    SIBN   RU0009062467

PJSC GAZPROM NEFT

(SIBN)
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/22 10:49:35 am
400.45 RUB   +14.41%
Russian gas continues to flow into Europe on main pipeline routes

03/08/2022 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Worker climbs cylinder at gas compressor station at Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh

OSLO (Reuters) - Russian gas delivered through the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland was flowing westward into Germany on Tuesday morning, and flows into Slovakia via Ukraine remained at recent high levels, pipeline operator data showed.

Westward flows at the Mallnow border point on the Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed from 1800 GMT on Monday and stood at around 11.9 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) per hour overnight, data from operator Gascade showed.

They last slowed to 7.9 million kWh/h, according to the data.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has booked 3.1 million cubic metres per hour of gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for March 8, according to auction results reported on Monday by the TASS news agency.

Earlier on Monday, flows had gone eastward into Mallnow for the first time since March 2, and then stopped.

Russian warned late on Monday that it could cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany in response to Berlin's decision last month to halt the opening of the controversial new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but said it has not made such a decision yet.

Flows on the pipeline under the Baltic Sea remained at steady levels on Tuesday morning, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Russian gas also continued to flow via Ukraine into Slovakia with nominations at the Velke Kapusany border points standing at 882,665 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, unchanged from previous days, data from the Slovakian gas TSO showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, Editing by Susanna Twidale and Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
03:28aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03/07Russian distressed bonds could be scooped up, some touting deep discounts on loans
RE
03/07These companies have cut their ties with Russia
03/07Ørsted to Keep But Will Not Extend Gazprom Export Contract
MT
03/07Putin's Russia hit with wall of international sanctions after Ukraine invasion
RE
03/07Explainer-Is the war in Ukraine impacting Russian gas supplies to Europe?
RE
03/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 7, 2022
03/07European Natural Gas Prices Reach Record Highs as Market Anticipates Supply Shortages, ..
MT
03/07France's Engie to Diversify Gas Sources Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict
MT
03/07Austria's OMV Expects EUR1.5 Billion-EUR1.8 Billion Hit as It Cuts Down on Russian Busi..
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 376 M - -
Net income 2022 6 800 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 22 755 M 12 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 6,84%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Valerevich Dyukov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich Head-Planning & Budgeting Department
Alexei Borisovich Miller Chairman
Kirill Albertovich Kravchenko Vice President
Valery Pavlovich Serdyukov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT-26.50%12 308
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.14%2 386 660
SHELL PLC23.85%198 611
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED28.82%164 256
TOTALENERGIES SE0.58%126 639
EQUINOR ASA29.53%108 755