    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-05
240.10 RUB   +0.63%
02:07aRequests for Russian gas via key Ukraine transit point fall to zero, data shows
RE
05/10Russia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flow entry is impossible
RE
05/10Ukraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, blames Moscow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Requests for Russian gas via key Ukraine transit point fall to zero, data shows

05/11/2022 | 02:07am EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday, following Kyiv's warning of shutting down supplies through the route.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend gas flows through the transit point which it said delivered almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for the move and saying it would move the flows elsewhere.

The gas pipeline via the Sokhranovka point runs through Ukraine's Luhansk region, part of which has been under control of pro-Russian separatists.

Ukraine's gas pipeline operator GTSOU said it would stop shipments via the route from Wednesday, declaring "force majeure", a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control.

But Gazprom, the Kremlin-controlled firm which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, said it was "technologically impossible" to shift all volumes to the Sudzha interconnection point further west, as GTSOU proposed.

The data showed requests for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic metres for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, total Russian gas flows via Ukraine to Europe were at 95.8 million cubic metres. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.63% 240.1 End-of-day quote.-30.06%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -3.26% 394.7 End-of-day quote.-27.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 68.6065 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 83 394 M 81 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-30.06%81 138
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 932
SHELL PLC37.19%205 521
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%139 086
TOTALENERGIES SE7.88%131 347
EQUINOR ASA36.43%106 962