Russian demand for rouble gas payments would be breach of contract, EU leaders say

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Leaders from some European
Union member states said on Thursday Russia's demand that
"unfriendly" countries use roubles to buy for its oil and gas
could breach supply contracts.
President Vladimir Putin's demand on Wednesday for rouble
payments sent European gas prices surging and added to concerns
over supply disruptions in the EU, which gets about 40% of its
gas from Russia.
Germany and Italy said the move may breach energy supply
contracts. German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the currency
German companies must pay for Russian fossil fuels was fixed in
their contracts.
"There are fixed contracts everywhere, with the currency in
which the deliveries are to be paid being part of these
contracts... in most cases it says euros or dollars," Scholz
said on his arrival to an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.
That was echoed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
"This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to
understand," he said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed,
and said the move was an attempt to circumvent EU sanctions
against Russia.
"We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented. The
time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over," she
said.
Payments in roubles would shore up the Russian currency
which has plummeted since the Feb. 24 invasion. Putins speech
lifted the rouble 9% against the dollar on Wednesday.
Analysts said rouble payments would be possible without
breaking EU sanctions, which do not directly hit oil and gas
supplies but target banks that could be involved in rouble
transactions.
Russia's main gas exporter Gazprom has more than 40
long-term gas agreements with European counterparties, with
Europe paying hundreds of millions of euros per day to Moscow
for fossil fuels.
According to Gazprom, around 97% of its gas sales
to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in
euros or U.S. dollars.
A disruption to Russian oil and gas imports would hit some
EU countries harder than others. Germany, Europe's biggest
economy and energy consumer, receives 18% of Russia's gas
exports and 11% of its oil.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda said he was "not
scared" by Putin's demand, since Latvia does not import Russian
crude oil and could replace Russian gas with liquefied natural
gas from elsewhere.
"Nobody will pay in roubles," Slovenia's Prime Minister
Janez Jansa said.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett. Editing by Jane Merriman)