LSR : Databook

Cash and cash equivalents (incl. cash on escrow accounts)
RUB mln
1,327
5,195
3,967
5,899
25,278
20,434
25,630
29,713
55,798
66,859
67,011
Net Debt⁴
RUB mln
30,376
33,729
35,508
28,163
2,089
12,584
30,065
43,073
30,290
22,760
27,178
Short-Term Investments
RUB mln
197
126
191
409
2,871
85
1,565
421
1,330
865
455
Short-Term Contract assets, Trade and Other receivables
RUB mln
9,112
16,084
18,802
18,580
30,740
26,577
20,877
29,774
32,093
29,969
30,402
Current Assets
RUB mln
63,828
78,203
89,605
100,308
164,554
168,366
206,973
214,216
226,581
233,732
235,654
Current Liabilities
RUB mln
23,483
34,901
45,479
63,836
95,855
98,940
109,637
88,615
87,201
94,972
89,451
Revenue
RUB mln
49,950
51,910
61,122
60,201
92,347
86,830
98,072
138,494
146,376
110,438
48,101
Gross Profit
RUB mln
13,075
14,662
18,896
18,833
26,050
26,097
28,745
33,941
41,528
33,429
14,150
Adjusted EBITDA
RUB mln
8,687
10,135
13,392
11,731
21,588
18,633
19,298
36,845
36,400
21,037
9,162
Operating Profit
RUB mln
6,270
7,855
9,626
8,490
17,492
13,763
14,031
22,444
24,798
16,624
6,664
Net Profit
RUB mln
1,742
2,432
4,914
3,293
9,202
10,646
9,163
15,871
16,230
7,469
2,573
Gross Margin
%
26%
28%
31%
31%
28%
30%
29%
25%
28%
30%
29%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
%
17%
20%
22%
19%
23%
21%
20%
27%
25%
19%
19%
Operating Margin
%
13%
15%
16%
14%
19%
16%
14%
16%
17%
15%
14%
Net Margin
%
3%
5%
8%
5%
10%
12%
9%
11%
11%
7%
5%
Return on Equity1
%
4%
5%
9%
6%
15%
16%
13%
22%
20%
9%
10%
Return on Assets2
%
2%
2%
4%
2%
5%
5%
4%
6%
6%
3%
3%
Total Debt to Total Capital
0.37
0.42
0.41
0.36
0.29
0.33
0.45
0.48
0.51
0.52
0.53
Total Debt to Total Equity
0.60
0.72
0.70
0.57
0.42
0.49
0.81
0.94
1.02
1.07
1.13
Net Debt⁴ to adjusted EBITDA3
3.50
3.33
2.65
2.40
0.10
0.68
1.56
1.17
0.83
1.08
1.21
Cash Ratio
0.06
0.15
0.09
0.10
0.29
0.21
0.25
0.34
0.66
0.71
0.74
Quick Ratio
0.45
0.61
0.50
0.39
0.61
0.48
0.44
0.68
1.02
1.03
1.08
Current Ratio
2.72
2.24
1.97
1.57
1.72
1.70
1.89
2.42
2.60
2.46
2.63
1 Calculated based on period average value of Equity and 12M Net Profit
2 Calculated based on period average value of Assets and 12M Net Profit
3 Calculated based on 12M adjusted EBITDA
4 Including cash on escrow accounts
PL
Consolidated Income Statement
2010
2011
2012
2013* (as restated)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
//
H1
Revenues
49,950
17,717
32,233
51,910
22,964
28,946
61,122
22,681
38,441
60,201
20,848
39,353
92,347
32,408
59,939
86,830
28,741
58,089
98,072
31,618
66,454
138,494
40,666
97,828
146,376
51,696
94,680
110,438
46,608
63,830
48,101
Cost of sales
(36,875)
(13,035)
(23,840)
(37,248)
(17,173)
(20,075)
(42,226)
(16,195)
(26,031)
(41,368)
(14,902)
(26,466)
(66,297)
(23,490)
(42,807)
(60,733)
(19,334)
(41,399)
(69,327)
(22,436)
(46,891)
(104,553)
(30,171)
(74,382)
(104,848)
(37,588)
(67,260)
(77,009)
(32,271)
(44,738)
(33,951)
Gross profit
13,075
4,682
8,393
14,662
5,791
8,871
18,896
6,486
12,410
18,833
5,946
12,887
26,050
8,918
17,132
26,097
9,407
16,690
28,745
9,182
19,563
33,941
10,495
23,446
41,528
14,108
27,420
33,429
14,337
19,092
14,150
Distribution expenses
(2,375)
(1,040)
(1,335)
(2,917)
(1,204)
(1,713)
(4,568)
(2,016)
(2,552)
(4,712)
(2,070)
(2,642)
(4,858)
(2,303)
(2,555)
(5,189)
(1,956)
(3,233)
(6,251)
(3,142)
(3,109)
(5,671)
(2,741)
(2,930)
(7,211)
(3,555)
(3,656)
(7,362)
(3,748)
(3,614)
(2,815)
Administrative expenses
(4,045)
(1,910)
(2,135)
(4,708)
(2,409)
(2,299)
(4,803)
(2,335)
(2,468)
(5,521)
(2,570)
(2,951)
(6,771)
(2,987)
(3,784)
(7,023)
(3,323)
(3,700)
(8,020)
(4,100)
(3,920)
(8,910)
(4,516)
(4,394)
(9,392)
(4,834)
(4,558)
(9,571)
(4,854)
(4,717)
(4,830)
Change in fair value of investment property
(36)
()
(36)
152
()
152
(10)
()
(10)
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Other income
229
22
207
710
507
203
393
205
188
127
98
29
3,175
0
3,175
123
78
45
362
155
207
3,373
89
3,284
131
81
50
815
306
509
271
Other expenses
(577)
(25)
(552)
(44)
(0)
(44)
(282)
(33)
(249)
(237)
(55)
(182)
(104)
(94)
(10)
(245)
(5)
(240)
(805)
(15)
(790)
(289)
(185)
(104)
(258)
(227)
(31)
(687)
(282)
(405)
(112)
Results from operating activities
6,271
1,729
4,542
7,855
2,685
5,170
9,626
2,307
7,319
8,490
1,349
7,141
17,492
3,534
13,958
13,763
4,201
9,562
14,031
2,080
11,951
22,444
3,142
19,302
24,798
5,573
19,225
16,624
5,759
10,865
6,664
Financial income
686
874
(188)
208
574
(366)
611
205
406
369
242
127
1,020
332
688
2,634
1,808
826
2,022
1,004
1,018
2,200
1,134
1,066
2,755
1,431
1,324
3,497
1,704
1,793
1,543
Financial expenses
(4,461)
(3,045)
(1,416)
(4,329)
(1,949)
(2,380)
(3,817)
(2,051)
(1,766)
(4,355)
(2,588)
(1,767)
(7,052)
(2,312)
(4,740)
(2,434)
(1,474)
(960)
(3,455)
(1,299)
(2,156)
(4,356)
(2,008)
(2,348)
(6,466)
(2,400)
(4,066)
(9,319)
(4,099)
(5,220)
(4,638)
Profit before income tax
2,496
(442)
2,938
3,734
1,310
2,424
6,420
461
5,959
4,504
(997)
5,501
11,460
1,554
9,906
13,963
4,535
9,428
12,598
1,785
10,813
20,288
2,268
18,020
21,087
4,604
16,483
10,802
3,364
7,438
3,569
Income tax expense
(754)
(170)
(584)
(1,302)
(642)
(660)
(1,506)
(201)
(1,305)
(1,211)
12
(1,223)
(2,258)
(500)
(1,758)
(3,317)
(591)
(2,726)
(3,435)
(685)
(2,750)
(4,417)
(330)
(4,087)
(4,857)
(846)
(4,011)
(3,333)
(1,500)
(1,833)
(996)
Profit for the period
1,742
(612)
2,354
2,432
668
1,764
4,914
260
4,654
3,293
(985)
4,278
9,202
1,054
8,148
10,646
3,944
6,702
9,163
1,100
8,063
15,871
1,938
13,933
16,230
3,758
12,472
7,469
1,864
5,605
2,573
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Foreign currency translation differences
(49)
(62)
13
7
38
(31)
0
(3)
3
88
54
34
513
62
451
143
(419)
562
(761)
(466)
(295)
(88)
105
(193)
520
355
165
(80)
(170)
90
9
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
1,693
(674)
2,367
2,439
706
1,733
4,914
257
4,657
3,381
(931)
4,312
9,715
1,116
8,599
10,789
3,525
7,264
8,402
634
7,768
15,783
2,043
13,740
16,750
4,113
12,637
7,389
1,694
5,695
2,582
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
1,770
(573)
2,343
2,466
715
1,751
4,952
312
4,640
3,270
(1,010)
4,280
9,203
1,053
8,150
10,649
3,945
6,704
9,163
1,098
8,065
15,866
1,939
13,927
16,227
3,757
12,470
7,469
1,864
5,605
2,573
Minority interest
(28)
(39)
11
(34)
(47)
13
(38)
(52)
14
23
25
(2)
(1)
1
(2)
(3)
(1)
(2)
()
2
(2)
5
(1)
6
3
1
2
()
()
()
()
Profit for the period
1,742
(612)
2,354
2,432
668
1,764
4,914
260
4,654
3,293
(985)
4,278
9,202
1,054
8,148
10,646
3,944
6,702
9,163
1,100
8,063
15,871
1,938
13,933
16,230
3,758
12,472
7,469
1,864
5,605
2,573
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
1,721
(635)
2,356
2,473
753
1,720
4,952
309
4,643
3,358
(955)
4,313
9,715
1,114
8,601
10,792
3,526
7,266
8,402
632
7,770
15,778
2,044
13,734
16,747
4,112
12,635
7,389
1,694
5,695
2,582
Non-controlling interest
(28)
(39)
11
(34)
(47)
13
(38)
(52)
14
23
24
(1)
(1)
1
(2)
(3)
(1)
(2)
()
2
(2)
5
(1)
6
3
1
2
()
()
()
()
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,693
(674)
2,367
2,439
706
1,733
4,914
257
4,657
3,381
(931)
4,312
9,715
1,116
8,599
10,789
3,525
7,264
8,402
634
7,768
15,783
2,043
13,740
16,750
4,113
12,637
7,389
1,694
5,695
2,582
Weighted average number of shares for the period
99,694,243
96,302,979
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
102,498,708
102,974,966
102,437,528
101,801,958
102,018,271
101,675,086
101,005,731
101,012,441
100,997,029
102,684,454
102,332,962
102,736,796
101,843,214
102,486,789
101,646,560
100,200,773
100,200,773
100,200,773
100,200,773
Number of shares at the end of the period
103,030,215
93,663,832
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
102,498,708
102,030,215
102,498,708
100,974,172
101,796,672
100,974,172
100,966,635
101,065,110
100,966,635
103,030,215
103,030,215
103,030,215
100,228,773
102,264,353
100,228,773
100,200,773
100,200,773
100,200,773
100,200,773
Basic and diluted EPS
17.76
(5.95)
22.74
23.93
6.94
16.99
48.06
3.02
45.04
31.74
(9.80)
41.54
89.78
10.22
79.56
104.60
38.67
65.93
90.72
10.87
79.85
154.51
18.95
135.56
159.33
36.65
122.68
74.54
18.60
55.94
25.68
Adjusted EBITDA
8,687
2,923
5,764
10,135
3,834
6,301
13,392
4,666
8,726
11,731
2,867
8,864
21,588
5,357
16,230
18,633
5,767
12,866
19,298
4,486
14,812
36,845
7,452
29,393
36,400
9,537
26,863
21,037
7,817
13,220
9,162
Adjusted EBITDA (annualised)
8,687
8,687
10,135
9,598
10,135
13,392
10,967
13,392
11,731
11,592
11,731
21,588
14,221
21,588
18,633
21,997
18,633
19,298
17,352
19,298
36,845
22,264
36,845
36,400
38,930
36,400
21,037
34,680
21,037
22,382
BS
Consolidated Balance Sheet
2010
2011
2012
2013* (as restated)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30 (as recalculated)
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
Dec. 31
Jun. 30
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
32,318
32,852
34,354
37,329
39,558
39,907
40,251
42,776
41,241
28,090
27,822
29,021
30,455
30,234
29,146
28,280
25,557
23,867
22,618
22,999
22,461
Intangible assets
423
4,567
4,681
4,880
5,023
4,948
4,904
5,275
5,234
4,376
4,398
4,373
4,339
4,310
4,285
4,262
4,193
4,092
3,991
4,016
4,015
Investment property under development
2,306
319
402
651
853
153
153
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Investment property
4,722
2,308
2,308
2,311
686
676
676
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Other investments
59
35
563
112
271
147
4
3
2
4
28
27
178
490
490
503
527
955
490
493
488
Deferred tax assets
1,379
1,502
1,476
1,795
1,861
1,732
2,194
2,861
3,053
1,698
2,464
2,277
2,848
2,760
3,169
2,836
2,980
2,862
3,066
3,099
3,269
Trade and other receivables
1,642
809
747
686
134
133
145
177
182
254
257
317
294
253
303
1,455
1,642
1,163
1,014
504
558
Restricted Cash
176
0
0
895
930
477
91
162
24
26
12
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Total non-current assets
43,025
42,392
44,531
48,659
49,316
48,173
48,418
51,254
49,736
34,448
34,981
36,015
38,114
38,047
37,393
37,336
34,899
32,939
31,179
31,111
30,791
Other investments
4,164
152
183
126
115
191
257
409
326
2,522
22
85
661
1,565
428
421
957
1,330
2,867
865
455
Inventories
56,214
52,822
51,854
56,586
60,078
66,497
67,806
75,175
88,905
105,260
120,469
121,270
143,609
158,901
176,550
154,308
153,141
137,360
135,061
136,214
139,361
Income tax receivable*
256
178
128
168
160
147
170
244
147
389
199
Contract assets, trade and other receivables
9,394
9,112
14,692
16,084
24,862
18,802
21,392
18,580
21,331
30,740
28,128
26,577
18,962
20,877
23,331
29,774
30,745
32,093
32,799
29,969
30,402
Cash and cash equivalents
3,658
1,327
1,531
5,195
3,682
3,967
4,072
5,899
14,574
25,278
18,940
20,434
25,054
25,630
28,043
29,713
36,873
55,798
66,407
66,684
65,436
Restricted Cash*
85
192
316
44
22
1
9
1
1
16
15
Assets classified as held for sale
45
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
349
500
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Total current assets
73,771
63,828
68,704
78,203
88,919
89,605
93,706
100,308
125,284
164,554
168,273
168,366
188,286
206,973
228,352
214,216
221,716
226,581
237,134
233,732
235,654
Total assets
116,796
106,220
113,235
126,862
138,235
137,778
142,124
151,562
175,020
199,002
203,254
204,381
226,400
245,020
265,745
251,552
256,615
259,520
268,313
264,843
266,445
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital
32
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
35
Treasury shares
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
(751)
(751)
(900)
(1,383)
(1,334)
(1,404)
()
()
(669)
(2,073)
(2,073)
(2,073)
(2,073)
Share premium
28,608
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
26,408
Additional paid in capital
14,563
16,799
16,849
16,784
16,784
16,698
16,705
15,954
16,705
16,643
16,470
16,703
16,824
16,824
16,824
16,824
16,860
16,859
16,859
16,859
16,859
Foreign currency translation reserve
(26)
(13)
25
(6)
(9)
(6)
49
81
142
594
175
737
271
(24)
81
(112)
243
408
238
328
337
Retained earnings
7,372
9,715
8,806
10,552
8,793
13,434
13,515
17,795
14,727
22,914
18,823
25,527
18,589
26,653
20,632
34,562
30,332
42,726
36,748
42,353
41,908
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
50,549
52,944
52,123
53,773
52,011
56,569
56,712
60,273
57,266
65,843
61,011
68,027
60,793
68,492
63,980
77,717
73,209
84,363
78,215
83,910
83,474
Minority interest
250
200
205
174
122
132
(13)
(14)
(13)
(15)
(30)
(33)
(31)
(33)
(34)
(28)
(13)
(10)
()
()
()
Total equity
50,799
53,144
52,328
53,947
52,133
56,701
56,699
60,259
57,253
65,828
60,981
67,994
60,762
68,459
63,946
77,689
73,196
84,353
78,215
83,910
83,474
Loans and borrowings
25,372
27,714
32,548
36,134
31,384
33,949
33,525
26,113
24,519
18,713
15,593
21,904
26,930
46,666
54,809
68,172
77,457
74,755
57,614
79,937
89,056
Deferred tax liabilities
1,730
1,680
1,662
1,700
1,555
1,447
1,642
1,315
1,226
1,920
1,707
1,812
1,214
2,297
1,533
3,332
2,675
4,317
2,494
2,373
1,290
Trade and other payables
1
194
179
171
137
185
60
20
1,950
16,658
15,819
13,670
14,490
17,906
19,801
13,684
13,181
8,813
9,557
3,175
2,776
Provisions
1
5
5
9
13
17
20
19
21
28
45
61
58
55
55
60
62
81
377
476
398
Total non-current liabilities
27,104
29,593
34,394
38,014
33,089
35,598
35,247
27,467
27,716
37,319
33,164
37,447
42,692
66,924
76,198
85,248
93,375
87,966
70,042
85,961
93,520
Bank overdraft
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Loans and borrowings
10,520
3,989
3,329
2,789
7,835
5,526
9,409
7,949
10,797
8,654
10,229
11,114
17,026
9,029
7,409
4,614
21
11,333
30,422
9,682
5,133
Income tax payable**
100
145
162
432
312
901
360
653
241
505
385
Contract liabilities, trade and other payables
27,962
18,782
22,678
31,350
44,517
38,709
40,209
54,994
78,609
84,764
97,785
86,933
105,353
98,995
117,218
82,659
89,313
71,910
85,860
80,140
77,511
Provisions
311
567
344
330
349
343
200
240
404
1,696
694
893
567
1,613
974
1,342
710
3,958
3,774
5,150
6,807
Liabilities classified as held for sale
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
236
16
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Total current liabilities
38,893
23,483
26,513
34,901
53,013
45,479
50,178
63,836
90,051
95,855
109,109
98,940
122,946
109,637
125,601
88,615
90,044
87,201
120,056
94,972
89,451
Total liabilities
65,997
53,076
60,907
72,915
86,102
81,077
85,425
91,303
117,767
133,174
142,273
136,387
165,638
176,561
201,799
173,863
183,419
175,167
190,098
180,933
182,971
Total equity and liabilities
116,796
106,220
113,235
126,862
138,235
137,778
142,124
151,562
175,020
199,002
203,254
204,381
226,400
245,020
265,745
251,552
256,615
259,520
268,313
264,843
266,445
*Starting 31 Dec 2015 the item included into "Trade and other receivables"
**Starting 31 Dec 2015 the item included into "Trade and other payables"
Cash on escrow accounts
()
175
1,575
Cash and cash equivalents (incl. cash on escrow accounts)
66,407
66,859
67,011
CFS
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
2010
2011
2012
2013* (as restated)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY (as recalculated)
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2 (as recalculated)
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
//
H1
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit for the period
1,742
(612)
2,354
2,432
668
1,764
4,914
260
4,654
3,293
(985)
4,278
9,202
1,054
8,148
10,646
3,944
6,702
9,163
1,100
8,063
15,871
1,938
13,933
16,230
3,758
12,472
7,469
1,864
5,605
2,573
adjustments:
Depreciation and amortisation
2,381
1,194
1,187
2,432
1,149
1,283
2,724
1,217
1,507
3,239
1,518
1,721
3,678
1,815
1,863
2,997
1,465
1,532
2,960
1,497
1,463
2,812
1,440
1,372
2,429
1,299
1,130
1,898
972
926
947
Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
53
25
28
(243)
(235)
(8)
51
24
27
(124)
(12)
(112)
6
25
(19)
(21)
(54)
33
(93)
(104)
11
(67)
(60)
(7)
(57)
(46)
(11)
(187)
(96)
(91)
(59)
Gain on disposal of other assets
(229)
(21)
(208)
(96)
(11)
(85)
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries
523
(1)
524
(111)
(111)
(0)
(50)
(49)
(1)
(0)
(0)
()
(2,766)
()
(2,766)
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
258
210
48
6
()
6
()
Loss/(gain) on acquisitions of subsidiaries
()
()
()
(260)
(149)
(111)
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
(81)
()
(81)
()
Change in fair value of investment property (Write off of fair value of the disposed asset)
36
()
36
(152)
()
(152)
10
()
10
()
()
()
()
()
()
1,682
()
1,682
1,532
795
737
1,405
523
882
181
79
102
28
18
10
4
Loss on other assets
()
()
()
44
()
44
231
()
231
126
55
71
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
23
()
23
()
()
()
()
Capitalized interest, including significant financing component in respect of prepayments from customers, recognized in cost of sales
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
14
()
14
268
9
259
190
30
160
775
113
662
10,184
2,347
7,837
8,969
2,586
6,383
2,487
1,068
1,419
1,547
Significant financing component in respect of prepayments from customers and benefit from escrow loans recognized in revenue
(9,013)
(1,996)
(7,017)
(7,725)
(1,999)
(5,726)
(1,840)
(794)
(1,046)
(1,005)
Net finance cost
3,775
2,171
1,604
4,121
1,375
2,746
3,206
1,846
1,360
3,986
2,346
1,640
6,032
1,980
4,052
(200)
(334)
134
1,433
295
1,138
2,156
874
1,282
3,711
969
2,742
5,822
2,395
3,427
3,095
Income tax expense
754
170
584
1,302
642
660
1,506
201
1,305
1,211
(12)
1,223
2,258
500
1,758
3,317
591
2,726
3,435
685
2,750
4,417
330
4,087
4,857
846
4,011
3,333
1,500
1,833
996
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions
9,035
2,926
6,109
9,469
3,328
6,141
12,592
3,499
9,093
11,745
2,910
8,835
18,678
5,383
13,295
18,611
5,642
12,969
19,205
4,381
14,824
27,765
5,396
22,369
28,876
7,702
21,174
18,935
6,927
12,008
8,098
(Increase)/decrease in inventory net of non-cash items
2,679
(1,067)
3,746
(3,127)
1,089
(4,216)
(9,364)
(3,274)
(6,090)
(14,447)
(7,983)
(6,464)
(30,846)
(13,772)
(17,074)
(15,749)
(14,143)
(1,606)
(32,225)
(22,916)
(9,309)
9,388
(8,221)
17,609
15,629
1,667
13,962
(645)
(115)
(530)
(3,275)
(Increase)/decrease in contract assets, trade and other receivables
580
(542)
1,122
(6,204)
(5,420)
(784)
(2,099)
(6,054)
3,955
(2,411)
(1,895)
(516)
(7,923)
(2,654)
(5,269)
(108)
(2,004)
1,896
5,368
7,250
(1,882)
(8,387)
(881)
(7,506)
(3,130)
(2,415)
(715)
3,620
595
3,025
(553)
Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities, trade and other payables
(9,710)
(472)
(9,238)
12,606
2,945
9,661
9,038
12,761
(3,723)
26,949
11,787
15,162
47,636
21,689
25,947
(3,485)
11,050
(14,535)
9,276
18,763
(9,487)
(25,142)
6,940
(32,082)
(10,224)
336
(10,560)
2,808
6,245
(3,437)
(1,983)
Increase/(decrease) in provisions
5
(255)
260
(233)
(223)
(10)
25
27
(2)
(100)
(139)
39
1,465
167
1,298
(770)
(984)
214
714
(329)
1,043
(266)
(639)
373
(903)
(630)
(273)
(145)
(42)
(103)
(41)
CF from operations before income taxes and interest paid
2,589
590
1,999
12,511
1,719
10,792
10,192
6,959
3,233
21,736
4,680
17,056
29,010
10,813
18,197
(1,501)
(439)
(1,062)
2,338
7,149
(4,811)
3,358
2,595
763
30,248
6,660
23,588
24,573
13,610
10,963
2,246
Income taxes paid
(1,558)
(941)
(617)
(1,167)
(415)
(752)
(1,310)
(506)
(804)
(3,156)
(1,572)
(1,584)
(2,580)
(1,096)
(1,484)
(3,668)
(1,499)
(2,169)
(3,937)
(2,046)
(1,891)
(2,898)
(1,421)
(1,477)
(4,675)
(2,230)
(2,445)
(5,365)
(3,054)
(2,311)
(2,139)
Interest paid*
(3,406)
(1,934)
(1,472)
(3,606)
(1,415)
(2,191)
(3,715)
(1,924)
(1,791)
(4,367)
(2,169)
(2,198)
(4,180)
(1,665)
(2,515)
(3,162)
(1,690)
(1,472)
(4,619)
(2,081)
(2,538)
(4,725)
(2,868)
(1,857)
(5,487)
(2,590)
(2,897)
(6,495)
(3,071)
(3,424)
(3,272)
CF (utilized by)/ from operating activities
(2,375)
(2,285)
(90)
7,738
(111)
7,849
5,167
4,529
638
14,213
939
13,274
22,250
8,052
14,198
(8,331)
(3,628)
(4,703)
(6,218)
3,022
(9,240)
(4,265)
(1,694)
(2,571)
20,086
1,840
18,246
12,713
7,485
5,228
(3,165)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets
247
94
153
580
450
130
693
241
452
685
99
586
308
122
186
235
109
126
171
98
73
256
103
153
1,306
242
1,064
419
238
181
55
Interest received*
113
36
76
41
19
22
176
94
82
216
92
124
895
297
598
2,545
1,798
747
1,907
980
927
616
1,092
(476)
938
425
513
1,590
739
851
880
Aquisistion of property, plant and equipment
(4,490)
(1,696)
(2,794)
(4,870)
(1,508)
(3,362)
(6,650)
(4,011)
(2,639)
(3,559)
(2,069)
(1,490)
(1,351)
(795)
(556)
(3,239)
(1,663)
(1,576)
(2,867)
(1,391)
(1,476)
(1,408)
(775)
(633)
(1,189)
(644)
(545)
(870)
(322)
(548)
(502)
(Increase) / Decrease in restricted cash
205
135
70
(747)
(125)
(622)
461
(14)
475
(18)
96
(114)
120
138
(18)
20
16
4
23
(1)
24
(8)
()
(8)
6
6
()
()
()
(280)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(425)
(293)
(132)
(37)
(35)
(2)
(237)
(209)
(28)
(9)
(2)
(7)
(9)
(3)
(6)
(66)
(59)
(7)
(4)
(3)
(1)
(1)
()
(1)
(5)
(1)
(4)
(40)
(7)
(33)
(7)
Loans given
(119)
(74)
(45)
(67)
(59)
(8)
(40)
(6)
(34)
(155)
(8)
(147)
(1,742)
(11)
(1,731)
(160)
(241)
81
(2,275)
(726)
(1,549)
(1,579)
(1,105)
(474)
(2,244)
(681)
(1,563)
(1,797)
(1,416)
(381)
(1,057)
Loans repaid
99
98
1
84
43
41
146
9
137
42
6
36
7
5
2
2,277
2,214
63
401
65
336
2,336
1,922
414
514
130
384
2,599
220
2,379
1,471
Aquisition of Investment property
(115)
(33)
(82)
(182)
(82)
(100)
(10)
(243)
233
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Disposal of subsidiaries
(19)
()
(18)
1
1
0
172
(43)
215
151
5
146
(81)
()
(81)
5,000
5,000
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
1,639
1,639
()
1,016
905
111
()
Proceeds from disposal of investment property
30
30
()
45
45
()
58
()
58
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
Acquisition of subsidiaries
()
()
()
(2,664)
(1,033)
(1,631)
()
()
()
(925)
()
(925)
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
(907)
()
(907)
()
Proceeds from disposal/ (acquisition) of other investmetns
(31)
(4,075)
4,044
(0)
(24)
24
24
(15)
39
(16)
(2)
(14)
0
(13)
13
(24)
(25)
1
()
(0)
()
()
()
()
()
(10)
10
()
()
()
()
CF from Investing activity
(4,505)
(5,778)
1,273
(7,816)
(2,308)
(5,508)
(5,207)
(4,197)
(1,010)
(3,588)
(1,783)
(1,805)
(1,853)
(260)
(1,593)
6,588
7,149
(561)
(2,644)
(978)
(1,666)
212
1,237
(1,025)
965
1,100
(135)
2,010
357
1,653
560
FINANCING ACTIVITY
Proceeds from borrowings
37,032
14,227
22,805
13,193
5,970
7,223
10,205
2,257
7,948
22,893
9,350
13,543
48,805
12,026
36,779
25,740
()
25,740
74,026
28,748
45,278
158,662
96,797
61,865
105,932
65,968
39,964
81,972
21,671
60,301
99,153
Proceeds from bonds
6,265
4,265
2,000
4,427
2,427
2,000
5,800
()
5,800
3,000
3,000
()
()
()
()
450
()
450
5,160
160
5,000
10,000
5,000
5,000
()
()
()
13,000
()
13,000
()
Repayment of borrowings
(46,514)
(19,160)
(27,354)
(10,597)
(3,448)
(7,149)
(13,369)
(2,056)
(11,313)
(23,953)
(6,696)
(17,257)
(39,308)
(8,029)
(31,279)
(18,182)
(519)
(17,663)
(55,147)
(16,797)
(38,350)
(152,415)
(95,248)
(57,167)
(92,702)
(61,259)
(31,443)
(88,708)
(17,992)
(70,716)
(92,546)
Repayment of bonds
(2,423)
(1,973)
(450)
(973)
(469)
(504)
(1,569)
(0)
(1,569)
(7,894)
(2,631)
(5,263)
(6,326)
(2,855)
(3,471)
(2,318)
(1,017)
(1,301)
(1,319)
(1,159)
(160)
()
()
()
()
()
()
(1,000)
()
(1,000)
(2,000)
Payment of lease liabilities
(755)
(418)
(337)
(400)
(277)
(123)
(146)
(72)
(74)
(127)
(62)
(65)
(76)
(37)
(39)
(57)
(24)
(33)
(58)
(20)
(38)
(56)
(25)
(31)
(51)
(25)
(26)
()
()
()
()
Payment of land lease liabilities**
(1,054)
(526)
(528)
(228)
Payments for shares
(7)
(0)
(7)
(49)
(20)
(29)
()
()
()
(649)
()
(649)
(176)
(176)
()
(847)
()
(847)
(89)
(18)
(71)
(38)
(33)
(5)
(692)
(692)
()
()
()
()
()
Dividends paid
()
()
()
(1,630)
(1,625)
(5)
(2,070)
(2,070)
(0)
(2,061)
(2,061)
()
(4,084)
()
(4,084)
(8,036)
(8,036)
()
(8,037)
(8,036)
(1)
(8,036)
(3,720)
(4,316)
(7,984)
(3)
(7,981)
(7,842)
()
(7,842)
(3,018)
Proceeds from secondary public offering
11,892
11,892
0
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
()
CF from financing activity
5,490
8,833
(3,343)
3,971
2,558
1,413
(1,149)
(1,941)
792
(8,791)
900
(9,691)
(1,165)
929
(2,094)
(3,250)
(9,596)
6,346
14,536
2,878
11,658
8,117
2,771
5,346
4,503
3,989
514
(3,632)
3,153
(6,785)
1,361
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,390)
770
(2,160)
3,893
139
3,754
(1,189)
(1,609)
420
1,834
56
1,778
19,232
8,721
10,511
(4,993)
(6,075)
1,082
5,674
4,922
752
4,064
2,314
1,750
25,554
6,929
18,625
11,091
10,995
96
(1,244)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,896
2,896
3,658
1,327
1,327
1,531
5,195
5,195
3,682
3,967
3,967
4,072
5,899
5,899
14,574
25,278
25,278
18,940
20,434
20,434
25,054
25,630
25,630
28,043
29,713
29,713
36,873
55,798
55,798
66,407
66,684
Effect of ex-rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(179)
(8)
(171)
(25)
65
(90)
(39)
96
(135)
98
49
49
147
(46)
193
149
(263)
412
(478)
(302)
(176)
19
99
(80)
531
231
300
(205)
(386)
181
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,327
3,658
1,327
5,195
1,531
5,195
3,967
3,682
3,967
5,899
4,072
5,899
25,278
14,574
25,278
20,434
18,940
20,434
25,630
25,054
25,630
29,713
28,043
29,713
55,798
36,873
55,798
66,684
66,407
66,684
65,436
*Starting from CFS for FY2018 the Group has changed the presentation and decided to reflect the interest paid and interest received in operating activities in the line "interest paid" on the net amount.
** Starting from CFS for FY2019, the Group reflects repayments of land lease liabilities within financial activities. Prior to FY 2019, the mentioned above repayments were reflected within operating activities.
Cash received to escrow accounts by the authorized bank from the accounts owners (the real estate buyers).
175
()
175
1,400
CF from operations before income taxes and interest paid (incl. cash received to escrow accounts)
24,748
13,610
11,138
3,646
Business Units results (2019)
Financial Highlights
2018
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
//
H1
Revenue
146,376
()
110,438
46,608
63,830
48,101
Real Estate Development and Construction
118,291
81,497
34,326
47,171
37,992
Intra-group
(191)
(92)
(39)
(53)
(27)
Building Materials
20,147
17,593
8,335
9,258
8,233
Intra-group
(2,099)
(362)
(160)
(202)
(182)
Other items¹
10,228
11,802
4,146
7,656
2,085
Adjusted EBITDA
36,400
()
21,037
7,817
13,220
9,162
Real Estate Development and Construction
36,253
19,123
7,771
11,352
8,562
Building Materials
3,848
3,056
1,163
1,893
1,647
Other items¹
(3,701)
(1,142)
(1,117)
(25)
(1,047)
Operating profit
24,798
()
16,624
5,759
10,865
6,664
Real Estate Development and Construction
26,371
15,984
6,368
9,616
6,990
Building Materials
2,457
1,960
597
1,363
1,096
Other items¹
(4,030)
(1,320)
(1,206)
(114)
(1,422)
1 Includes Other entities, Transportation, Project Management, Unallocated income and expenses and other IFRS eliminations
Real Estate Development and Construction
2018
2019
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
//
H1
Revenue
118,291
()
81,497
34,326
47,171
37,992
Real Estate and Construction - North-West
69,206
41,786
16,026
25,760
21,011
Real Estate - Moscow
39,393
31,927
14,516
17,411
13,349
Real Estate and Construction - Ural
9,356
7,714
3,746
3,968
3,601
Other2
336
70
38
32
31
Adjusted EBITDA
36,253
()
19,123
7,771
11,352
8,562
Real Estate and Construction - North-West
21,301
12,077
4,343
7,734
6,704
Real Estate - Moscow
12,835
5,128
2,366
2,762
1,218
Real Estate and Construction - Ural
2,335
1,843
996
847
630
Other2
(218)
75
66
9
10
Adjusted EBITDA, %
31%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
23%
23%
24%
23%
Real Estate and Construction - North-West
31%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
29%
27%
30%
32%
Real Estate - Moscow
33%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
16%
16%
16%
9%
Real Estate and Construction - Ural
25%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
24%
27%
21%
17%
Operating profit
26,371
()
15,984
6,368
9,616
6,990
Real Estate and Construction - North-West
18,256
11,449
3,987
7,462
6,339
Real Estate - Moscow
6,270
2,800
1,421
1,379
83
Real Estate and Construction - Ural
2,068
1,660
894
766
558
Other2
(223)
75
66
9
10
Operating profit, %
22%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
20%
19%
20%
18%
Real Estate and Construction - North-West
26%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
27%
25%
29%
30%
Real Estate - Moscow
16%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
9%
10%
8%
1%
Real Estate and Construction - Ural
22%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
ERROR:#DIV/0!
22%
24%
19%
15%
2 Includes Real Estate Europe (before 2019) and IFRS eliminations
Building Materials
2018
2019
2020
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
//
H1
Revenue
20,147
()
17,593
8,335
9,258
8,233
BM Crushed Granite
3,723
3,830
1,752
2,078
1,673
BM Sand
2,533
1,767
852
915
683
BM Ready-mix Concrete
4,119
4,367
2,158
2,209
1,753
BM Reinforced Concrete
1,459
481
481
()
()
BM Brick
2,861
2,986
1,404
1,582
1,441
BM Aerated Concrete
3,539
3,942
1,637
2,305
2,378
BM Cranes
1,006
1,027
495
532
526
Other3
907
(807)
(444)
(363)
(221)
Adjusted EBITDA
3,848
()
3,056
1,163
1,893
1,647
BM Crushed Granite
514
427
130
297
60
BM Sand
1,271
373
108
265
332
BM Ready-mix Concrete
490
504
274
230
201
BM Reinforced Concrete
(31)
61
61
()
()
BM Brick
305
549
218
331
365
BM Aerated Concrete
727
962
311
651
687
BM Cranes
106
187
71
116
110
Other3
466
(7)
(10)
3
(108)
Adjusted EBITDA, %
19%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
17%
14%
20%
20%
BM Crushed Granite
14%
11%
7%
14%
4%
BM Sand
50%
21%
13%
29%
49%
BM Ready-mix Concrete
12%
12%
13%
10%
11%
BM Reinforced Concrete
n/a
13%
13%
-
-
BM Brick
11%
18%
16%
21%
25%
BM Aerated Concrete
21%
24%
19%
28%
29%
BM Cranes
11%
18%
14%
22%
21%
Operating profit
2,457
()
1,960
597
1,363
1,096
BM Crushed Granite
349
286
60
226
(5)
BM Sand
1,195
332
86
246
315
BM Ready-mix Concrete
439
493
267
226
197
BM Reinforced Concrete
(107)
53
53
()
()
BM Brick
(382)
(5)
(83)
78
111
BM Aerated Concrete
541
746
217
529
539
BM Cranes
(43)
62
7
55
50
Other3
465
(7)
(10)
3
(111)
Operating profit, %
12%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
11%
7%
4%
13%
BM Crushed Granite
9%
7%
3%
11%
n/a
BM Sand
47%
19%
10%
27%
46%
BM Ready-mix Concrete
11%
11%
12%
10%
11%
BM Reinforced Concrete
n/a
11%
11%
-
-
BM Brick
n/a
n/a
n/a
5%
8%
BM Aerated Concrete
15%
19%
13%
23%
23%
BM Cranes
n/a
6%
1%
10%
10%
3 Land improvement, Fleet services and IFRS eliminations
Business Units results (old)
Financial Highlights
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
FY
H1
H2
//
H1
H2
Revenue
49,950
17,717
32,233
51,910
22,964
28,946
61,122
22,681
38,441
60,201
20,848
39,354
92,347
32,408
59,939
86,830
28,741
58,089
98,072
31,618
66,454
138,494
40,666
97,828
146,376
51,696
94,680
46,608
Real Estate and Construction
Real Estate
21,198
5,987
15,211
18,517
8,659
9,858
25,260
6,737
18,523
28,610
7,264
21,345
60,985
17,931
43,054
61,210
17,590
43,620
68,810
19,034
49,776
111,216
29,798
81,418
116,592
37,889
78,703
34,210
Intra-group
(69)
(25)
(43)
(215)
(21)
(194)
(650)
(50)
(600)
(691)
(436)
(255)
(160)
(19)
(141)
(187)
(65)
(122)
(5)
()
(5)
()
()
()
(7)
()
(7)
()
Construction
13,045
5,548
7,497
12,022
5,782
6,241
17,781
6,692
11,089
20,734
9,796
10,939
25,560
11,492
14,068
32,928
14,351
18,576
28,810
12,599
16,211
28,337
11,828
16,509
21,145
8,931
12,214
8,173
Intra-group
(880)
(356)
(524)
(2,753)
(850)
(1,903)
(8,270)
(2,869)
(5,401)
(14,876)
(6,638)
(8,238)
(21,187)
(9,582)
(11,605)
(27,927)
(12,981)
(14,947)
(23,085)
(10,135)
(12,950)
(25,056)
(10,713)
(14,343)
(19,630)
(7,782)
(11,848)
(8,096)
Other construction services1
1,688
759
929
3,111
1,125
1,986
4,525
1,749
2,776
3,918
2,209
1,709
3,894
1,871
2,023
2,334
1,499
835
2,228
1,029
1,199
2,539
828
1,711
6,249
2,612
3,637
1,828
Intra-group
(361)
(181)
(179)
(467)
(201)
(267)
(756)
(484)
(273)
(966)
(901)
(65)
(329)
(207)
(122)
(297)
(118)
(179)
(249)
(141)
(108)
(216)
(117)
(99)
(213)
(73)
(140)
(31)
Building Materials
15,407
6,083
9,324
21,624
8,417
13,207
20,703
9,258
11,445
20,736
8,728
12,008
21,098
9,850
11,247
16,242
7,407
8,835
17,177
7,988
9,189
17,362
7,918
9,444
19,144
8,658
10,486
7,840
Intra-group
(1,715)
(827)
(888)
(2,216)
(958)
(1,258)
(1,804)
(535)
(1,269)
(1,020)
(572)
(448)
(1,152)
(608)
(544)
(537)
(277)
(260)
(525)
(237)
(288)
(820)
(244)
(576)
(1,981)
(850)
(1,131)
(133)
Other items2
1,635
729
907
2,287
1,011
1,276
4,332
2,182
2,150
3,756
1,397
2,359
3,638
1,681
1,958
3,065
1,334
1,731
4,911
1,481
3,430
5,132
1,368
3,764
5,077
2,311
2,766
2,817
Adjusted EBITDA
8,687
2,923
5,764
10,135
3,834
6,301
13,392
4,666
8,726
11,731
2,867
8,864
21,588
5,357
16,230
18,633
5,767
12,865
19,298
4,486
14,812
36,845
7,452
29,393
36,400
9,537
26,863
7,817
Real Estate and Construction
Real Estate
5,150
1,653
3,497
4,936
2,034
2,901
6,098
1,064
5,034
6,449
1,419
5,029
12,580
3,220
9,360
15,418
5,451
9,967
15,958
3,716
12,242
32,297
7,347
24,950
35,553
9,308
26,245
7,353
Construction
2,687
1,152
1,535
1,514
636
878
1,988
662
1,326
2,203
979
1,224
2,109
1,371
738
2,759
1,143
1,616
1,495
720
775
958
467
491
765
159
606
556
Other construction services1
417
172
245
632
262
369
673
334
339
971
543
428
718
306
413
436
258
178
288
156
132
153
85
68
105
53
52
42
Building Materials
1,739
254
1,485
3,833
1,109
2,724
4,787
1,945
2,842
5,071
1,562
3,509
5,245
2,146
3,099
3,524
1,292
2,232
4,328
1,691
2,637
6,571
1,437
5,134
4,000
1,668
2,332
1,092
Other items2
(1,306)
(308)
(998)
(779)
(207)
(572)
(155)
661
(815)
(2,963)
(1,637)
(1,325)
935
(1,685)
2,621
(3,504)
(2,377)
(1,128)
(2,771)
(1,797)
(974)
(3,134)
(1,884)
(1,250)
(4,023)
(1,651)
(2,372)
(1,226)
Operating profit
6,270
1,729
4,542
7,855
2,685
5,170
9,626
2,306
7,319
8,490
1,350
7,141
17,492
3,535
13,957
13,763
4,201
9,562
14,031
2,080
11,951
22,444
3,142
19,302
24,798
5,573
19,225
5,759
Real Estate and Construction
Real Estate
5,087
1,638
3,449
5,043
2,015
3,028
6,165
1,045
5,120
6,391
1,392
4,998
12,118
3,177
8,941
13,561
5,318
8,244
13,576
2,757
10,819
20,542
4,400
16,142
26,212
6,547
19,665
6,178
Construction
2,087
851
1,236
936
342
594
1,465
397
1,068
1,608
699
909
1,432
1,051
381
1,987
797
1,190
785
380
405
301
133
168
224
(140)
364
328
Other construction services1
130
26
105
345
118
226
415
207
208
719
413
307
486
188
298
259
170
90
110
68
42
(17)
(3)
(14)
(45)
(25)
(20)
(23)
Building Materials
377
(423)
800
2,412
465
1,946
3,063
1,236
1,826
2,926
575
2,351
2,719
904
1,815
1,676
391
1,284
2,569
787
1,782
5,002
623
4,379
2,758
980
1,778
590
Other items2
(1,411)
(362)
(1,049)
(881)
(256)
(625)
(1,482)
(578)
(904)
(3,153)
(1,729)
(1,425)
736
(1,785)
2,522
(3,721)
(2,475)
(1,246)
(3,009)
(1,912)
(1,097)
(3,384)
(2,011)
(1,373)
(4,351)
(1,789)
(2,562)
(1,314)
1 Includes Cranes (former Tower Cranes), Project Management, former Pile Foundation and Construction and Commercial Real Estate (only for 2010 and 2011)
2 Includes Other entities, Transportation, Unallocated income and expenses and other IFRS eliminations
Real Estate Development
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019
RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1
H2
FY
H1 (as recalculated)
H2
FY
H1
H2
//
H1
Revenue
21,198
5,987
15,211
18,517
8,659
9,858
25,260
6,737
18,523
28,610
7,264
21,345
60,985
17,931
43,054
61,210
17,590
43,620
68,810
19,034
49,776
111,216
29,798
81,418
116,592
37,889
78,703
34,210
Real Estate St. Petersburg
16,868
5,421
11,447
15,130
6,744
8,386
18,985
4,545
14,441
20,004
5,649
14,355
39,446
12,879
26,567
48,107
15,741
32,366
42,412
13,483
28,929
71,559
21,454
50,105
68,639
26,697
41,942
15,917
Real Estate Moscow
1,705
()
1,705
918
504
413
1,764
532
1,232
481
339
142
12,270
3,787
8,483
5,844
1,079
4,765
20,670
3,772
16,898
31,101
5,034
26,067
38,397
6,979
31,418
14,516
Real Estate Urals
2,285
240
2,045
1,731
1,073
658
3,226
1,110
2,116
7,390
802
6,587
7,832
1,261
6,571
6,597
319
6,277
5,623
1,735
3,888
8,463
3,269
5,194
9,218
4,160
5,058
3,739
Other3
340
326
14
739
338
401
1,285
551
734
735
473
261
1,437
4
1,434
662
451
212
105
44
61
93
41
52
338
53
285
38
Adjusted EBITDA
5,150
1,653
3,497
4,936
2,034
2,901
6,098
1,064
5,034
6,449
1,419
5,029
12,580
3,220
9,360
15,418
5,451
9,967
15,958
3,716
12,242
32,297
7,347
24,950
35,553
9,308
26,245
7,353
Real Estate St. Petersburg
4,499
1,566
2,933
4,399
1,781
2,618
5,376
875
4,501
5,219
1,297
3,922
9,930
2,919
7,010
13,986
5,605
8,382
14,488
4,461
10,027
22,374
6,396
15,978
20,771
7,041
13,730
4,077
Real Estate Moscow
357
(29)
386
329
94
236
24
(21)
45
(246)
(67)
(179)
1,113
259
854
(69)
(84)
15
538
(844)
1,382
8,195
441
7,754
12,699
1,318
11,381
2,366
Real Estate Urals
293
60
233
134
136
(2)
465
122
343
1,487
187
1,300
1,383
71
1,311
1,416
(75)
1,491
1,090
169
921
1,800
570
1,230
2,140
987
1,153
910
Other3
1
57
(56)
73
23
50
233
89
144
(12)
1
(13)
154
(29)
184
85
5
80
(158)
(70)
(88)
(72)
(60)
(12)
(57)
(38)
(19)
()
Adjusted EBITDA, %
24%
28%
23%
27%
23%
29%
24%
16%
27%
23%
20%
24%
21%
18%
22%
25%
31%
23%
23%
20%
25%
29%
25%
31%
30%
25%
33%
21%
Real Estate St. Petersburg
27%
29%
26%
29%
26%
31%
28%
19%
31%
26%
23%
27%
25%
23%
26%
29%
36%
26%
34%
33%
35%
31%
30%
32%
30%
26%
33%
26%
Real Estate Moscow
21%
n/a
23%
36%
19%
57%
1%
n/a
4%
n/a
n/a
n/a
9%
7%
10%
n/a
n/a
0%
3%
n/a
8%
26%
9%
30%
33%
19%
36%
16%
Real Estate Urals
13%
25%
11%
8%
13%
n/a
14%
11%
16%
20%
23%
20%
18%
6%
20%
21%
n/a
24%
19%
10%
24%
21%
17%
24%
23%
24%
23%
24%
Operating profit
5,087
1,638
3,449
5,043
2,015
3,028
6,165
1,045
5,120
6,391
1,392
4,998
12,118
3,177
8,941
13,561
5,318
8,244
13,576
2,757
10,819
20,542
4,400
16,142
26,212
6,547
19,665
6,178
Real Estate St. Petersburg
4,447
1,556
2,891
4,526
1,770
2,756
5,462
867
4,594
5,187
1,276
3,911
9,653
2,891
6,762
12,222
5,479
6,743
12,792
3,598
9,194
14,849
3,874
10,975
18,090
5,030
13,060
3,878
Real Estate Moscow
349
(33)
382
312
87
225
8
(32)
40
(268)
(71)
(197)
986
246
740
(154)
(89)
(66)
(124)
(935)
811
4,303
91
4,212
6,164
731
5,433
1,421
Real Estate Urals
292
59
233
133
136
(3)
463
121
342
1,485
186
1,299
1,380
70
1,310
1,413
(76)
1,489
1,074
168
906
1,467
497
970
2,020
826
1,194
879
Other3
(1)
56
(57)
71
22
49
232
89
144
(13)
1
(14)
100
(30)
129
81
4
77
(166)
(74)
(92)
(77)
(62)
(15)
(62)
(40)
(22)
()
Operating profit, %
24%
27%
23%
27%
23%
31%
24%
16%
28%
22%
19%
23%
20%
18%
21%
22%
30%
19%
20%
14%
22%
18%
15%
20%
22%
17%
25%
18%
Real Estate St. Petersburg
26%
29%
25%
30%
26%
33%
29%
19%
32%
26%
23%
27%
24%
22%
25%
25%
35%
21%
30%
27%
32%
21%
18%
22%
26%
19%
31%
24%
Real Estate Moscow
20%
n/a
22%
34%
17%
55%
0%
n/a
3%
n/a
n/a
n/a
8%
6%
9%
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
5%
14%
2%
16%
16%
10%
17%
10%
Real Estate Urals
13%
25%
11%
8%
13%
n/a
14%
11%
16%
20%
23%
20%
18%
6%
20%
21%
n/a
24%
19%
10%
23%
17%
15%
19%
22%
20%
24%
24%
3 Includes Real Estate Europe, Commercial Real Estate (before 2012) and IFRS eliminations