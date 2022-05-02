Log in
RUSSIA SWERVES TO AVOID DEFAULT : what is next?
RE
05/02Russia's Gazprom To Meet European Gas Demands Through Ukraine
MT
05/01Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
RE
Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

05/02/2022 | 12:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed U.S. Dollar banknote

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default.

Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

The chance of default dramatically increased in early April when the United States stopped the Russian government from using frozen reserves to pay some $650 million to its bondholders.

With the end of a grace period on those payments looming, Russia's finance ministry said on Friday it had paid, in dollars, $564.8 million of coupon and redemption obligations on a bond maturing in 2022 and a coupon payment of $84.4 million on another due in 2042.

The announcement surprised markets that had been gearing up for a default at the end of the grace period on Wednesday, which would have been Russia's largest major external default in over a century.

WHAT HAPPENED ON APRIL 29?

The Russian finance ministry announced it paid nearly $650 million it owed holders of two of its dollar bonds. Two creditors told Reuters they had not yet seen the money in their accounts, but a senior U.S. government official confirmed that the payments had been made and that the source appeared to be outside the limits of the current sanctions.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, representing major global banks and asset managers, met on Friday and acknowledged the reports of Russia's payments, but nonetheless made plans for a credit default swap auction next week "solely in order to prepare for the possibility of a Failure to Pay Credit Event."

WHAT WAS THE MARKET REACTION?

Russian bond prices jumped higher according to traders, in some cases by 15 cents, nearly doubling in price. Bonds of major still-unsanctioned companies such as Gazprom, Lukoil and telecoms firm VimpelCom were quoted up 2-5 cents too.

Insurance against Russia's default got less expensive, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) linked to Russia's sovereign debt down to 64.333% upfront from 76.4% upfront on Thursday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

WHAT'S NEXT?

If Friday's announced payments clear, attention will shift to two events at the end of May:

1) Transactions between U.S. persons and Russia's finance ministry, central bank or national wealth fund are only allowed under a temporary license issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that will expire on May 25. The U.S. Treasury has not commented on whether that deadline will be extended.

2) Russia faces coupon payments due on May 27 on a dollar bond issued in 2016 and an euro bond issued in 2021.

The payment on the euro bond could be done in rouble as a last resort, but the dollar bond does not have that provision.

The bonds related to the April 4 payment did not include rouble payments as an option, which was key in determining that a "potential failure to pay" had occurred when Russia tried to pay in rouble.

HOW MUCH DOES RUSSIA OWE, AND DOES MOSCOW HAVE THE CASH?

If last week's payments clear, Russia's international bond payment obligations through the end of the year are about $2 billion.

Prior to the Ukraine crisis roughly $20 billion, or half the outstanding foreign currency issuance, was held by investment funds and money managers outside Russia.

The threat of Russian default is peculiar in that Moscow is expected to have the funds to pay its obligations. The fact that some of its sources are frozen or under sanctions boils it down to Moscow's willingness to pay from other cash sources, rather than its ability to do so.

Only half of Russia's over $600 billion of foreign reserves was frozen as a result of the sanctions.

Even as Europe has pledged to diversify its energy purchases, Russia has gotten this year, on average, close to $1 billion a day in revenue from sales of oil, coal and gas.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Davide Barbuscia in New York, Andrea Shalal in Washington and Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Megan Davies and Gerry Doyle)

By Rodrigo Campos and Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 1.21% 240.4 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
PJSC LUKOIL 7.27% 4699.5 End-of-day quote.-28.47%
VEON LTD. 2.17% 0.66 Real-time Quote.-56.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 30 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 30 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,46x
Yield 2021 14,8%
Capitalization 80 199 M 80 199 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-29.97%80 199
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 392 908
SHELL PLC33.99%205 031
TOTALENERGIES SE5.81%128 918
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%111 018
EQUINOR ASA36.10%110 194