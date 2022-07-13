Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Gazprom
  News
  Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:48aRussian gas flows through Ukraine and eastbound Yamal flows steady
RE
07/12Ukrainian group to sue Canada for returning Nord Stream 1 turbine
RE
07/12Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan to buy gas for next year -minister
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russian gas flows through Ukraine and eastbound Yamal flows steady

07/13/2022 | 03:48am EDT
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point remained steady on Wednesday while flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline remain shut due to maintenance.

Nominations stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, unchanged form the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected at 41.3 mcm on Wednesday, unchanged from a day earlier.

Similarly, eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany remained stable on Wednesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 3,304,451 kWh/h versus levels around 3,300,000 kWh/h the previous day.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained at zero due to annual maintenance which began on July 11, operator data showed.

Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are expected to remain shut until the end of maintenance on July 21, but governments, markets and companies are concerned the shutdown might be extended.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 74 282 M 75 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,56 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%75 479
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.61%2 222 927
SHELL PLC23.47%177 323
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%133 145
TOTALENERGIES SE8.14%125 990
EQUINOR ASA43.90%106 798