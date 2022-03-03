Wall Street pushes on with measures to remove Russian assets

March 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street pressed on with measures to
freeze investments in Russian securities on Thursday, with
investors and regulators announcing new ways to reduce exposure,
adding to Moscow's financial isolation after the invasion of
Ukraine last week.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said
it had suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its
active and index funds on Monday.
"We also have proactively advocated with our index providers
to remove Russian securities from broad-based indices," Rich
Kushel, head of the portfolio management group for BlackRock,
and Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and index investments
for BlackRock, said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Russian securities account for less than 0.01% of their
clients' assets, they said.
Wall Street's Financial Regulatory Authority halted
over-the-counter trading in several Russia-based companies,
including the American depository receipts of Sberbank Russia,
Gazprom Neft PJSC, and PJSC Lukoil, the regulator's website
showed.
Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
New York Stock Exchange earlier this week had halted
trade in Russia-based company stocks.
Western sanctions on Moscow have prompted a wave of
investors to announce they were cutting positions in Russia.
Authorities in Russia, however, have banned local brokers from
selling securities held by foreigners.
Canadian asset manager Purpose Investments said on Thursday
it had divested all direct holdings of Russian companies as of
Feb. 28 and pledged to stop new investments as long as Russia's
invasion continued.
"We simply do not feel that it’s appropriate to have our
clients’ capital supporting Russian companies or businesses that
are engaged in direct business in Russia," CEO and founder Som
Seif said in a statement.
Citigroup's chief executive, Jane Fraser, said the bank and
its clients were reducing their exposure to possible losses on
Russian assets.
BlackRock said earlier this week it was consulting with
regulators, index providers, and other market participants to
ensure its clients could exit their positions in Russian
securities, where allowed.
Major index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI said on
Wednesday they were removing Russian equities from all their
indexes. FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from
March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one
step across all MSCI indexes as of the close of trading on March
9.
"We will continue actively consulting with regulators, index
providers and other market participants to help ensure our
clients can exit their positions in Russian securities, whenever
and wherever regulatory and market conditions allow," the
BlackRock executives said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ros Kerber, Davide Barbuscia, Michelle Price;
Editing by Leslie Adler)