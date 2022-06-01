Russian gas price for Moldova decreases in June - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, June 1 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Moldova decreased to around $880 per thousand cubic metres in June from $920 in May, the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic paid $547 per thousand cubic metres in March, which jumped to $1,190 in April after a change in the way gas prices were formulated.

Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom last October extended a contract that had expired in September for five years starting from Nov. 1.

In line with the contract, the gas price is determined every month and it depends on spot prices of gas and oil.

Ceban has said that from May 1, Moldovagaz would pay Gazprom only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also paid in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)