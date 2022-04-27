Rouble hits over 2-year high vs euro in Moscow as Russia halts some gas supplies

April 27 (Reuters) - The rouble soared to a more than
two-year high against the euro in Moscow trade on Wednesday,
supported by existing capital controls and upcoming income tax
payments, after Russia upped the ante in a gas dispute with
Europe.
Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for
rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim
at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against
international sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
By 1418 GMT, the rouble had gained 1.8% to trade at 75.43
versus the euro, its strongest since early March
2020.
It was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 72.75
.
The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European
countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further
worsen relations with Europe, negatively impacting sentiment,
Veles Capital said in a note.
However, Promsvyazbank analysts said corporate income taxes
due on Thursday could deter the greenback from strengthening
significantly against the rouble.
RATE CUT EXPECTATIONS
The market is also looking ahead to Friday's rate decision.
The central bank is widely expected to cut its key interest rate
by 200 basis points to 15% as it tries to stimulate more lending
in the economy in the face of high inflation, a Reuters poll
showed.
Lower rates support the economy through cheaper lending but
can also fan inflation and make the rouble more vulnerable to
external shocks.
Trading activity remains subdued and somewhat erratic
compared with levels seen before Feb. 24, when Moscow sent tens
of thousands of troops into Ukraine. On the interbank market,
the rouble was weaker: banks offered to buy dollars for 74.15
roubles and were selling them for 74.57.
Movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital
controls imposed by the central bank, and the economy faces
soaring inflation, capital flight and the risk of a possible
debt default after the West imposed tough sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had withstood the
impact of sanctions, but an economy ministry document seen by
Reuters on Wednesday showed it expects gross domestic product to
shrink by 12.4% in its most conservative scenario, suggesting
that sanctions pressure is taking its toll.
Russian stock indexes were climbing.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.7% to
1,027.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
2.3% higher at 2,371.3 points.
Nasdaq-listed Yandex's Moscow shares outperformed,
jumping around 8.5% on the day after the company reported a
strong year-on-year increase in quarterly revenues but flagged
an adverse impact of "geopolitical developments" on some
operations since Feb. 24.
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean)