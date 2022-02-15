Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Gazprom Neft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIBN   RU0009062467

PJSC GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Gazprom Neft expects to restore oil drilling to pre-pandemic level in 2022

02/15/2022 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian energy firm Gazprom, expects to restore oil drilling to pre-pandemic volumes this year with the help of new technologies, a company senior manager told Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts and company sources have said Russia may miss its May target of reaching pre-crisis oil output levels due to a lack of spare production capacity, but could do so later in the year.

Yury Masalkin, in charge of exploration at Gazprom Neft, said the new technologies have helped speed up the start of production from the time of oil discovery by 2-3 times at the company's Zima project in West Siberia.

"The company has reached one of the highest rates of successful drilling in industry thanks to introduction of a new approach to complex geological modelling in Russia," he said.

Gazprom Neft has said it plans to increase drilling activity this year by around a half. It expects oil and gas condensate output to rise by 7% in 2022.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 2.71% 519.7 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -2.39% 330.1003 Delayed Quote.21.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.17% 75.6035 Delayed Quote.3.51%
All news about PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
05:31aRussia's Gazprom Neft expects to restore oil drilling to pre-pandemic level in 2022
RE
01:46aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
RE
02/15Scholz flies to Moscow in bid to avert war
RE
02/14Gazprom Under Further Scrutiny By EU Antitrust Regulators Over Gas Supply Issues
MT
02/14Exclusive-EU likely to intensify fact-finding on Gazprom - source
RE
02/14Gazprom will not sell gas on its electronic platform this week
RE
02/14PJSC GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft Increases Jet Fuel Sales on Russian-Chinese Routes
PU
02/14East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline in reverse for ninth week
RE
02/12East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
RE
02/11Qatar Petroleum no longer in EU antitrust crosshairs - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 941 M - -
Net income 2021 6 398 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,55x
Yield 2021 9,69%
Capitalization 30 958 M 30 958 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Chart PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Gazprom Neft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC GAZPROM NEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Average target price 7,37 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Head-Planning & Budgeting Department
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Vice President
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT-7.33%30 958
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.56%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286