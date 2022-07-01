Log in
    GAZP   RU0007661625

PJSC GAZPROM

(GAZP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-29
207.00 RUB   -30.46%
Volatile rouble slumps to 10-day low; Gazprom shares extend losses

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble plunged more than 6% against the dollar on Friday to its weakest level in 10 days, while shares in Gazprom extended losses after the gas giant cancelled dividend payments, pressuring Russian stock indexes.

As of 1019 GMT, the rouble was 5.9% weaker against the dollar at 54.50, earlier hitting its weakest point since June 21 at 54.9250. The currency scaled its highest level in more than seven years on Wednesday.

The unit lost 5.9% to trade at 56.85 versus the euro .

The likelihood of the rouble strengthening past 50 to the dollar has eased, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, although high commodity prices were supporting the Russian currency.

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year, boosted by measures taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The measures have included restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings.

The rouble's strength has raised concerns among officials and export-focused companies because it dents Russia's income from selling commodities and other goods abroad for dollars and euros.

Expectations that Russian authorities could resort to foreign currency interventions were putting pressure on the rouble, Polevoy said.

DIVIDEND FALLOUT

Shares in Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom followed divergent courses as investors responded to the two companies' opposing dividend decisions.

Gazprom's shares were down 5.5%, extending heavy losses from the previous session after the gas giant decided not to pay dividends on last year's results for the first time in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, shares in oil major Rosneft, which approved 2021 dividend payments after Thursday's closing bell, were gaining ground, up 4.5%.

"There are few reasons for optimism in the Russian market," said Otkritie Research in a note.

The commodity sectors of the market will be under pressure and the rouble may lose some ground before the weekend, Otkritie said.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS index shedding 4.3% to 1,286.8 points, hitting its lowest mark since mid-June.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher at 2,225.8 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.21% 0.65023 Delayed Quote.3.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.62% 1.15355 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.73% 1.20729 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.22% 0.739716 Delayed Quote.6.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.77398 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.04653 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.012099 Delayed Quote.2.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012655 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.27% 110.89 Delayed Quote.48.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.06% 0.61707 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
PJSC GAZPROM -30.46% 207 End-of-day quote.-39.70%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT -3.61% 396.2 End-of-day quote.-27.28%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.13% 0.955575 Delayed Quote.8.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.69% 54.501 Delayed Quote.-30.64%
WTI 1.15% 107.519 Delayed Quote.48.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 163 B - -
Net income 2022 56 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,94x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 89 806 M 89 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 5,30 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexei Borisovich Miller Deputy Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Head-Marketing & Administration Department
Yuri Stanislavovich Nosov Head-Administration Department
Timur Askarovich Kulibayev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM-39.70%89 806
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.22%2 273 867
SHELL PLC31.92%190 828
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%138 157
TOTALENERGIES SE12.86%134 498
EQUINOR ASA45.21%111 093