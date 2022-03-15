RWE CEO: halting Russian energy imports would damage industry

"I understand very well the calls to extend the sanctions to the maximum. After all, the aim is to support Ukraine by weakening Russia's leadership to the greatest degree possible," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.

"However, we must unfortunately also acknowledge that there is a strong dependence on Russia, especially in energy supply, in Europe and in particular in Germany."

Krebber said he could therefore fully understand the position of the German government in speaking out against sanctions on Russian fuel supplies at this point.

RWE buys gas from Gazprom.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)