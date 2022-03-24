Russia wants gas payments in roubles. Will buyers make the switch?

HOUSTON/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir
Putin has said Russia, the world's largest natural gas producer,
will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in
roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.
Gas buyers are seeking guidance on how such payments could
be made, given that Russia and swathes of its companies are
under sanction for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Many warn
the move may represent a breach of contract.
WHAT IS BEHIND THE CHANGE?
Russia's economy has been dealt a crippling blow by Western
sanctions, though the European Union, reliant on Russian oil and
gas, has stopped short of placing curbs on energy imports.
Currently, nearly all Russian gas purchase contracts are
denominated in euros or U.S. dollars, according to consultancy
Rystad Energy.
Payments in roubles would shore up the Russian currency
which has plummeted since the Feb. 24 invasion. Putin's speech
lifted the rouble 9% against the dollar on Wednesday.
WHY DOES IT MATTER?
Europe gets about 40% of its gas from Russia, paying 200
million to 800 million euros ($880 million) per day so far this
year.
Dutch gas prices, the European benchmark, have spiked due to
concerns over whether countries would be willing to pay roubles
or even be able to.
Adam Posen, head of the Peterson Institute for International
Economics, called it "a gambit by Putin to split the (EU/U.S.)
alliance". If countries agreed to the demand, the "sanctions
alliance erodes greatly," he wrote on Twitter.
IS IT LEGAL?
Several buyers have said they will continue paying in euros
as their contracts do not allow for a change in currency. Some
legal experts say it is unlikely Russia can unilaterally change
contracts terms.
"Contracts are made between two parties, and it is usually
in U.S. dollars or euros. So if one party unilaterally says 'no,
you're going to pay in this' Well, there's no contract," said
Tim Harcourt, chief economist at the Institute for Public Policy
and Governance at the University of Technology, Sydney.
Another complication is Western banks' wariness of trading
Russian assets.
"Even if a buyer is willing to pay in roubles, it may prove
quite challenging given the sanctions put in place against a
number of Russian banks," ING Bank said.
If Russia insists on rouble payment, "this would potentially
leave other parts of these contracts open to renegotiation, such
as their duration," ING added.
WHAT WOULD THE MECHANISM BE FOR ROUBLE PAYMENT?
Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said a
counterparty in Sofia could handle transactions in roubles, "so
there's no risk for the payments under the existing contract".
He gave no details.
Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president at Rystad, said it
is possible for Russia to devise new contracts requiring rouble
payment but then, governments would need to hold roubles in
their central banks or buy them on the open market.
Rouble payments are technically possible as sanctions are
only partial, one banking executive with expertise in forex
markets said. A Western buyer could pay euros or dollars to
their bank, which would in turn send it to a Russian bank and
ask them to pay Gazprom in roubles, he added.
It is still unclear whether Russia's central bank can
provide enough rouble liquidity to enable European clients to
source the currency.
HOW WILL THE SWITCH AFFECT COUNTERPARTIES?
The banking executive said Western banks are constrained in
their Russia dealings. "Every single transaction goes through a
thousand times more scrutiny," he added.
Rouble trade will also bring currency risk, requiring
Western banks to hedge exposure, raising transaction costs.
Foreigners would "need to be able to access a range of
instruments, including repo and swaps, so they can manage
liquidity and currency risks," Renaissance Capital economist
Sofya Donets said.
It's unclear if this is possible, given Russia has
implemented capital controls and curbed foreigners'
participation, she added.
ARE THERE LONG-TERM EFFECTS?
While the rouble may enjoy a short-term boost, the shift
would pressure Russia's ability to service foreign debt and pay
for imports, consultancy Capital Economics told clients.
If the measure is expanded, Russian commodity exporters will
also see hard currency flows shrivel
But a successful switch could contribute to reducing the
dollar's role in global trade, with long-term implications for
U.S. borrowing and financing costs. Countries irked by the
frequency at which Washington applies financial sanctions would
try to shift further away from dollar trade.
But could it be a false alarm?
The banking executive drew parallels with Russian bond
payments, which Moscow had threatened to make in roubles rather
than dollars. When faced with the prospect of default, Russia
coughed up the dollars, he said, adding: "I think it is more
about posturing."
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
