    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
Russia's Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine to Europe continue - Interfax

03/27/2022 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, the news agency Interfax reported.

The agency reported that requests stood at 109.6 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 27, slightly up from 109.5 mcm a day earlier.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -12.19% 227 Delayed Quote.-33.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.03% 262.7119 Delayed Quote.50.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 30 977 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,67x
Yield 2021 21,7%
Capitalization 53 026 M 53 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 5,14 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-33.70%53 026
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.99%2 270 331
SHELL PLC30.13%211 178
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.85%147 438
TOTALENERGIES SE6.65%144 087
EQUINOR ASA37.77%121 077