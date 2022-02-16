Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom Neft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIBN   RU0009062467

PJSC GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/16 02:46:08 am
525.6 RUB   +0.85%
02:34aPJSC GAZPROM NEFT : Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021
PU
02:11aEast-bound gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse for ninth week
RE
02/15Asian buyers of Russian oil, gas and coal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Gazprom Neft : Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021

02/16/2022 | 02:34am EST
Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021

16 February 2022

Category: efficiency

Gazprom Neft increased gasoline production across its directly owned refineries - in Moscow and Omsk - in FY2021, up 5.3% at 7.26 million tonnes. Production of high-techG-Drive fuel (with an octane rating of 100) was up 16.5%, at 92,000 tonnes. Total diesel production was up 7.9% against 2020, at 9.69 million tonnes, while winter-diesel production (including production of Arctic diesel) was up 19.7%, at 2.17 million tonnes. Higher production of sought-after light petroleum products is due to the company's ongoing development of its directly owned refineries.

Production of jet fuel was up 39.6%, at 2.55 million tonnes. Production of commercial road bitumen and construction bitumen was up 15.17%, at 2.15 million tonnes. Gazprom Neft's Moscow and Omsk Refineries, together, processed 32.24 million tonnes of crude in this reporting period - 8.3% more than in 2020.

The company's Omsk Refinery began producing JET A-1 fuel for international flights in 2021, with production reaching 35,300 tonnes by the end of the year. The Moscow Refinery began producing environmentally friendly marine fuel, with a sulphur content of less than 0.5%. As at the Omsk Refinery, production of this fuel is being undertaken under a unique formulation, proprietary to Gazprom Neft, meeting all international requirements under MARPOL-2020.

«

"We continue to invest in developing our refining assets. 2021 has seen construction starting on the deep refining complex at the Moscow

Refinery - with leading Russian and international equipment producers and technological solution developers being involved in this project.

Disclaimer

OAO Gazprom Neft published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 434 M - -
Net income 2021 6 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,78x
Yield 2021 9,24%
Capitalization 32 471 M 32 471 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Average target price 7,34 $
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Head-Planning & Budgeting Department
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Vice President
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT-4.34%32 471
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.27%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286