Russian gas price for Moldova decreases in June - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, June 1 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for
Moldova decreased to around $880 per thousand cubic metres in
June from $920 in May, the head of the state energy company
Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday.
The former Soviet republic paid $547 per thousand cubic
metres in March, which jumped to $1,190 in April after a change
in the way gas prices were formulated.
Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom last October
extended a contract that had expired in September for five years
starting from Nov. 1.
In line with the contract, the gas price is determined every
month and it depends on spot prices of gas and oil.
Ceban has said that from May 1, Moldovagaz would pay Gazprom
only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also
paid in U.S. dollars.
(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk;
Editing by Lincoln Feast.)