Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian demand for rouble gas payments would be breach of contract, EU leaders say

03/24/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Leaders from some European Union member states said on Thursday Russia's demand that "unfriendly" countries use roubles to buy for its oil and gas could breach supply contracts.

President Vladimir Putin's demand on Wednesday for rouble payments sent European gas prices surging and added to concerns over supply disruptions in the EU, which gets about 40% of its gas from Russia.

Germany and Italy said the move may breach energy supply contracts. German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the currency German companies must pay for Russian fossil fuels was fixed in their contracts.

"There are fixed contracts everywhere, with the currency in which the deliveries are to be paid being part of these contracts... in most cases it says euros or dollars," Scholz said on his arrival to an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

That was echoed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. "This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed, and said the move was an attempt to circumvent EU sanctions against Russia.

"We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented. The time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over," she said.

Payments in roubles would shore up the Russian currency which has plummeted since the Feb. 24 invasion. Putins speech lifted the rouble 9% against the dollar on Wednesday.

Analysts said rouble payments would be possible without breaking EU sanctions, which do not directly hit oil and gas supplies but target banks that could be involved in rouble transactions.

Russia's main gas exporter Gazprom has more than 40 long-term gas agreements with European counterparties, with Europe paying hundreds of millions of euros per day to Moscow for fossil fuels.

According to Gazprom, around 97% of its gas sales to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros or U.S. dollars.

A disruption to Russian oil and gas imports would hit some EU countries harder than others. Germany, Europe's biggest economy and energy consumer, receives 18% of Russia's gas exports and 11% of its oil.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda said he was "not scared" by Putin's demand, since Latvia does not import Russian crude oil and could replace Russian gas with liquefied natural gas from elsewhere.

"Nobody will pay in roubles," Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 4.33% 3.9799 Delayed Quote.-48.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.31692 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.79682 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.099 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.013108 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.01% 118.88 Delayed Quote.55.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.36% 0.69489 Delayed Quote.1.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.36% 0.69489 Delayed Quote.1.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.94% 101.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WTI -1.91% 112.208 Delayed Quote.44.24%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
02:34pRussian demand for rouble gas payments would be breach of contract, EU leaders say
RE
07:55aWRAPUP 2-German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
06:29aUK Slaps Sanctions on 65 More Russian Companies, Individuals Amid Ukraine War
MT
06:21aFactbox-UK imposes new sanctions on Russian elites and businesses
RE
04:55aGazprom Energy's UK Nationalization May Cost $5.3 Billion
MT
04:41aRussia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
RE
04:27aRussian gas flows to Europe rise slightly
RE
03:36aRouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long hiatus
RE
03:16aAsian gas buyers puzzle over Putin's demand for payment in roubles
RE
03/23Prices jump as Russia says will require gas payment in roubles
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 B - -
Net income 2021 31 553 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,14x
Yield 2021 17,3%
Capitalization 67 777 M 57 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 477 600
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 6,02 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-33.41%57 217
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.99%2 270 391
SHELL PLC24.58%208 838
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.26%145 775
TOTALENERGIES SE3.82%132 170
EQUINOR ASA36.22%118 600