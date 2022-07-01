Volatile rouble slumps to 10-day low; Gazprom shares extend losses

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble plunged more
than 6% against the dollar on Friday to its weakest level in 10
days, while shares in Gazprom extended losses after
the gas giant cancelled dividend payments, pressuring Russian
stock indexes.
As of 1019 GMT, the rouble was 5.9% weaker against the
dollar at 54.50, earlier hitting its weakest
point since June 21 at 54.9250. The currency scaled its highest
level in more than seven years on Wednesday.
The unit lost 5.9% to trade at 56.85 versus the euro
.
The likelihood of the rouble strengthening past 50 to the
dollar has eased, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at
Locko Invest, although high commodity prices were supporting the
Russian currency.
The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency
this year, boosted by measures taken to shield Russia's
financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow
sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The measures have included restrictions on Russian
households withdrawing foreign currency savings.
The rouble's strength has raised concerns among officials
and export-focused companies because it dents Russia's income
from selling commodities and other goods abroad for dollars and
euros.
Expectations that Russian authorities could resort to
foreign currency interventions were putting pressure on the
rouble, Polevoy said.
DIVIDEND FALLOUT
Shares in Russian energy giants Rosneft and
Gazprom followed divergent courses as investors responded to the
two companies' opposing dividend decisions.
Gazprom's shares were down 5.5%, extending heavy losses from
the previous session after the gas giant decided not to pay
dividends on last year's results for the first time in more than
two decades.
Meanwhile, shares in oil major Rosneft, which approved 2021
dividend payments after Thursday's closing bell, were gaining
ground, up 4.5%.
"There are few reasons for optimism in the Russian market,"
said Otkritie Research in a note.
The commodity sectors of the market will be under pressure
and the rouble may lose some ground before the weekend, Otkritie
said.
Russian stock indexes were mixed, with the
dollar-denominated RTS index shedding 4.3% to 1,286.8
points, hitting its lowest mark since mid-June.
The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% higher
at 2,225.8 points.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)