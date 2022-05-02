Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
240.40 RUB   +1.21%
Physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow halt -Gascade data

05/02/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
May 2 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Monday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 13,218,713 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) before they dropped to 0, data from operator Gascade showed.

Physical entry flows at the German border point of Mallnow had previously fallen to zero in both March and April.

The Yamal pipeline has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 1.21% 240.4 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 2.01% 417 End-of-day quote.-23.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.33% 70.425 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
