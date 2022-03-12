Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

GAZPROM

GAZPROM
Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume

03/12/2022 | 07:36am GMT
The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russian natural gas company Gazprom said on Saturday it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine at an unchanged volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
ON HOLDING AG -4.47% 22.02 End-of-day quote.-41.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.24% 223.1482 Delayed Quote.24.97%
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B - 94 640 M
Net income 2021 31 146 M - 23 226 M
Net Debt 2021 36 006 M - 26 849 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,14x
Yield 2021 18,2%
Capitalization 67 777 M 42 035 M 50 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM-33.41%42 035
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.80%2 189 898
SHELL PLC23.60%194 599
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.56%155 778
TOTALENERGIES SE2.40%130 626
EQUINOR ASA23.93%105 122