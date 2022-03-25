Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
Russia warns of bankruptcies globally if countries refuse to pay roubles for gas - RIA

03/25/2022 | 09:20am EDT
March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Friday warned of global bankruptcies should countries refuse to pay for its gas exports in roubles, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry also said a Russian exit from the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be counter-productive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Gazprom to accept payment in roubles for its natural gas exports to Europe and the gas behemoth has four days left to work out how to move over billions of dollars in sales, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM -12.19% 227 Delayed Quote.-24.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.35% 97.75 Delayed Quote.29.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 31 553 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 19,8%
Capitalization 52 236 M 52 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,52 $
Average target price 6,02 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-24.50%59 487
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.99%2 270 391
SHELL PLC28.31%208 223
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.27%146 835
TOTALENERGIES SE4.60%133 154
EQUINOR ASA35.61%118 527