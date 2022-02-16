PJSC Gazprom Neft : Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021

Refining volumes at Gazprom Neft up 8.3% in 2021

Gazprom Neft increased gasoline production across its directly owned refineries - in Moscow and Omsk - in FY2021, up 5.3% at 7.26 million tonnes. Production of high-techG-Drive fuel (with an octane rating of 100) was up 16.5%, at 92,000 tonnes. Total diesel production was up 7.9% against 2020, at 9.69 million tonnes, while winter-diesel production (including production of Arctic diesel) was up 19.7%, at 2.17 million tonnes. Higher production of sought-after light petroleum products is due to the company's ongoing development of its directly owned refineries.

Production of jet fuel was up 39.6%, at 2.55 million tonnes. Production of commercial road bitumen and construction bitumen was up 15.17%, at 2.15 million tonnes. Gazprom Neft's Moscow and Omsk Refineries, together, processed 32.24 million tonnes of crude in this reporting period - 8.3% more than in 2020.

The company's Omsk Refinery began producing JET A-1 fuel for international flights in 2021, with production reaching 35,300 tonnes by the end of the year. The Moscow Refinery began producing environmentally friendly marine fuel, with a sulphur content of less than 0.5%. As at the Omsk Refinery, production of this fuel is being undertaken under a unique formulation, proprietary to Gazprom Neft, meeting all international requirements under MARPOL-2020.