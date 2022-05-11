Russia sanctions west European Gazprom units and owner of Polish part of gas pipeline

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Russia has imposed sanctions
against units of Gazprom Germania, in which its gas producer
Gazprom ceded ownership, and also against EuRoPol GAZ
SA, owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.
The list of sanctioned entities published by the Russian
government on its website http://publication.pravo.gov.ru/SignatoryAuthority/government
on Wednesday included 31 companies based in countries that have
imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of
Ukraine.
It notably includes local subsidiaries of Gazprom, supplier
of more than a third of Europe's gas, much of it via the
Yamal-Europe pipeline.
With assets and subsidiaries in Germany, Britain,
Switzerland, Belgium, the Czech Republic and outside Europe,
Gazprom's various activities are essential for the European gas
market and its supply to industry and households.
Gazprom Germania's operations, based on Russia's gas
production, span supplies to wholesalers and retailers, storage
and pipeline transmission, covering the entire gas value chain.
Its operations include Germany's biggest gas storage
facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony, with 4 billion cubic metres
of capacity.
The list published on Wednesday does not provide specifics
of the sanctions to be imposed.
However, under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin
on May 3, no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the
entities under sanctions, or fulfil its obligations under
existing deals.
The decree explicitly forbids the export of products and raw
materials to people and entities on the sanctions list.
Putin framed the decree as a response to what he cast as the
illegal actions of the United States and its allies meant to
deprive "the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian
Federation and Russian legal entities of property rights" or to
restrict their property rights.
The United States and its allies have imposed the most
severe sanctions in modern history on Russia and Moscow's
business elite, steps that Putin casts as a declaration of
economic war.
Putin, 69, repeatedly warned that Moscow would respond in
kind, though until last week the Kremlin's toughest economic
response had been to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
and demand a new payment scheme for European buyers of gas.
Germany's energy network regulator took control of
operations at Gazprom Germania after Gazprom abandoned it last
month without explanation.
Wingas, a Gazprom Germania subsidiary and one of Germany's
biggest gas traders, said after the takeover that it would be
operating under the changed parameters.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alex
Richardson)