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
MATERIAL FACT STATEMENT

ON ISSUER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND AGENDA

1. General information

1.1. Full legal name of issuer

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

1.2. Short legal name of issuer

PJSC Gazprom

1.3. Address of issuer

2/3 Lakhtinsky Avenue, Bldg. 1, Lakhta-Olgino

Municipal District, St. Petersburg, 197229,

Russian Federation

1.4. OGRN (Primary State Registration

1027700070518

Number) of issuer

1.5. INN (Taxpayer Identification Number) of

7736050003

issuer

1.6. Unique issuer code assigned by registering

00028-A

authority

1.7. Webpage address used by issuer to

www.gazprom.ru;

disclose information

www.e-

disclosure.ru/PORTAL/company.aspx?id=934

1.8. Date of event (material fact) which is

February 4, 2022

reflected in statement (if applicable)

  1. 2. Contents of Statement

  2. Date of decision by Chairman of issuer's Board of Directors to hold meeting of issuer's Board of
    Directors: February 4, 2022.
  3. Date of issuer's Board of Directors meeting: February 15, 2022.
  4. Agenda of issuer's Board of Directors meeting:
  1. On improving payment discipline with regard to domestic gas supplies, as well as on measures being taken to settle debt for gas supplied, including interaction with government authorities to perfect current legislation that regulates procedure of paying for gas.
  2. On development and implementation of projects aimed at offsetting negative effects of "third energy transition" processes.
  3. On measures aimed at energy efficiency enhancement and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

3. Signature

3.1. Deputy Head of Management CommitteeVasily Tolstopyatov Administration - Head of Secretariat 200/6,

Gazprom

(acting under power of attorney No. 01/04/04- 755д, dated November 19, 2021)

(signature)

3.2. Date

February

04, 2022

L.S.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
