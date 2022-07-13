Russian gas flows through Ukraine and eastbound Yamal flows steady

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Nominations for Russian gas
flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border
point remained steady on Wednesday while flows via Nord Stream 1
pipeline remain shut due to maintenance.
Nominations stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per
day, unchanged form the previous day, data from the Ukrainian
transmission system operator showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of
gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was
expected at 41.3 mcm on Wednesday, unchanged from a day earlier.
Similarly, eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline
to Poland from Germany remained stable on Wednesday morning,
data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German
border stood at 3,304,451 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000
kWh/h the previous day.
Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from
Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance
which began on July 11, operator data showed.
Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are expected to remain shut
until the end of maintenance on July 21, but governments,
markets and companies are concerned the shutdown might be
extended.
