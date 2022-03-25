Russia warns of bankruptcies globally if countries refuse to pay roubles for gas - RIA

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Friday
warned of global bankruptcies should countries refuse to pay for
its gas exports in roubles, the RIA news agency reported.
The ministry also said a Russian exit from the World Trade
Organization (WTO) would be counter-productive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Gazprom
to accept payment in roubles for its natural gas
exports to Europe and the gas behemoth has four days left to
work out how to move over billions of dollars in sales, the
Kremlin said.
