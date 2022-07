July 31 (Reuters) - Physical flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stabilised at around 13.1 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h) for 1600-1700 CET (1400-1500 GMT) after falling from 14.4 million at 0600-0700 CET on Sunday morning, data on Nord Stream's website showed. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)