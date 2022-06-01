Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-30
293.75 RUB   -2.34%
02:07aRussian gas price for Moldova decreases in June - Moldovagaz
RE
05/31Shell Rejects Gazprom's Ruble Payment Demand Under New European Supply Policy
MT
05/31Shell says it has not agreed to Gazprom's new payment terms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian gas price for Moldova decreases in June - Moldovagaz

06/01/2022 | 02:07am EDT
CHISINAU, June 1 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Moldova decreased to around $880 per thousand cubic metres in June from $920 in May, the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic paid $547 per thousand cubic metres in March, which jumped to $1,190 in April after a change in the way gas prices were formulated.

Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom last October extended a contract that had expired in September for five years starting from Nov. 1.

In line with the contract, the gas price is determined every month and it depends on spot prices of gas and oil.

Ceban has said that from May 1, Moldovagaz would pay Gazprom only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also paid in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 115.88 Delayed Quote.53.68%
PJSC GAZPROM -2.34% 293.75 End-of-day quote.-14.43%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -0.18% 419.45 End-of-day quote.-23.01%
WTI -0.20% 115.023 Delayed Quote.53.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 B - -
Net income 2022 50 631 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,39x
Yield 2022 14,0%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-14.43%110 686
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.74%2 430 012
SHELL PLC46.53%223 658
TOTALENERGIES SE24.56%153 291
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.73%145 499
EQUINOR ASA49.09%120 124