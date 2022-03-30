What happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany has activated the
first stage of an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in
Europe's largest economy in preparation for a possible
disruption or halt in natural gas supplies from Russia.
Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021
and 40% in the first quarter of 2022.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not
achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.
WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?
Moscow said last week it would draw up a mechanism by March
31 under which so-called "unfriendly" countries - those behind
sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - would pay
for gas in roubles. That includes Germany, Europe's industrial
powerhouse, and other European allies.
Most now pay in euros or dollars.
Habeck, who is the minister responsible for Germany's energy
security, has rejected Russia's demand, saying contracts would
be honoured under current terms.
Russia's biggest German customers are Uniper, RWE
and EnBW's VNG, which all have
long-term gas supply contracts. They have not commented on
individual preparations for any disruption.
WHAT IS GERMANY'S GAS PLAN?
Berlin's "Emergency Plan Gas" has three crisis levels.
The first level, which the government has triggered, is the
early warning, when there are signs a supply emergency could
develop. The second is alarm, when a disruption to supply or
extraordinarily high demand upsets the usual balance but can
still be corrected without intervention.
The third level is emergency, when market-based measures
have failed to remedy shortages. At this stage, Germany's
network regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, must decide how to
distribute any remaining gas supplies across the country.
WHO IS AFFECTED FIRST?
If Germany does not secure enough gas, industry, which
accounts for a quarter of German gas demand, will be hit first.
"This means that industrial production gets lost, that
supply chains get lost," Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive of
German energy group E.ON, told public broadcaster
ARD. "We are certainly talking about very heavy damages."
Private households will have priority over industry, while
hospitals, care facilities and other public sector institutions
with special needs would be last to be affected by a disruption.
Electricity utilities that accounted for 13% of gas
consumption last year could in theory switch to coal burning
plants within their portfolios. However, an ongoing coal exit
programme might have to be changed under the emergency laws to
ensure enough capacity is ready.
Apart from energy providers, the industries most worried
about losing gas, include chemicals, where gas is used for
making everything from plastics and fertiliser to fibres and
solvents. In turn, carmakers depend on chemical products for
products such as batteries and laquer.
Union IG BCE has said BASF's Ludwigshafen site
could come under review for reducing operations should gas
supplies more than halve.
Refineries need gas to run crackers to make products
including naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and heating oil.
