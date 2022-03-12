Log in
Equities
Russia
Moscow Micex - RTS
Gazprom
GAZPROM
GAZP
RU0007661625
GAZPROM
(GAZP)
02/22 08:49:58 pm
02/22 08:49:58 pm
228
RUB
+8.57%
07:36a
Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
RE
03/11
Moody's Cuts Gazprom, Lukoil, Novatek Ratings After Russia's Downgrade To Junk
MT
03/10
Factbox-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
RE
Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
03/12/2022 | 07:36am GMT
(Reuters) - Russian natural gas company Gazprom said on Saturday it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine at an unchanged volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
GAZPROM
8.57%
228
-33.41%
GAZPROM NEFT
14.41%
400.45
-26.50%
ON HOLDING AG
-4.47%
22.02
-41.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
2.24%
223.1482
24.97%
All news about GAZPROM
07:36a
Russia's Gazprom says continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
RE
03/11
Moody's Cuts Gazprom, Lukoil, Novatek Ratings After Russia's Downgrade To Junk
MT
03/10
Factbox-What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
RE
03/10
Shell Facing $400 Million Writedowns On Downstream Assets In Russia
MT
03/10
UK Freezes Assets of Seven Russian Oligarchs
MT
03/09
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM(M
: GAZP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/08
Gazprom's Wingas curbs gas deals in Germany, says Handelsblatt
RE
03/08
German ban on Russian oil imports would cause chaos - minister
RE
03/08
Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil
RE
03/08
Russia threatens to cut off gas supply to Europe
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on GAZPROM
2020
Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 bln over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
RE
2019
Russia's top borrowers join calls to let banks use domestic ratings, central bank resis..
RE
2018
GAZPROM
: second quarter profit soars on rising energy prices, sales
RE
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
127 B
-
94 640 M
Net income 2021
31 146 M
-
23 226 M
Net Debt 2021
36 006 M
-
26 849 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,14x
Yield 2021
18,2%
Capitalization
67 777 M
42 035 M
50 541 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,82x
EV / Sales 2022
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
477 600
Free-Float
50,5%
Technical analysis trends GAZPROM
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
2,87 $
Average target price
6,00 $
Spread / Average Target
109%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller
Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov
Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov
Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov
Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GAZPROM
-33.41%
42 035
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY
14.80%
2 189 898
SHELL PLC
23.60%
194 599
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
15.56%
155 778
TOTALENERGIES SE
2.40%
130 626
EQUINOR ASA
23.93%
105 122
