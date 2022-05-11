Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-05
240.10 RUB   +0.63%
12:55pRussia sanctions Gazprom Germania units and owner of Polish part of Yamal-Europe pipeline
RE
08:23aGazprom says Ukraine left only one entry point for Russian gas into Europe - RIA
RE
07:26aRussian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fall after Kyiv shuts one route
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia sanctions Gazprom Germania units and owner of Polish part of Yamal-Europe pipeline

05/11/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
May 11 (Reuters) - Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania, in which its gas producer Gazprom ceded ownership, and also against EuRoPol GAZ SA, owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

The list of sanctioned entities published by the Russian government on its website on Wednesday includes 31 companies.

It does not spell out the nature of the sanctions to be imposed.

Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin, no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions, or fulfil its obligations under existing deals. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.63% 240.1 End-of-day quote.-30.06%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -3.26% 394.7 End-of-day quote.-27.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.91% 66.75 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 83 394 M 81 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-30.06%81 138
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 866
SHELL PLC37.19%206 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.93%134 702
TOTALENERGIES SE7.88%131 361
EQUINOR ASA36.07%106 196