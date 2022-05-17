What is the EU's stance on Russia's roubles gas payment demand?

May 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday
opening accounts in roubles at a Russian bank to pay for gas
would breach the bloc's sanctions against Moscow, after
releasing updated guidance on how companies can legally keep
buying Russian fuel.
Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland in April
after they refused to meet its demand that European buyers start
paying for Russian gas in roubles - raising fears that other
states could be next.
Countries and companies have for weeks been demanding
clarity on how they can proceed, with some firms facing payment
deadlines this month.
The European Commission has said countries should not pay in
roubles, and that complying with Russia's request could breach
European Union sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of
Ukraine.
However, Brussels has also outlined options that may allow
EU buyers to continue paying for Russian gas without breaching
sanctions.
The following explores the issue.
WHAT DOES RUSSIA'S DECREE SAY?
In March, Moscow issued a decree proposing that energy
buyers open accounts at Gazprombank to make payments in euros or
dollars that would then be converted to roubles and paid to gas
supplier Gazprom.
The decree said Gazprombank would open special "K" type
accounts for gas payments from foreign buyers. An EU company
would transfer foreign currency into one such account, and then
a Russian bank would convert the payment to roubles and transfer
the roubles to another "K" account belonging to Gazprom.
The decree said the buyer's obligation would be considered
fulfilled only when the roubles arrived in Gazprom's account.
CAN COMPANIES KEEP BUYING GAS?
The European Commission sent updated advice to the EU's 27
member countries on the issue on Friday.
The guidance said EU companies can pay for Russian gas
without breaching sanctions, but only if they do so in the
currency agreed in their existing contracts. Nearly all - 97% -
of the supply contracts EU companies have with Russian gas giant
Gazprom are in euros or dollars.
Companies must also make a "clear statement" that when they
pay euros or dollars, they consider their obligations under
existing contracts to be fulfilled - as opposed to after Russia
has converted the payment into roubles, the guidance said.
The Commission's latest guidance said EU companies are
allowed to open accounts with Gazprombank to make payments in
this way. That confirmed earlier advice it had shared with EU
countries in April.
However, a Commission spokesman said on Tuesday opening
accounts in roubles at a Russian bank to pay for gas would
breach the bloc's sanctions.
"It goes beyond the indications which we give to the member
states of what was allowed under the regime," the spokesman told
a regular press briefing, when asked about opening rouble
accounts.
That has raised further questions about how European
companies can pay, because Russia's decree calls for buyers to
open two accounts to enable the currency conversion - one for
each currency.
WHY COULD RUSSIA'S PROPOSAL BREACH EU SANCTIONS?
The Commission has consistently said that fully complying
with Russia's decree - under which the EU buyer's contractual
obligation would not be considered complete until the euros are
converted into roubles, in a transaction potentially involving
the central bank - would breach EU sanctions.
By declaring its obligations finished once it deposits euros
or dollars, a European company could therefore avoid being
involved in any dealings with the Russian central bank.
It isn't clear if Russia would accept the workaround
suggested by the Commission. President Vladimir Putin's decree
had said a transaction would only be deemed complete after the
foreign currency was converted to roubles.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Philip Blenkinsop, David
Evans and Barbara Lewis)