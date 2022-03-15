Log in
PJSC GAZPROM

RWE CEO: halting Russian energy imports would damage industry

03/15/2022 | 05:02am EDT
RWE holds capital markets day

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - RWE said on Tuesday that halting Russian energy imports, which some Western states have demanded to put pressure on Moscow, would have an unforeseen impact on German household heating supply and cause lasting damage to industry.

"I understand very well the calls to extend the sanctions to the maximum. After all, the aim is to support Ukraine by weakening Russia's leadership to the greatest degree possible," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.

"However, we must unfortunately also acknowledge that there is a strong dependence on Russia, especially in energy supply, in Europe and in particular in Germany."

Krebber said he could therefore fully understand the position of the German government in speaking out against sanctions on Russian fuel supplies at this point.

RWE buys gas from Gazprom.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
RWE AG -2.08% 36.17 Delayed Quote.3.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.83% 111.017 Delayed Quote.77.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 29 845 M - -
Net Debt 2021 36 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,14x
Yield 2021 16,7%
Capitalization 67 777 M 46 867 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-33.41%46 867
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.78%2 093 823
SHELL PLC23.60%190 926
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.22%149 195
TOTALENERGIES SE2.51%130 324
EQUINOR ASA21.83%102 785