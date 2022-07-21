Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
198.00 RUB   +0.04%
03:11pUniper rescue in sight, with Germany set to take stake - sources
RE
02:03pHungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas
RE
01:34pEXCLUSIVE-NORD STREAM TURBINE STUCK IN TRANSIT AS MOSCOW DRAGS FEET ON PERMITS : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Uniper rescue in sight, with Germany set to take stake - sources

07/21/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bierwang gas storage facility near Kraiburg am Inn

BERLIN (Reuters) - An agreement on a bailout for German utility Uniper is in sight, with the state set to take a stake in the company, German government and parliamentary sources said on Thursday.

A deal could be announced as soon as Friday, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Germany is scrambling to rescue Uniper, leading to tough talks with Uniper parent Fortum, majority owned by the Finnish state, which had previously suggested ring-fencing Uniper's German business under German government control.

Reuters earlier reported that Berlin was leaning towards taking a stake of up to 30% and that a deal would allow Uniper to pass on soaring prices to customers.

Preparations are under way on a deal that would allow Uniper to pass on some costs to consumers through a levy mechanism, as direct government support would not solve the problem of its accumulated losses, said the sources.

However, relief measures for consumers would also come into play, they added, echoing statements by Economy Minister Robert Habeck that there would not be a levy without relief.

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, is losing cash daily as it is forced to buy supplies at much higher prices from alternative sources because Gazprom has reduced deliveries.

Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan last month but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM OYJ -1.55% 12.4 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.61% 390.3 End-of-day quote.-28.36%
UNIPER SE -10.41% 10.5 Delayed Quote.-75.12%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM
03:11pUniper rescue in sight, with Germany set to take stake - sources
RE
02:03pHungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas
RE
01:34pEXCLUSIVE-NORD STREAM TURBINE STUCK : sources
RE
08:36aHungary in talks with Russia about buying more gas
RE
06:58aKremlin says Russia is reliable gas supplier, blames Europe for problems
RE
05:50aKremlin says Russia is reliable gas supplier, blames Europe for problems
RE
04:59aHungary to scrap energy price caps for high usage households
RE
04:39aUNIPER : Russian gas deliveries at 40% of nominated volumes
RE
03:24aRussian gas flows to Europe resume via Nord Stream 1, eastbound Yamal flows rise
RE
12:36aRussia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 21,2%
Capitalization 74 282 M 81 067 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 4,76 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%84 176
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.53%2 276 451
SHELL PLC25.63%180 425
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.61%135 417
TOTALENERGIES SE10.02%128 706
EQUINOR ASA44.04%111 744