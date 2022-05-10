Russia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flow entry is impossible

May 10 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom
said on Tuesday it was not technologically possible to switch
gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point, as Ukraine's gas
system operator GTSOU was proposing.
GTSOU earlier said it would declare force majeure on the
transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry
point, with flows stopping on May 11, and proposed transferring
capacity to another location, Sudzha.
Gazprom said in a statement it had been notified of the
force majeure but had not received any proof of the
circumstances to justify it, and did not see any obstacle to
continuing its normal supply regime.
It said it was meeting all its obligations to European
consumers in full.
The transfer of capacity to Sudzha is "technologically
impossible", it said, under a 2019 agreement setting out
volumes, "and the Ukrainian side is well aware of this".
