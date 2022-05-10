Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-05
240.10 RUB   +0.63%
01:30pRussia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flow entry is impossible
RE
11:48aUkraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, use alternative
RE
08:41aFSUOGM : Russia puts Nord Stream 2 to work for domestic market
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flow entry is impossible

05/10/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gazprom logo is seen on station in Sofia

May 10 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it was not technologically possible to switch gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point, as Ukraine's gas system operator GTSOU was proposing.

GTSOU earlier said it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point, with flows stopping on May 11, and proposed transferring capacity to another location, Sudzha.

Gazprom said in a statement it had been notified of the force majeure but had not received any proof of the circumstances to justify it, and did not see any obstacle to continuing its normal supply regime.

It said it was meeting all its obligations to European consumers in full.

The transfer of capacity to Sudzha is "technologically impossible", it said, under a 2019 agreement setting out volumes, "and the Ukrainian side is well aware of this". (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.63% 240.1 End-of-day quote.-30.06%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -3.26% 394.7 End-of-day quote.-27.55%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
01:30pRussia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flow entry is impossible
RE
11:48aUkraine to halt key Russian gas transit to Europe, use alternative
RE
08:41aFSUOGM : Russia puts Nord Stream 2 to work for domestic market
AQ
05:42aEastward flows via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline jump -operator data
RE
05:37aCEZ CFO : firms and state in talks on liquidity back-up scheme
RE
05/09Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources
RE
05/09Gazprom Returns to Transit Capacity Through Yamal-Europe Pipeline
MT
05/09Greece says gas utility sale frozen over legal issues
RE
05/08Gazprombank, Sberbank Executives Sanctioned by US Over Ukraine War
MT
05/06Gazprom Books Gas Capacity To Europe Via Yamal Pipeline
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 83 394 M 80 484 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-30.06%80 484
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 932
SHELL PLC41.79%205 521
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%139 086
TOTALENERGIES SE7.85%131 347
EQUINOR ASA36.43%106 962