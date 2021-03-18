LSR : Databook 03/18/2021 | 06:26am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Key Ratios Key Ratios RUB millions 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 // 1H 2020 Total Equity RUB mln 53,144 53,947 56,701 60,259 65,828 67,994 68,459 77,689 84,353 83,910 83,474 Total Assets RUB mln 106,220 126,862 137,778 151,562 199,002 204,381 245,020 251,552 259,520 264,843 266,445 Total Debt RUB mln 31,703 38,923 39,475 34,062 27,367 33,018 55,695 72,786 86,088 89,619 94,189 Cash and cash equivalents RUB mln 1,327 5,195 3,967 5,899 25,278 20,434 25,630 29,713 55,798 66,684 65,436 Cash on escrow accounts RUB mln 175 1,575 Cash and cash equivalents (incl. cash on escrow accounts) RUB mln 1,327 5,195 3,967 5,899 25,278 20,434 25,630 29,713 55,798 66,859 67,011 Net Debt⁴ RUB mln 30,376 33,729 35,508 28,163 2,089 12,584 30,065 43,073 30,290 22,760 27,178 Short-Term Investments RUB mln 197 126 191 409 2,871 85 1,565 421 1,330 865 455 Short-Term Contract assets, Trade and Other receivables RUB mln 9,112 16,084 18,802 18,580 30,740 26,577 20,877 29,774 32,093 29,969 30,402 Current Assets RUB mln 63,828 78,203 89,605 100,308 164,554 168,366 206,973 214,216 226,581 233,732 235,654 Current Liabilities RUB mln 23,483 34,901 45,479 63,836 95,855 98,940 109,637 88,615 87,201 94,972 89,451 Revenue RUB mln 49,950 51,910 61,122 60,201 92,347 86,830 98,072 138,494 146,376 110,438 48,101 Gross Profit RUB mln 13,075 14,662 18,896 18,833 26,050 26,097 28,745 33,941 41,528 33,429 14,150 Adjusted EBITDA RUB mln 8,687 10,135 13,392 11,731 21,588 18,633 19,298 36,845 36,400 21,037 9,162 Operating Profit RUB mln 6,270 7,855 9,626 8,490 17,492 13,763 14,031 22,444 24,798 16,624 6,664 Net Profit RUB mln 1,742 2,432 4,914 3,293 9,202 10,646 9,163 15,871 16,230 7,469 2,573 Gross Margin % 26% 28% 31% 31% 28% 30% 29% 25% 28% 30% 29% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 17% 20% 22% 19% 23% 21% 20% 27% 25% 19% 19% Operating Margin % 13% 15% 16% 14% 19% 16% 14% 16% 17% 15% 14% Net Margin % 3% 5% 8% 5% 10% 12% 9% 11% 11% 7% 5% Return on Equity1 % 4% 5% 9% 6% 15% 16% 13% 22% 20% 9% 10% Return on Assets2 % 2% 2% 4% 2% 5% 5% 4% 6% 6% 3% 3% Total Debt to Total Capital 0.37 0.42 0.41 0.36 0.29 0.33 0.45 0.48 0.51 0.52 0.53 Total Debt to Total Equity 0.60 0.72 0.70 0.57 0.42 0.49 0.81 0.94 1.02 1.07 1.13 Net Debt⁴ to adjusted EBITDA3 3.50 3.33 2.65 2.40 0.10 0.68 1.56 1.17 0.83 1.08 1.21 Cash Ratio 0.06 0.15 0.09 0.10 0.29 0.21 0.25 0.34 0.66 0.71 0.74 Quick Ratio 0.45 0.61 0.50 0.39 0.61 0.48 0.44 0.68 1.02 1.03 1.08 Current Ratio 2.72 2.24 1.97 1.57 1.72 1.70 1.89 2.42 2.60 2.46 2.63 1 Calculated based on period average value of Equity and 12M Net Profit 2 Calculated based on period average value of Assets and 12M Net Profit 3 Calculated based on 12M adjusted EBITDA 4 Including cash on escrow accounts Source: Company PL Consolidated Income Statement 2010 2011 2012 2013* (as restated) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 // H1 Revenues 49,950 17,717 32,233 51,910 22,964 28,946 61,122 22,681 38,441 60,201 20,848 39,353 92,347 32,408 59,939 86,830 28,741 58,089 98,072 31,618 66,454 138,494 40,666 97,828 146,376 51,696 94,680 110,438 46,608 63,830 48,101 Cost of sales (36,875) (13,035) (23,840) (37,248) (17,173) (20,075) (42,226) (16,195) (26,031) (41,368) (14,902) (26,466) (66,297) (23,490) (42,807) (60,733) (19,334) (41,399) (69,327) (22,436) (46,891) (104,553) (30,171) (74,382) (104,848) (37,588) (67,260) (77,009) (32,271) (44,738) (33,951) Gross profit 13,075 4,682 8,393 14,662 5,791 8,871 18,896 6,486 12,410 18,833 5,946 12,887 26,050 8,918 17,132 26,097 9,407 16,690 28,745 9,182 19,563 33,941 10,495 23,446 41,528 14,108 27,420 33,429 14,337 19,092 14,150 Distribution expenses (2,375) (1,040) (1,335) (2,917) (1,204) (1,713) (4,568) (2,016) (2,552) (4,712) (2,070) (2,642) (4,858) (2,303) (2,555) (5,189) (1,956) (3,233) (6,251) (3,142) (3,109) (5,671) (2,741) (2,930) (7,211) (3,555) (3,656) (7,362) (3,748) (3,614) (2,815) Administrative expenses (4,045) (1,910) (2,135) (4,708) (2,409) (2,299) (4,803) (2,335) (2,468) (5,521) (2,570) (2,951) (6,771) (2,987) (3,784) (7,023) (3,323) (3,700) (8,020) (4,100) (3,920) (8,910) (4,516) (4,394) (9,392) (4,834) (4,558) (9,571) (4,854) (4,717) (4,830) Change in fair value of investment property (36) () (36) 152 () 152 (10) () (10) () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Other income 229 22 207 710 507 203 393 205 188 127 98 29 3,175 0 3,175 123 78 45 362 155 207 3,373 89 3,284 131 81 50 815 306 509 271 Other expenses (577) (25) (552) (44) (0) (44) (282) (33) (249) (237) (55) (182) (104) (94) (10) (245) (5) (240) (805) (15) (790) (289) (185) (104) (258) (227) (31) (687) (282) (405) (112) Results from operating activities 6,271 1,729 4,542 7,855 2,685 5,170 9,626 2,307 7,319 8,490 1,349 7,141 17,492 3,534 13,958 13,763 4,201 9,562 14,031 2,080 11,951 22,444 3,142 19,302 24,798 5,573 19,225 16,624 5,759 10,865 6,664 Financial income 686 874 (188) 208 574 (366) 611 205 406 369 242 127 1,020 332 688 2,634 1,808 826 2,022 1,004 1,018 2,200 1,134 1,066 2,755 1,431 1,324 3,497 1,704 1,793 1,543 Financial expenses (4,461) (3,045) (1,416) (4,329) (1,949) (2,380) (3,817) (2,051) (1,766) (4,355) (2,588) (1,767) (7,052) (2,312) (4,740) (2,434) (1,474) (960) (3,455) (1,299) (2,156) (4,356) (2,008) (2,348) (6,466) (2,400) (4,066) (9,319) (4,099) (5,220) (4,638) Profit before income tax 2,496 (442) 2,938 3,734 1,310 2,424 6,420 461 5,959 4,504 (997) 5,501 11,460 1,554 9,906 13,963 4,535 9,428 12,598 1,785 10,813 20,288 2,268 18,020 21,087 4,604 16,483 10,802 3,364 7,438 3,569 Income tax expense (754) (170) (584) (1,302) (642) (660) (1,506) (201) (1,305) (1,211) 12 (1,223) (2,258) (500) (1,758) (3,317) (591) (2,726) (3,435) (685) (2,750) (4,417) (330) (4,087) (4,857) (846) (4,011) (3,333) (1,500) (1,833) (996) Profit for the period 1,742 (612) 2,354 2,432 668 1,764 4,914 260 4,654 3,293 (985) 4,278 9,202 1,054 8,148 10,646 3,944 6,702 9,163 1,100 8,063 15,871 1,938 13,933 16,230 3,758 12,472 7,469 1,864 5,605 2,573 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign currency translation differences (49) (62) 13 7 38 (31) 0 (3) 3 88 54 34 513 62 451 143 (419) 562 (761) (466) (295) (88) 105 (193) 520 355 165 (80) (170) 90 9 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 1,693 (674) 2,367 2,439 706 1,733 4,914 257 4,657 3,381 (931) 4,312 9,715 1,116 8,599 10,789 3,525 7,264 8,402 634 7,768 15,783 2,043 13,740 16,750 4,113 12,637 7,389 1,694 5,695 2,582 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 1,770 (573) 2,343 2,466 715 1,751 4,952 312 4,640 3,270 (1,010) 4,280 9,203 1,053 8,150 10,649 3,945 6,704 9,163 1,098 8,065 15,866 1,939 13,927 16,227 3,757 12,470 7,469 1,864 5,605 2,573 Minority interest (28) (39) 11 (34) (47) 13 (38) (52) 14 23 25 (2) (1) 1 (2) (3) (1) (2) () 2 (2) 5 (1) 6 3 1 2 () () () () Profit for the period 1,742 (612) 2,354 2,432 668 1,764 4,914 260 4,654 3,293 (985) 4,278 9,202 1,054 8,148 10,646 3,944 6,702 9,163 1,100 8,063 15,871 1,938 13,933 16,230 3,758 12,472 7,469 1,864 5,605 2,573 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 1,721 (635) 2,356 2,473 753 1,720 4,952 309 4,643 3,358 (955) 4,313 9,715 1,114 8,601 10,792 3,526 7,266 8,402 632 7,770 15,778 2,044 13,734 16,747 4,112 12,635 7,389 1,694 5,695 2,582 Non-controlling interest (28) (39) 11 (34) (47) 13 (38) (52) 14 23 24 (1) (1) 1 (2) (3) (1) (2) () 2 (2) 5 (1) 6 3 1 2 () () () () Total comprehensive income for the period 1,693 (674) 2,367 2,439 706 1,733 4,914 257 4,657 3,381 (931) 4,312 9,715 1,116 8,599 10,789 3,525 7,264 8,402 634 7,768 15,783 2,043 13,740 16,750 4,113 12,637 7,389 1,694 5,695 2,582 Weighted average number of shares for the period 99,694,243 96,302,979 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 102,498,708 102,974,966 102,437,528 101,801,958 102,018,271 101,675,086 101,005,731 101,012,441 100,997,029 102,684,454 102,332,962 102,736,796 101,843,214 102,486,789 101,646,560 100,200,773 100,200,773 100,200,773 100,200,773 Number of shares at the end of the period 103,030,215 93,663,832 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 102,498,708 102,030,215 102,498,708 100,974,172 101,796,672 100,974,172 100,966,635 101,065,110 100,966,635 103,030,215 103,030,215 103,030,215 100,228,773 102,264,353 100,228,773 100,200,773 100,200,773 100,200,773 100,200,773 Basic and diluted EPS 17.76 (5.95) 22.74 23.93 6.94 16.99 48.06 3.02 45.04 31.74 (9.80) 41.54 89.78 10.22 79.56 104.60 38.67 65.93 90.72 10.87 79.85 154.51 18.95 135.56 159.33 36.65 122.68 74.54 18.60 55.94 25.68 Adjusted EBITDA 8,687 2,923 5,764 10,135 3,834 6,301 13,392 4,666 8,726 11,731 2,867 8,864 21,588 5,357 16,230 18,633 5,767 12,866 19,298 4,486 14,812 36,845 7,452 29,393 36,400 9,537 26,863 21,037 7,817 13,220 9,162 Adjusted EBITDA (annualised) 8,687 8,687 10,135 9,598 10,135 13,392 10,967 13,392 11,731 11,592 11,731 21,588 14,221 21,588 18,633 21,997 18,633 19,298 17,352 19,298 36,845 22,264 36,845 36,400 38,930 36,400 21,037 34,680 21,037 22,382 Source: Company BS Consolidated Balance Sheet 2010 2011 2012 2013* (as restated) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 (as recalculated) Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 Dec. 31 Jun. 30 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 32,318 32,852 34,354 37,329 39,558 39,907 40,251 42,776 41,241 28,090 27,822 29,021 30,455 30,234 29,146 28,280 25,557 23,867 22,618 22,999 22,461 Intangible assets 423 4,567 4,681 4,880 5,023 4,948 4,904 5,275 5,234 4,376 4,398 4,373 4,339 4,310 4,285 4,262 4,193 4,092 3,991 4,016 4,015 Investment property under development 2,306 319 402 651 853 153 153 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Investment property 4,722 2,308 2,308 2,311 686 676 676 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Other investments 59 35 563 112 271 147 4 3 2 4 28 27 178 490 490 503 527 955 490 493 488 Deferred tax assets 1,379 1,502 1,476 1,795 1,861 1,732 2,194 2,861 3,053 1,698 2,464 2,277 2,848 2,760 3,169 2,836 2,980 2,862 3,066 3,099 3,269 Trade and other receivables 1,642 809 747 686 134 133 145 177 182 254 257 317 294 253 303 1,455 1,642 1,163 1,014 504 558 Restricted Cash 176 0 0 895 930 477 91 162 24 26 12 () () () () () () () () () () Total non-current assets 43,025 42,392 44,531 48,659 49,316 48,173 48,418 51,254 49,736 34,448 34,981 36,015 38,114 38,047 37,393 37,336 34,899 32,939 31,179 31,111 30,791 Other investments 4,164 152 183 126 115 191 257 409 326 2,522 22 85 661 1,565 428 421 957 1,330 2,867 865 455 Inventories 56,214 52,822 51,854 56,586 60,078 66,497 67,806 75,175 88,905 105,260 120,469 121,270 143,609 158,901 176,550 154,308 153,141 137,360 135,061 136,214 139,361 Income tax receivable* 256 178 128 168 160 147 170 244 147 389 199 Contract assets, trade and other receivables 9,394 9,112 14,692 16,084 24,862 18,802 21,392 18,580 21,331 30,740 28,128 26,577 18,962 20,877 23,331 29,774 30,745 32,093 32,799 29,969 30,402 Cash and cash equivalents 3,658 1,327 1,531 5,195 3,682 3,967 4,072 5,899 14,574 25,278 18,940 20,434 25,054 25,630 28,043 29,713 36,873 55,798 66,407 66,684 65,436 Restricted Cash* 85 192 316 44 22 1 9 1 1 16 15 Assets classified as held for sale 45 () () () () () () () 349 500 () () () () () () () () () () Total current assets 73,771 63,828 68,704 78,203 88,919 89,605 93,706 100,308 125,284 164,554 168,273 168,366 188,286 206,973 228,352 214,216 221,716 226,581 237,134 233,732 235,654 Total assets 116,796 106,220 113,235 126,862 138,235 137,778 142,124 151,562 175,020 199,002 203,254 204,381 226,400 245,020 265,745 251,552 256,615 259,520 268,313 264,843 266,445 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 32 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 Treasury shares () () () () () () () () (751) (751) (900) (1,383) (1,334) (1,404) () () (669) (2,073) (2,073) (2,073) (2,073) Share premium 28,608 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 26,408 Additional paid in capital 14,563 16,799 16,849 16,784 16,784 16,698 16,705 15,954 16,705 16,643 16,470 16,703 16,824 16,824 16,824 16,824 16,860 16,859 16,859 16,859 16,859 Foreign currency translation reserve (26) (13) 25 (6) (9) (6) 49 81 142 594 175 737 271 (24) 81 (112) 243 408 238 328 337 Retained earnings 7,372 9,715 8,806 10,552 8,793 13,434 13,515 17,795 14,727 22,914 18,823 25,527 18,589 26,653 20,632 34,562 30,332 42,726 36,748 42,353 41,908 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 50,549 52,944 52,123 53,773 52,011 56,569 56,712 60,273 57,266 65,843 61,011 68,027 60,793 68,492 63,980 77,717 73,209 84,363 78,215 83,910 83,474 Minority interest 250 200 205 174 122 132 (13) (14) (13) (15) (30) (33) (31) (33) (34) (28) (13) (10) () () () Total equity 50,799 53,144 52,328 53,947 52,133 56,701 56,699 60,259 57,253 65,828 60,981 67,994 60,762 68,459 63,946 77,689 73,196 84,353 78,215 83,910 83,474 Loans and borrowings 25,372 27,714 32,548 36,134 31,384 33,949 33,525 26,113 24,519 18,713 15,593 21,904 26,930 46,666 54,809 68,172 77,457 74,755 57,614 79,937 89,056 Deferred tax liabilities 1,730 1,680 1,662 1,700 1,555 1,447 1,642 1,315 1,226 1,920 1,707 1,812 1,214 2,297 1,533 3,332 2,675 4,317 2,494 2,373 1,290 Trade and other payables 1 194 179 171 137 185 60 20 1,950 16,658 15,819 13,670 14,490 17,906 19,801 13,684 13,181 8,813 9,557 3,175 2,776 Provisions 1 5 5 9 13 17 20 19 21 28 45 61 58 55 55 60 62 81 377 476 398 Total non-current liabilities 27,104 29,593 34,394 38,014 33,089 35,598 35,247 27,467 27,716 37,319 33,164 37,447 42,692 66,924 76,198 85,248 93,375 87,966 70,042 85,961 93,520 Bank overdraft () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Loans and borrowings 10,520 3,989 3,329 2,789 7,835 5,526 9,409 7,949 10,797 8,654 10,229 11,114 17,026 9,029 7,409 4,614 21 11,333 30,422 9,682 5,133 Income tax payable** 100 145 162 432 312 901 360 653 241 505 385 Contract liabilities, trade and other payables 27,962 18,782 22,678 31,350 44,517 38,709 40,209 54,994 78,609 84,764 97,785 86,933 105,353 98,995 117,218 82,659 89,313 71,910 85,860 80,140 77,511 Provisions 311 567 344 330 349 343 200 240 404 1,696 694 893 567 1,613 974 1,342 710 3,958 3,774 5,150 6,807 Liabilities classified as held for sale () () () () () () () () 236 16 () () () () () () () () () () Total current liabilities 38,893 23,483 26,513 34,901 53,013 45,479 50,178 63,836 90,051 95,855 109,109 98,940 122,946 109,637 125,601 88,615 90,044 87,201 120,056 94,972 89,451 Total liabilities 65,997 53,076 60,907 72,915 86,102 81,077 85,425 91,303 117,767 133,174 142,273 136,387 165,638 176,561 201,799 173,863 183,419 175,167 190,098 180,933 182,971 Total equity and liabilities 116,796 106,220 113,235 126,862 138,235 137,778 142,124 151,562 175,020 199,002 203,254 204,381 226,400 245,020 265,745 251,552 256,615 259,520 268,313 264,843 266,445 *Starting 31 Dec 2015 the item included into "Trade and other receivables" **Starting 31 Dec 2015 the item included into "Trade and other payables" Cash on escrow accounts () 175 1,575 Cash and cash equivalents (incl. cash on escrow accounts) 66,407 66,859 67,011 Source: Company CFS Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 2010 2011 2012 2013* (as restated) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY (as recalculated) H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 (as recalculated) FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 // H1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit for the period 1,742 (612) 2,354 2,432 668 1,764 4,914 260 4,654 3,293 (985) 4,278 9,202 1,054 8,148 10,646 3,944 6,702 9,163 1,100 8,063 15,871 1,938 13,933 16,230 3,758 12,472 7,469 1,864 5,605 2,573 adjustments: Depreciation and amortisation 2,381 1,194 1,187 2,432 1,149 1,283 2,724 1,217 1,507 3,239 1,518 1,721 3,678 1,815 1,863 2,997 1,465 1,532 2,960 1,497 1,463 2,812 1,440 1,372 2,429 1,299 1,130 1,898 972 926 947 Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 53 25 28 (243) (235) (8) 51 24 27 (124) (12) (112) 6 25 (19) (21) (54) 33 (93) (104) 11 (67) (60) (7) (57) (46) (11) (187) (96) (91) (59) Gain on disposal of other assets (229) (21) (208) (96) (11) (85) () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries 523 (1) 524 (111) (111) (0) (50) (49) (1) (0) (0) () (2,766) () (2,766) () () () () () () () () 258 210 48 6 () 6 () Loss/(gain) on acquisitions of subsidiaries () () () (260) (149) (111) () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () (81) () (81) () Change in fair value of investment property (Write off of fair value of the disposed asset) 36 () 36 (152) () (152) 10 () 10 () () () () () () 1,682 () 1,682 1,532 795 737 1,405 523 882 181 79 102 28 18 10 4 Loss on other assets () () () 44 () 44 231 () 231 126 55 71 () () () () () () () () () () () () 23 () 23 () () () () Capitalized interest, including significant financing component in respect of prepayments from customers, recognized in cost of sales () () () () () () () () () 14 () 14 268 9 259 190 30 160 775 113 662 10,184 2,347 7,837 8,969 2,586 6,383 2,487 1,068 1,419 1,547 Significant financing component in respect of prepayments from customers and benefit from escrow loans recognized in revenue (9,013) (1,996) (7,017) (7,725) (1,999) (5,726) (1,840) (794) (1,046) (1,005) Net finance cost 3,775 2,171 1,604 4,121 1,375 2,746 3,206 1,846 1,360 3,986 2,346 1,640 6,032 1,980 4,052 (200) (334) 134 1,433 295 1,138 2,156 874 1,282 3,711 969 2,742 5,822 2,395 3,427 3,095 Income tax expense 754 170 584 1,302 642 660 1,506 201 1,305 1,211 (12) 1,223 2,258 500 1,758 3,317 591 2,726 3,435 685 2,750 4,417 330 4,087 4,857 846 4,011 3,333 1,500 1,833 996 Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions 9,035 2,926 6,109 9,469 3,328 6,141 12,592 3,499 9,093 11,745 2,910 8,835 18,678 5,383 13,295 18,611 5,642 12,969 19,205 4,381 14,824 27,765 5,396 22,369 28,876 7,702 21,174 18,935 6,927 12,008 8,098 (Increase)/decrease in inventory net of non-cash items 2,679 (1,067) 3,746 (3,127) 1,089 (4,216) (9,364) (3,274) (6,090) (14,447) (7,983) (6,464) (30,846) (13,772) (17,074) (15,749) (14,143) (1,606) (32,225) (22,916) (9,309) 9,388 (8,221) 17,609 15,629 1,667 13,962 (645) (115) (530) (3,275) (Increase)/decrease in contract assets, trade and other receivables 580 (542) 1,122 (6,204) (5,420) (784) (2,099) (6,054) 3,955 (2,411) (1,895) (516) (7,923) (2,654) (5,269) (108) (2,004) 1,896 5,368 7,250 (1,882) (8,387) (881) (7,506) (3,130) (2,415) (715) 3,620 595 3,025 (553) Increase/(decrease) in contract liabilities, trade and other payables (9,710) (472) (9,238) 12,606 2,945 9,661 9,038 12,761 (3,723) 26,949 11,787 15,162 47,636 21,689 25,947 (3,485) 11,050 (14,535) 9,276 18,763 (9,487) (25,142) 6,940 (32,082) (10,224) 336 (10,560) 2,808 6,245 (3,437) (1,983) Increase/(decrease) in provisions 5 (255) 260 (233) (223) (10) 25 27 (2) (100) (139) 39 1,465 167 1,298 (770) (984) 214 714 (329) 1,043 (266) (639) 373 (903) (630) (273) (145) (42) (103) (41) CF from operations before income taxes and interest paid 2,589 590 1,999 12,511 1,719 10,792 10,192 6,959 3,233 21,736 4,680 17,056 29,010 10,813 18,197 (1,501) (439) (1,062) 2,338 7,149 (4,811) 3,358 2,595 763 30,248 6,660 23,588 24,573 13,610 10,963 2,246 Income taxes paid (1,558) (941) (617) (1,167) (415) (752) (1,310) (506) (804) (3,156) (1,572) (1,584) (2,580) (1,096) (1,484) (3,668) (1,499) (2,169) (3,937) (2,046) (1,891) (2,898) (1,421) (1,477) (4,675) (2,230) (2,445) (5,365) (3,054) (2,311) (2,139) Interest paid* (3,406) (1,934) (1,472) (3,606) (1,415) (2,191) (3,715) (1,924) (1,791) (4,367) (2,169) (2,198) (4,180) (1,665) (2,515) (3,162) (1,690) (1,472) (4,619) (2,081) (2,538) (4,725) (2,868) (1,857) (5,487) (2,590) (2,897) (6,495) (3,071) (3,424) (3,272) CF (utilized by)/ from operating activities (2,375) (2,285) (90) 7,738 (111) 7,849 5,167 4,529 638 14,213 939 13,274 22,250 8,052 14,198 (8,331) (3,628) (4,703) (6,218) 3,022 (9,240) (4,265) (1,694) (2,571) 20,086 1,840 18,246 12,713 7,485 5,228 (3,165) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 247 94 153 580 450 130 693 241 452 685 99 586 308 122 186 235 109 126 171 98 73 256 103 153 1,306 242 1,064 419 238 181 55 Interest received* 113 36 76 41 19 22 176 94 82 216 92 124 895 297 598 2,545 1,798 747 1,907 980 927 616 1,092 (476) 938 425 513 1,590 739 851 880 Aquisistion of property, plant and equipment (4,490) (1,696) (2,794) (4,870) (1,508) (3,362) (6,650) (4,011) (2,639) (3,559) (2,069) (1,490) (1,351) (795) (556) (3,239) (1,663) (1,576) (2,867) (1,391) (1,476) (1,408) (775) (633) (1,189) (644) (545) (870) (322) (548) (502) (Increase) / Decrease in restricted cash 205 135 70 (747) (125) (622) 461 (14) 475 (18) 96 (114) 120 138 (18) 20 16 4 23 (1) 24 (8) () (8) 6 6 () () () (280) Acquisition of intangible assets (425) (293) (132) (37) (35) (2) (237) (209) (28) (9) (2) (7) (9) (3) (6) (66) (59) (7) (4) (3) (1) (1) () (1) (5) (1) (4) (40) (7) (33) (7) Loans given (119) (74) (45) (67) (59) (8) (40) (6) (34) (155) (8) (147) (1,742) (11) (1,731) (160) (241) 81 (2,275) (726) (1,549) (1,579) (1,105) (474) (2,244) (681) (1,563) (1,797) (1,416) (381) (1,057) Loans repaid 99 98 1 84 43 41 146 9 137 42 6 36 7 5 2 2,277 2,214 63 401 65 336 2,336 1,922 414 514 130 384 2,599 220 2,379 1,471 Aquisition of Investment property (115) (33) (82) (182) (82) (100) (10) (243) 233 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Disposal of subsidiaries (19) () (18) 1 1 0 172 (43) 215 151 5 146 (81) () (81) 5,000 5,000 () () () () () () () 1,639 1,639 () 1,016 905 111 () Proceeds from disposal of investment property 30 30 () 45 45 () 58 () 58 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Acquisition of subsidiaries () () () (2,664) (1,033) (1,631) () () () (925) () (925) () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () (907) () (907) () Proceeds from disposal/ (acquisition) of other investmetns (31) (4,075) 4,044 (0) (24) 24 24 (15) 39 (16) (2) (14) 0 (13) 13 (24) (25) 1 () (0) () () () () () (10) 10 () () () () CF from Investing activity (4,505) (5,778) 1,273 (7,816) (2,308) (5,508) (5,207) (4,197) (1,010) (3,588) (1,783) (1,805) (1,853) (260) (1,593) 6,588 7,149 (561) (2,644) (978) (1,666) 212 1,237 (1,025) 965 1,100 (135) 2,010 357 1,653 560 FINANCING ACTIVITY Proceeds from borrowings 37,032 14,227 22,805 13,193 5,970 7,223 10,205 2,257 7,948 22,893 9,350 13,543 48,805 12,026 36,779 25,740 () 25,740 74,026 28,748 45,278 158,662 96,797 61,865 105,932 65,968 39,964 81,972 21,671 60,301 99,153 Proceeds from bonds 6,265 4,265 2,000 4,427 2,427 2,000 5,800 () 5,800 3,000 3,000 () () () () 450 () 450 5,160 160 5,000 10,000 5,000 5,000 () () () 13,000 () 13,000 () Repayment of borrowings (46,514) (19,160) (27,354) (10,597) (3,448) (7,149) (13,369) (2,056) (11,313) (23,953) (6,696) (17,257) (39,308) (8,029) (31,279) (18,182) (519) (17,663) (55,147) (16,797) (38,350) (152,415) (95,248) (57,167) (92,702) (61,259) (31,443) (88,708) (17,992) (70,716) (92,546) Repayment of bonds (2,423) (1,973) (450) (973) (469) (504) (1,569) (0) (1,569) (7,894) (2,631) (5,263) (6,326) (2,855) (3,471) (2,318) (1,017) (1,301) (1,319) (1,159) (160) () () () () () () (1,000) () (1,000) (2,000) Payment of lease liabilities (755) (418) (337) (400) (277) (123) (146) (72) (74) (127) (62) (65) (76) (37) (39) (57) (24) (33) (58) (20) (38) (56) (25) (31) (51) (25) (26) () () () () Payment of land lease liabilities** (1,054) (526) (528) (228) Payments for shares (7) (0) (7) (49) (20) (29) () () () (649) () (649) (176) (176) () (847) () (847) (89) (18) (71) (38) (33) (5) (692) (692) () () () () () Dividends paid () () () (1,630) (1,625) (5) (2,070) (2,070) (0) (2,061) (2,061) () (4,084) () (4,084) (8,036) (8,036) () (8,037) (8,036) (1) (8,036) (3,720) (4,316) (7,984) (3) (7,981) (7,842) () (7,842) (3,018) Proceeds from secondary public offering 11,892 11,892 0 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () CF from financing activity 5,490 8,833 (3,343) 3,971 2,558 1,413 (1,149) (1,941) 792 (8,791) 900 (9,691) (1,165) 929 (2,094) (3,250) (9,596) 6,346 14,536 2,878 11,658 8,117 2,771 5,346 4,503 3,989 514 (3,632) 3,153 (6,785) 1,361 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,390) 770 (2,160) 3,893 139 3,754 (1,189) (1,609) 420 1,834 56 1,778 19,232 8,721 10,511 (4,993) (6,075) 1,082 5,674 4,922 752 4,064 2,314 1,750 25,554 6,929 18,625 11,091 10,995 96 (1,244) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,896 2,896 3,658 1,327 1,327 1,531 5,195 5,195 3,682 3,967 3,967 4,072 5,899 5,899 14,574 25,278 25,278 18,940 20,434 20,434 25,054 25,630 25,630 28,043 29,713 29,713 36,873 55,798 55,798 66,407 66,684 Effect of ex-rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (179) (8) (171) (25) 65 (90) (39) 96 (135) 98 49 49 147 (46) 193 149 (263) 412 (478) (302) (176) 19 99 (80) 531 231 300 (205) (386) 181 (4) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,327 3,658 1,327 5,195 1,531 5,195 3,967 3,682 3,967 5,899 4,072 5,899 25,278 14,574 25,278 20,434 18,940 20,434 25,630 25,054 25,630 29,713 28,043 29,713 55,798 36,873 55,798 66,684 66,407 66,684 65,436 *Starting from CFS for FY2018 the Group has changed the presentation and decided to reflect the interest paid and interest received in operating activities in the line "interest paid" on the net amount. ** Starting from CFS for FY2019, the Group reflects repayments of land lease liabilities within financial activities. Prior to FY 2019, the mentioned above repayments were reflected within operating activities. Cash received to escrow accounts by the authorized bank from the accounts owners (the real estate buyers). 175 () 175 1,400 CF from operations before income taxes and interest paid (incl. cash received to escrow accounts) 24,748 13,610 11,138 3,646 Source: Company Business Units results (2019) Financial Highlights 2018 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 // H1 Revenue 146,376 () 110,438 46,608 63,830 48,101 Real Estate Development and Construction 118,291 81,497 34,326 47,171 37,992 Intra-group (191) (92) (39) (53) (27) Building Materials 20,147 17,593 8,335 9,258 8,233 Intra-group (2,099) (362) (160) (202) (182) Other items¹ 10,228 11,802 4,146 7,656 2,085 Adjusted EBITDA 36,400 () 21,037 7,817 13,220 9,162 Real Estate Development and Construction 36,253 19,123 7,771 11,352 8,562 Building Materials 3,848 3,056 1,163 1,893 1,647 Other items¹ (3,701) (1,142) (1,117) (25) (1,047) Operating profit 24,798 () 16,624 5,759 10,865 6,664 Real Estate Development and Construction 26,371 15,984 6,368 9,616 6,990 Building Materials 2,457 1,960 597 1,363 1,096 Other items¹ (4,030) (1,320) (1,206) (114) (1,422) 1 Includes Other entities, Transportation, Project Management, Unallocated income and expenses and other IFRS eliminations Real Estate Development and Construction 2018 2019 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 // H1 Revenue 118,291 () 81,497 34,326 47,171 37,992 Real Estate and Construction - North-West 69,206 41,786 16,026 25,760 21,011 Real Estate - Moscow 39,393 31,927 14,516 17,411 13,349 Real Estate and Construction - Ural 9,356 7,714 3,746 3,968 3,601 Other2 336 70 38 32 31 Adjusted EBITDA 36,253 () 19,123 7,771 11,352 8,562 Real Estate and Construction - North-West 21,301 12,077 4,343 7,734 6,704 Real Estate - Moscow 12,835 5,128 2,366 2,762 1,218 Real Estate and Construction - Ural 2,335 1,843 996 847 630 Other2 (218) 75 66 9 10 Adjusted EBITDA, % 31% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 23% 23% 24% 23% Real Estate and Construction - North-West 31% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 29% 27% 30% 32% Real Estate - Moscow 33% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 16% 16% 16% 9% Real Estate and Construction - Ural 25% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 24% 27% 21% 17% Operating profit 26,371 () 15,984 6,368 9,616 6,990 Real Estate and Construction - North-West 18,256 11,449 3,987 7,462 6,339 Real Estate - Moscow 6,270 2,800 1,421 1,379 83 Real Estate and Construction - Ural 2,068 1,660 894 766 558 Other2 (223) 75 66 9 10 Operating profit, % 22% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 20% 19% 20% 18% Real Estate and Construction - North-West 26% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 27% 25% 29% 30% Real Estate - Moscow 16% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 9% 10% 8% 1% Real Estate and Construction - Ural 22% ERROR:#DIV/0! ERROR:#DIV/0! 22% 24% 19% 15% 2 Includes Real Estate Europe (before 2019) and IFRS eliminations Building Materials 2018 2019 2020 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 // H1 Revenue 20,147 () 17,593 8,335 9,258 8,233 BM Crushed Granite 3,723 3,830 1,752 2,078 1,673 BM Sand 2,533 1,767 852 915 683 BM Ready-mix Concrete 4,119 4,367 2,158 2,209 1,753 BM Reinforced Concrete 1,459 481 481 () () BM Brick 2,861 2,986 1,404 1,582 1,441 BM Aerated Concrete 3,539 3,942 1,637 2,305 2,378 BM Cranes 1,006 1,027 495 532 526 Other3 907 (807) (444) (363) (221) Adjusted EBITDA 3,848 () 3,056 1,163 1,893 1,647 BM Crushed Granite 514 427 130 297 60 BM Sand 1,271 373 108 265 332 BM Ready-mix Concrete 490 504 274 230 201 BM Reinforced Concrete (31) 61 61 () () BM Brick 305 549 218 331 365 BM Aerated Concrete 727 962 311 651 687 BM Cranes 106 187 71 116 110 Other3 466 (7) (10) 3 (108) Adjusted EBITDA, % 19% ERROR:#DIV/0! 17% 14% 20% 20% BM Crushed Granite 14% 11% 7% 14% 4% BM Sand 50% 21% 13% 29% 49% BM Ready-mix Concrete 12% 12% 13% 10% 11% BM Reinforced Concrete n/a 13% 13% - - BM Brick 11% 18% 16% 21% 25% BM Aerated Concrete 21% 24% 19% 28% 29% BM Cranes 11% 18% 14% 22% 21% Operating profit 2,457 () 1,960 597 1,363 1,096 BM Crushed Granite 349 286 60 226 (5) BM Sand 1,195 332 86 246 315 BM Ready-mix Concrete 439 493 267 226 197 BM Reinforced Concrete (107) 53 53 () () BM Brick (382) (5) (83) 78 111 BM Aerated Concrete 541 746 217 529 539 BM Cranes (43) 62 7 55 50 Other3 465 (7) (10) 3 (111) Operating profit, % 12% ERROR:#DIV/0! 11% 7% 4% 13% BM Crushed Granite 9% 7% 3% 11% n/a BM Sand 47% 19% 10% 27% 46% BM Ready-mix Concrete 11% 11% 12% 10% 11% BM Reinforced Concrete n/a 11% 11% - - BM Brick n/a n/a n/a 5% 8% BM Aerated Concrete 15% 19% 13% 23% 23% BM Cranes n/a 6% 1% 10% 10% 3 Land improvement, Fleet services and IFRS eliminations Source: Company Business Units results (old) Financial Highlights 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 H2 // H1 H2 Revenue 49,950 17,717 32,233 51,910 22,964 28,946 61,122 22,681 38,441 60,201 20,848 39,354 92,347 32,408 59,939 86,830 28,741 58,089 98,072 31,618 66,454 138,494 40,666 97,828 146,376 51,696 94,680 46,608 Real Estate and Construction Real Estate 21,198 5,987 15,211 18,517 8,659 9,858 25,260 6,737 18,523 28,610 7,264 21,345 60,985 17,931 43,054 61,210 17,590 43,620 68,810 19,034 49,776 111,216 29,798 81,418 116,592 37,889 78,703 34,210 Intra-group (69) (25) (43) (215) (21) (194) (650) (50) (600) (691) (436) (255) (160) (19) (141) (187) (65) (122) (5) () (5) () () () (7) () (7) () Construction 13,045 5,548 7,497 12,022 5,782 6,241 17,781 6,692 11,089 20,734 9,796 10,939 25,560 11,492 14,068 32,928 14,351 18,576 28,810 12,599 16,211 28,337 11,828 16,509 21,145 8,931 12,214 8,173 Intra-group (880) (356) (524) (2,753) (850) (1,903) (8,270) (2,869) (5,401) (14,876) (6,638) (8,238) (21,187) (9,582) (11,605) (27,927) (12,981) (14,947) (23,085) (10,135) (12,950) (25,056) (10,713) (14,343) (19,630) (7,782) (11,848) (8,096) Other construction services1 1,688 759 929 3,111 1,125 1,986 4,525 1,749 2,776 3,918 2,209 1,709 3,894 1,871 2,023 2,334 1,499 835 2,228 1,029 1,199 2,539 828 1,711 6,249 2,612 3,637 1,828 Intra-group (361) (181) (179) (467) (201) (267) (756) (484) (273) (966) (901) (65) (329) (207) (122) (297) (118) (179) (249) (141) (108) (216) (117) (99) (213) (73) (140) (31) Building Materials 15,407 6,083 9,324 21,624 8,417 13,207 20,703 9,258 11,445 20,736 8,728 12,008 21,098 9,850 11,247 16,242 7,407 8,835 17,177 7,988 9,189 17,362 7,918 9,444 19,144 8,658 10,486 7,840 Intra-group (1,715) (827) (888) (2,216) (958) (1,258) (1,804) (535) (1,269) (1,020) (572) (448) (1,152) (608) (544) (537) (277) (260) (525) (237) (288) (820) (244) (576) (1,981) (850) (1,131) (133) Other items2 1,635 729 907 2,287 1,011 1,276 4,332 2,182 2,150 3,756 1,397 2,359 3,638 1,681 1,958 3,065 1,334 1,731 4,911 1,481 3,430 5,132 1,368 3,764 5,077 2,311 2,766 2,817 Adjusted EBITDA 8,687 2,923 5,764 10,135 3,834 6,301 13,392 4,666 8,726 11,731 2,867 8,864 21,588 5,357 16,230 18,633 5,767 12,865 19,298 4,486 14,812 36,845 7,452 29,393 36,400 9,537 26,863 7,817 Real Estate and Construction Real Estate 5,150 1,653 3,497 4,936 2,034 2,901 6,098 1,064 5,034 6,449 1,419 5,029 12,580 3,220 9,360 15,418 5,451 9,967 15,958 3,716 12,242 32,297 7,347 24,950 35,553 9,308 26,245 7,353 Construction 2,687 1,152 1,535 1,514 636 878 1,988 662 1,326 2,203 979 1,224 2,109 1,371 738 2,759 1,143 1,616 1,495 720 775 958 467 491 765 159 606 556 Other construction services1 417 172 245 632 262 369 673 334 339 971 543 428 718 306 413 436 258 178 288 156 132 153 85 68 105 53 52 42 Building Materials 1,739 254 1,485 3,833 1,109 2,724 4,787 1,945 2,842 5,071 1,562 3,509 5,245 2,146 3,099 3,524 1,292 2,232 4,328 1,691 2,637 6,571 1,437 5,134 4,000 1,668 2,332 1,092 Other items2 (1,306) (308) (998) (779) (207) (572) (155) 661 (815) (2,963) (1,637) (1,325) 935 (1,685) 2,621 (3,504) (2,377) (1,128) (2,771) (1,797) (974) (3,134) (1,884) (1,250) (4,023) (1,651) (2,372) (1,226) Operating profit 6,270 1,729 4,542 7,855 2,685 5,170 9,626 2,306 7,319 8,490 1,350 7,141 17,492 3,535 13,957 13,763 4,201 9,562 14,031 2,080 11,951 22,444 3,142 19,302 24,798 5,573 19,225 5,759 Real Estate and Construction Real Estate 5,087 1,638 3,449 5,043 2,015 3,028 6,165 1,045 5,120 6,391 1,392 4,998 12,118 3,177 8,941 13,561 5,318 8,244 13,576 2,757 10,819 20,542 4,400 16,142 26,212 6,547 19,665 6,178 Construction 2,087 851 1,236 936 342 594 1,465 397 1,068 1,608 699 909 1,432 1,051 381 1,987 797 1,190 785 380 405 301 133 168 224 (140) 364 328 Other construction services1 130 26 105 345 118 226 415 207 208 719 413 307 486 188 298 259 170 90 110 68 42 (17) (3) (14) (45) (25) (20) (23) Building Materials 377 (423) 800 2,412 465 1,946 3,063 1,236 1,826 2,926 575 2,351 2,719 904 1,815 1,676 391 1,284 2,569 787 1,782 5,002 623 4,379 2,758 980 1,778 590 Other items2 (1,411) (362) (1,049) (881) (256) (625) (1,482) (578) (904) (3,153) (1,729) (1,425) 736 (1,785) 2,522 (3,721) (2,475) (1,246) (3,009) (1,912) (1,097) (3,384) (2,011) (1,373) (4,351) (1,789) (2,562) (1,314) 1 Includes Cranes (former Tower Cranes), Project Management, former Pile Foundation and Construction and Commercial Real Estate (only for 2010 and 2011) 2 Includes Other entities, Transportation, Unallocated income and expenses and other IFRS eliminations Real Estate Development 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 H2 // H1 Revenue 21,198 5,987 15,211 18,517 8,659 9,858 25,260 6,737 18,523 28,610 7,264 21,345 60,985 17,931 43,054 61,210 17,590 43,620 68,810 19,034 49,776 111,216 29,798 81,418 116,592 37,889 78,703 34,210 Real Estate St. Petersburg 16,868 5,421 11,447 15,130 6,744 8,386 18,985 4,545 14,441 20,004 5,649 14,355 39,446 12,879 26,567 48,107 15,741 32,366 42,412 13,483 28,929 71,559 21,454 50,105 68,639 26,697 41,942 15,917 Real Estate Moscow 1,705 () 1,705 918 504 413 1,764 532 1,232 481 339 142 12,270 3,787 8,483 5,844 1,079 4,765 20,670 3,772 16,898 31,101 5,034 26,067 38,397 6,979 31,418 14,516 Real Estate Urals 2,285 240 2,045 1,731 1,073 658 3,226 1,110 2,116 7,390 802 6,587 7,832 1,261 6,571 6,597 319 6,277 5,623 1,735 3,888 8,463 3,269 5,194 9,218 4,160 5,058 3,739 Other3 340 326 14 739 338 401 1,285 551 734 735 473 261 1,437 4 1,434 662 451 212 105 44 61 93 41 52 338 53 285 38 Adjusted EBITDA 5,150 1,653 3,497 4,936 2,034 2,901 6,098 1,064 5,034 6,449 1,419 5,029 12,580 3,220 9,360 15,418 5,451 9,967 15,958 3,716 12,242 32,297 7,347 24,950 35,553 9,308 26,245 7,353 Real Estate St. Petersburg 4,499 1,566 2,933 4,399 1,781 2,618 5,376 875 4,501 5,219 1,297 3,922 9,930 2,919 7,010 13,986 5,605 8,382 14,488 4,461 10,027 22,374 6,396 15,978 20,771 7,041 13,730 4,077 Real Estate Moscow 357 (29) 386 329 94 236 24 (21) 45 (246) (67) (179) 1,113 259 854 (69) (84) 15 538 (844) 1,382 8,195 441 7,754 12,699 1,318 11,381 2,366 Real Estate Urals 293 60 233 134 136 (2) 465 122 343 1,487 187 1,300 1,383 71 1,311 1,416 (75) 1,491 1,090 169 921 1,800 570 1,230 2,140 987 1,153 910 Other3 1 57 (56) 73 23 50 233 89 144 (12) 1 (13) 154 (29) 184 85 5 80 (158) (70) (88) (72) (60) (12) (57) (38) (19) () Adjusted EBITDA, % 24% 28% 23% 27% 23% 29% 24% 16% 27% 23% 20% 24% 21% 18% 22% 25% 31% 23% 23% 20% 25% 29% 25% 31% 30% 25% 33% 21% Real Estate St. Petersburg 27% 29% 26% 29% 26% 31% 28% 19% 31% 26% 23% 27% 25% 23% 26% 29% 36% 26% 34% 33% 35% 31% 30% 32% 30% 26% 33% 26% Real Estate Moscow 21% n/a 23% 36% 19% 57% 1% n/a 4% n/a n/a n/a 9% 7% 10% n/a n/a 0% 3% n/a 8% 26% 9% 30% 33% 19% 36% 16% Real Estate Urals 13% 25% 11% 8% 13% n/a 14% 11% 16% 20% 23% 20% 18% 6% 20% 21% n/a 24% 19% 10% 24% 21% 17% 24% 23% 24% 23% 24% Operating profit 5,087 1,638 3,449 5,043 2,015 3,028 6,165 1,045 5,120 6,391 1,392 4,998 12,118 3,177 8,941 13,561 5,318 8,244 13,576 2,757 10,819 20,542 4,400 16,142 26,212 6,547 19,665 6,178 Real Estate St. Petersburg 4,447 1,556 2,891 4,526 1,770 2,756 5,462 867 4,594 5,187 1,276 3,911 9,653 2,891 6,762 12,222 5,479 6,743 12,792 3,598 9,194 14,849 3,874 10,975 18,090 5,030 13,060 3,878 Real Estate Moscow 349 (33) 382 312 87 225 8 (32) 40 (268) (71) (197) 986 246 740 (154) (89) (66) (124) (935) 811 4,303 91 4,212 6,164 731 5,433 1,421 Real Estate Urals 292 59 233 133 136 (3) 463 121 342 1,485 186 1,299 1,380 70 1,310 1,413 (76) 1,489 1,074 168 906 1,467 497 970 2,020 826 1,194 879 Other3 (1) 56 (57) 71 22 49 232 89 144 (13) 1 (14) 100 (30) 129 81 4 77 (166) (74) (92) (77) (62) (15) (62) (40) (22) () Operating profit, % 24% 27% 23% 27% 23% 31% 24% 16% 28% 22% 19% 23% 20% 18% 21% 22% 30% 19% 20% 14% 22% 18% 15% 20% 22% 17% 25% 18% Real Estate St. Petersburg 26% 29% 25% 30% 26% 33% 29% 19% 32% 26% 23% 27% 24% 22% 25% 25% 35% 21% 30% 27% 32% 21% 18% 22% 26% 19% 31% 24% Real Estate Moscow 20% n/a 22% 34% 17% 55% 0% n/a 3% n/a n/a n/a 8% 6% 9% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 5% 14% 2% 16% 16% 10% 17% 10% Real Estate Urals 13% 25% 11% 8% 13% n/a 14% 11% 16% 20% 23% 20% 18% 6% 20% 21% n/a 24% 19% 10% 23% 17% 15% 19% 22% 20% 24% 24% 3 Includes Real Estate Europe, Commercial Real Estate (before 2012) and IFRS eliminations Construction 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 H2 // H1 Revenue 13,045 5,548 7,497 12,022 5,782 6,241 17,781 6,692 11,089 20,734 9,796 10,939 25,560 11,492 14,068 32,928 14,351 18,576 28,810 12,599 16,211 28,337 11,828 16,509 21,145 8,931 12,214 8,173 St. Petersburg 10,163 4,322 5,841 7,729 3,645 4,085 11,314 4,330 6,984 13,251 6,158 7,093 16,591 7,662 8,929 21,441 8,900 12,541 17,554 7,521 10,033 17,717 7,707 10,010 16,326 6,072 10,254 5,891 Moscow 1,668 718 949 2,300 1,384 916 3,567 1,293 2,274 3,318 1,664 1,654 5,401 2,134 3,267 7,134 3,459 3,675 7,028 3,052 3,976 6,567 1,906 4,661 1,128 1,128 () () Ekaterinburg 1,215 508 707 1,993 753 1,239 2,901 1,070 1,831 4,177 1,983 2,194 3,569 1,696 1,872 4,397 2,003 2,394 4,285 2,063 2,222 4,056 2,219 1,837 3,693 1,733 1,960 2,282 IFRS Eliminations () () () () () () () () () (11) (10) (2) () () () (45) (11) (34) (57) (37) (20) (3) (4) 1 (2) (2) () () Adjusted EBITDA 2,687 1,152 1,535 1,514 636 878 1,988 662 1,326 2,203 979 1,224 2,109 1,371 738 2,759 1,143 1,616 1,495 720 775 958 467 491 765 159 606 556 St. Petersburg 2,361 1,054 1,308 1,144 422 722 1,236 465 771 1,563 605 959 1,699 963 736 2,490 915 1,574 1,076 604 472 874 485 389 655 211 444 436 Moscow 185 79 106 363 274 89 475 129 345 187 142 45 166 252 (86) (214) 38 (252) (91) (104) 13 (280) (245) (35) (109) (109) () () Ekaterinburg 140 19 121 7 (61) 67 277 68 209 453 233 220 243 156 87 487 194 293 509 224 285 362 226 136 219 57 162 120 IFRS Eliminations () () () () () () () () () 0 0 0 () () () (4) (4) 0 1 (4) 5 2 1 1 () () () () Adjusted EBITDA, % 21% 21% 20% 13% 11% 14% 11% 10% 12% 11% 10% 11% 8% 12% 5% 8% 8% 9% 5% 6% 5% 3% 4% 3% 4% 2% 5% 7% St. Petersburg 23% 24% 22% 15% 12% 18% 11% 11% 11% 12% 10% 14% 10% 13% 8% 12% 10% 13% 6% 8% 5% 5% 6% 4% 4% 3% 4% 7% Moscow 11% 11% 11% 16% 20% 10% 13% 10% 15% 6% 9% 3% 3% 12% n/a n/a 1% n/a n/a n/a 0% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Ekaterinburg 12% 4% 17% 0% n/a 5% 10% 6% 11% 11% 12% 10% 7% 9% 5% 11% 10% 12% 12% 11% 13% 9% 10% 7% 6% 3% 8% 5% Operating profit 2,087 851 1,236 936 342 594 1,465 397 1,068 1,608 699 909 1,432 1,051 381 1,987 797 1,190 785 380 405 301 133 168 224 (140) 364 328 St. Petersburg 1,974 859 1,115 752 229 523 912 290 622 1,198 436 762 1,272 761 511 1,988 704 1,284 628 397 231 465 277 188 291 15 276 278 Moscow 185 79 106 362 274 88 440 119 321 126 113 13 90 217 (128) (308) (8) (300) (182) (150) (32) (368) (289) (79) (138) (138) () () Ekaterinburg (73) (88) 15 (178) (161) (17) 112 (12) 124 283 149 134 70 72 (2) 311 105 206 338 137 201 202 144 58 71 (17) 88 50 IFRS Eliminations () () () () () () () () () 0 0 0 () () () (4) (4) 0 1 (4) 5 2 1 1 () () () () Operating profit, % 16% 15% 16% 8% 6% 10% 8% 6% 10% 8% 7% 8% 6% 9% 3% 6% 6% 6% 3% 3% 2% 1% 1% 1% 1% n/a 3% 4% St. Petersburg 19% 20% 19% 10% 6% 13% 8% 7% 9% 9% 7% 11% 8% 10% 6% 9% 8% 10% 4% 5% 2% 3% 4% 2% 2% 0% 3% 5% Moscow 11% 11% 11% 16% 20% 10% 12% 9% 14% 4% 7% 1% 2% 10% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Ekaterinburg n/a n/a 2% n/a n/a n/a 4% n/a 7% 7% 8% 6% 2% 4% n/a 7% 5% 9% 8% 7% 9% 5% 6% 3% 2% n/a 4% 2% Building Materials 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 RUB millions, unless otherwise indicated FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 H2 FY H1 (as recalculated) H2 FY H1 H2 // H1 Revenue 15,407 6,083 9,324 21,624 8,417 13,207 20,703 9,258 11,445 20,736 8,728 12,008 21,098 9,850 11,247 16,242 7,407 8,835 17,177 7,988 9,189 17,362 7,918 9,444 19,144 8,658 10,486 7,840 BM Crushed Granite 1,591 618 973 2,695 826 1,869 3,876 1,753 2,123 3,938 1,650 2,288 3,980 1,980 2,001 2,612 1,192 1,421 3,208 1,389 1,819 3,064 1,323 1,741 3,723 1,684 2,039 1,752 BM Sand 2,205 819 1,386 2,448 902 1,547 2,687 1,144 1,542 2,932 1,067 1,865 2,197 886 1,311 1,943 883 1,060 2,266 1,095 1,171 1,922 874 1,048 2,533 1,062 1,471 852 BM Ready-mix Concrete 2,859 1,216 1,643 4,475 1,694 2,781 4,812 2,257 2,555 4,832 2,174 2,658 4,954 2,303 2,650 3,085 1,539 1,545 2,921 1,290 1,631 3,374 1,631 1,743 4,119 1,917 2,202 2,158 BM Reinforced Concrete 4,868 1,291 3,577 6,611 2,358 4,253 4,929 2,362 2,568 3,960 1,804 2,156 2,508 1,392 1,116 3,135 1,214 1,921 3,343 1,708 1,635 3,144 1,503 1,641 1,459 826 633 481 BM Brick 1,263 562 701 1,508 657 851 1,563 687 877 1,817 787 1,030 3,176 1,348 1,828 3,435 1,665 1,771 3,167 1,471 1,696 2,870 1,387 1,483 2,861 1,312 1,549 1,404 BM Aerated Concrete 1,513 690 823 1,768 755 1,013 2,413 1,130 1,283 2,721 1,180 1,540 2,907 1,416 1,491 2,905 1,318 1,586 3,099 1,422 1,677 3,523 1,613 1,910 3,539 1,541 1,998 1,637 Other 1,108 887 220 2,118 1,225 893 423 (75) 498 537 66 471 1,376 525 851 (872) (404) (469) (827) (387) (440) (535) (413) (122) 910 316 594 (444) Adjusted EBITDA 1,739 254 1,485 3,833 1,109 2,724 4,787 1,945 2,842 5,071 1,562 3,509 5,245 2,146 3,099 3,524 1,292 2,232 4,328 1,691 2,637 6,571 1,437 5,134 4,000 1,668 2,332 1,092 BM Crushed Granite 187 (33) 220 674 71 603 1,258 461 798 845 283 563 1,075 492 582 487 65 422 817 296 521 631 176 455 577 276 301 130 BM Sand 1,031 335 696 1,430 596 834 1,429 521 908 1,105 288 816 727 257 470 498 137 361 768 306 462 692 194 498 1,333 571 762 108 BM Ready-mix Concrete 78 42 36 468 209 259 220 343 (123) 302 111 191 44 21 23 (28) 4 (31) 102 (9) 111 155 97 58 517 229 288 274 BM Reinforced Concrete 369 (22) 391 776 216 559 261 77 184 536 204 333 (14) 71 (85) 570 103 467 730 392 338 3,132 143 2,989 (6) (94) 88 61 BM Brick 8 (71) 79 169 (55) 224 333 52 281 521 112 410 1,045 391 654 1,224 585 639 1,061 402 659 878 390 488 365 325 40 218 BM Aerated Concrete 114 12 102 346 127 219 681 280 401 835 346 489 979 422 557 781 397 384 851 305 546 1,080 432 648 748 365 383 311 Other (47) (9) (39) (29) (56) 27 604 212 392 927 219 707 1,389 490 899 (8) 1 (10) (1) (1) () 3 5 (2) 466 (4) 470 (10) Adjusted EBITDA, % 11% 4% 16% 18% 13% 21% 23% 21% 25% 24% 18% 29% 25% 22% 28% 22% 17% 25% 25% 21% 29% 38% 18% 54% 21% 19% 22% 14% BM Crushed Granite 12% n/a 23% 25% 9% 32% 32% 26% 38% 21% 17% 25% 27% 25% 29% 19% 5% 30% 25% 21% 29% 21% 13% 26% 15% 16% 15% 7% BM Sand 47% 41% 50% 58% 66% 54% 53% 46% 59% 38% 27% 44% 33% 29% 36% 26% 16% 34% 34% 28% 39% 36% 22% 48% 53% 54% 52% 13% BM Ready-mix Concrete 3% 3% 2% 10% 12% 9% 5% 15% n/a 6% 5% 7% 1% 1% 1% n/a 0% n/a 3% n/a 7% 5% 6% 3% 13% 12% 13% 13% BM Reinforced Concrete 8% n/a 11% 12% 9% 13% 5% 3% 7% 14% 11% 15% n/a 5% n/a 18% 8% 24% 22% 23% 21% 100% 10% 182% n/a n/a 14% 13% BM Brick 1% n/a 11% 11% n/a 26% 21% 8% 32% 29% 14% 40% 33% 29% 36% 36% 35% 36% 34% 27% 39% 31% 28% 33% 13% 25% 3% 16% BM Aerated Concrete 8% 2% 12% 20% 17% 22% 28% 25% 31% 31% 29% 32% 34% 30% 37% 27% 30% 24% 27% 21% 33% 31% 27% 34% 21% 24% 19% 19% Operating profit 377 (423) 800 2,412 465 1,946 3,063 1,236 1,826 2,926 575 2,351 2,719 904 1,815 1,676 391 1,284 2,569 787 1,782 5,002 623 4,379 2,758 980 1,778 590 BM Crushed Granite (43) (148) 105 339 (79) 418 935 300 635 541 130 411 803 351 453 237 (59) 296 569 170 399 422 61 361 412 188 224 60 BM Sand 759 215 544 1,190 490 700 1,244 430 814 949 209 740 576 179 396 350 60 289 637 236 401 598 144 454 1,257 531 726 86 BM Ready-mix Concrete (226) (110) (117) 196 80 117 (12) 226 (238) 103 11 92 (155) (82) (74) (192) (55) (137) (51) (91) 40 68 43 25 466 197 269 267 BM Reinforced Concrete 146 (137) 283 543 98 445 (30) (57) 27 288 80 208 (281) (56) (225) 275 (44) 319 451 251 200 2,874 13 2,861 (82) (158) 76 53 BM Brick (64) (108) 44 49 (93) 141 158 (33) 191 148 3 144 276 42 234 371 158 214 260 (10) 270 115 4 111 (322) (49) (273) (83) BM Aerated Concrete (96) (100) 4 179 46 134 504 196 309 659 258 400 825 344 481 643 329 314 704 232 472 922 353 569 562 275 287 217 Other (97) (34) (63) (85) (76) (9) 264 175 89 238 (117) 355 676 126 550 (8) 1 (10) (1) (1) (0) 3 5 (2) 465 (4) 469 (10) Operating profit, % 2% n/a 9% 11% 6% 15% 15% 13% 16% 14% 7% 20% 13% 9% 16% 10% 5% 15% 15% 10% 19% 29% 8% 46% 14% 11% 17% 8% BM Crushed Granite n/a n/a 11% 13% n/a 22% 24% 17% 30% 14% 8% 18% 20% 18% 23% 9% n/a 21% 18% 12% 22% 14% 5% 21% 11% 11% 11% 3% BM Sand 34% 26% 39% 49% 54% 45% 46% 38% 53% 32% 20% 40% 26% 20% 30% 18% 7% 27% 28% 22% 34% 31% 16% 43% 50% 50% 49% 10% BM Ready-mix Concrete n/a n/a n/a 4% 5% 4% n/a 10% n/a 2% 1% 3% n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 2% 2% 3% 1% 11% 10% 12% 12% BM Reinforced Concrete 3% n/a 8% 8% 4% 10% n/a n/a 1% 7% 4% 10% n/a n/a n/a 9% n/a 17% 13% 15% 12% 91% 1% 174% n/a n/a 12% 11% BM Brick n/a n/a 6% 3% n/a 17% 10% n/a 22% 8% 0% 14% 9% 3% 13% 11% 9% 12% 8% n/a 16% 4% 0% 7% n/a n/a n/a n/a BM Aerated Concrete n/a n/a 1% 10% 6% 13% 21% 17% 24% 24% 22% 26% 28% 24% 32% 22% 25% 20% 23% 16% 28% 26% 22% 30% 16% 18% 14% 13% Source: Company Operating results Operating Highlights Real Estate Development 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 (с учетом парковочных мест) 2020 (с учетом парковочных мест) FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total New contract sales, th sqm 165 26 34 53 52 340 51 67 116 107 447 111 88 87 162 753 119 164 208 262 1,008 264 189 200 355 611 113 116 155 228 681 213 153 143 172 640 140 117 167 216 920 160 199 262 300 722 162 160 164 236 817 187 181 183 266 826 198 148 244 236 New contract sales, RUB m 13,591 2,003 3,230 4,485 3,872 26,015 4,244 5,322 8,049 8,401 37,362 10,293 7,098 7,075 12,896 60,208 10,165 13,070 15,818 21,154 85,282 22,581 16,205 17,094 29,402 54,898 10,455 11,062 13,683 19,698 70,607 21,040 16,691 15,344 17,532 65,327 13,530 12,069 16,089 23,639 90,313 14,988 19,386 26,211 29,728 81,192 18,272 18,284 18,871 25,765 84,205 19,021 18,923 19,520 26,741 94,642 22,598 14,928 28,962 28,154 Completions, th sqm 404 167 55 126 57 136 7 () () 129 332 () 31 35 267 301 1 41 115 143 790 60 149 95 486 754 () 130 199 425 788 4 202 67 514 909 81 100 38 690 888 14 88 47 739 745 36 97 197 415 834 40 119 231 444 672 54 118 28 472 Deliveries, th sqm 330 55 33 149 93 232 49 61 34 88 248 43 43 12 149 357 84 51 53 169 780 73 129 95 483 722 9 126 172 415 778 20 204 65 489 1,052 154 146 126 625 1,019 100 213 229 478 720 113 179 173 255 802 130 196 187 288 590 175 176 239 () St. Petersburg New contract sales, th sqm 129 22 27 42 38 231 38 46 83 64 272 72 53 39 107 529 79 114 144 192 704 190 125 130 259 385 61 67 100 157 386 130 81 78 97 407 85 67 110 146 562 89 116 164 193 424 86 90 88 160 461 100 100 97 164 518 114 93 167 145 Elite real estate 34 5 8 11 10 45 8 15 8 13 64 25 14 11 13 76 15 15 17 29 89 28 18 17 26 37 8 11 8 10 43 16 10 9 7 21 3 4 3 11 15 3 3 5 4 7 1 2 1 2 12 3 3 3 3 9 5 1 2 2 Business class real estate () 39 10 6 7 16 31 5 6 8 11 43 8 7 14 13 49 10 9 15 15 54 12 7 17 19 Mass market real estate 95 17 19 31 29 186 29 31 75 51 208 47 39 28 94 452 64 99 127 163 614 161 107 113 233 348 53 56 92 147 344 113 71 69 90 348 71 57 100 119 516 81 108 150 177 374 76 80 73 145 399 88 88 78 145 454 97 85 148 124 New contract sales, RUB m 11,619 1,797 2,823 3,779 3,221 20,031 3,494 4,242 6,226 6,068 26,841 8,093 4,973 4,194 9,581 45,752 7,627 10,125 12,078 15,923 63,061 16,787 11,637 12,311 22,325 36,291 6,554 7,620 9,258 12,860 36,588 11,366 7,850 7,964 9,409 41,259 7,812 6,657 10,231 16,559 51,720 8,415 10,775 15,099 17,431 41,648 8,620 9,033 8,991 15,004 42,624 8,956 9,284 9,259 15,125 54,018 11,862 8,087 18,111 15,957 Elite real estate 5,003 630 1,507 1,609 1,256 6,904 1,382 2,083 1,094 2,344 10,452 4,431 1,903 1,832 2,286 11,978 2,449 2,463 2,590 4,476 15,610 4,348 3,100 3,041 5,121 8,024 1,905 2,609 1,753 1,757 7,767 2,597 1,829 1,856 1,484 4,943 776 928 829 2,409 3,671 643 713 1,175 1,139 2,089 388 679 439 584 2,431 463 739 567 662 1,940 1,045 153 391 350 Business class real estate () 5,929 1,218 785 1,021 2,906 4,485 818 836 1,236 1,595 5,962 1,221 1,063 1,865 1,812 6,237 1,286 1,122 1,922 1,906 7,244 1,600 900 2,079 2,665 Mass market real estate 6,617 1,167 1,315 2,169 1,965 13,127 2,112 2,159 5,132 3,724 16,390 3,663 3,070 2,362 7,295 33,774 5,178 7,662 9,487 11,447 47,451 12,439 8,537 9,271 17,204 28,268 4,649 5,011 7,505 11,102 28,822 8,769 6,020 6,108 7,924 30,387 5,818 4,944 8,381 11,244 43,564 6,954 9,226 12,687 14,697 33,598 7,011 7,291 6,687 12,609 33,957 7,207 7,423 6,770 12,557 44,834 9,217 7,034 15,641 12,942 Completions, th sqm 286 152 25 80 28 113 5 () () 108 222 () () 26 196 177 () 31 78 67 446 () 134 32 279 538 () 108 162 268 494 () 127 () 367 607 81 60 () 466 644 () 56 38 550 387 () () 52 334 416 () () 52 363 410 4 () () 406 Elite real estate 3 () () () 3 () () () () () 92 () () 26 65 27 () 9 () 18 83 () 51 32 () 93 () 29 21 43 26 () 18 () 8 12 12 56 56 () () () Business class real estate () 107 28 78 22 22 () () () Mass market real estate 283 152 25 80 25 113 5 () () 108 130 () () () 130 150 () 23 78 50 363 () 83 () 279 445 () 79 141 225 469 () 110 () 359 488 81 32 375 565 38 528 387 52 334 416 52 363 410 4 () () 406 Deliveries, th sqm 268 55 28 132 52 192 36 49 30 77 163 38 20 5 100 251 50 45 40 116 436 5 110 35 286 517 7 109 137 264 493 10 125 8 350 701 113 90 71 428 645 58 137 157 292 429 56 95 101 176 462 65 102 106 189 346 90 108 149 () Elite real estate 34 5 6 8 15 34 7 12 5 11 57 1 6 2 48 48 11 12 6 19 71 5 27 32 7 89 6 30 20 32 21 1 12 5 2 23 4 4 5 11 53 6 37 4 5 10 4 2 2 3 15 5 3 2 4 13 6 5 3 () Business class real estate () 78 7 24 8 39 31 3 5 8 15 23 4 6 7 5 28 5 7 8 7 29 9 7 13 () Mass market real estate 233 50 22 124 37 157 30 36 25 66 106 37 13 3 53 202 39 32 34 97 366 1 83 3 279 428 1 78 117 232 473 9 113 3 347 600 103 62 58 378 560 49 95 146 271 396 48 87 92 168 419 55 91 95 179 304 75 96 133 () Moscow New contract sales, th sqm 4 0 1 1 2 37 3 5 11 18 92 20 20 25 28 104 22 21 27 34 145 37 31 36 41 125 30 28 30 36 193 64 55 36 38 122 29 28 29 36 199 31 44 60 64 187 51 45 45 46 241 61 56 55 69 183 57 29 42 54 Business class real estate 95 26 28 20 20 45 11 12 12 11 69 10 14 19 26 95 23 22 23 27 124 28 28 28 40 119 32 19 31 38 Mass market real estate 98 38 27 16 18 77 19 16 17 25 130 21 30 41 38 93 28 23 22 19 117 33 28 26 30 63 25 10 12 16 New contract sales, RUB m 458 42 114 234 68 2,304 239 304 749 1,011 5,471 1,138 1,227 1,465 1,640 7,414 1,360 1,265 1,618 3,170 12,932 3,592 2,618 2,762 3,960 12,558 2,627 2,257 2,895 4,779 28,108 8,519 7,867 5,706 6,016 17,749 4,226 4,159 4,279 5,085 28,999 4,245 6,346 8,792 9,616 32,406 8,071 7,710 7,860 8,766 34,367 8,465 8,095 8,223 9,583 32,498 8,924 5,155 8,445 9,975 Business class real estate 18,883 5,195 5,353 4,115 4,219 9,601 2,329 2,514 2,399 2,358 13,599 1,949 2,783 3,876 4,992 20,260 4,542 4,804 4,871 6,043 21,717 4,833 5,075 5,150 6,659 24,388 6,005 3,632 6,700 8,052 Mass market real estate 9,225 3,324 2,514 1,591 1,797 8,148 1,897 1,645 1,880 2,727 15,400 2,297 3,563 4,916 4,624 12,146 3,529 2,906 2,989 2,722 12,649 3,632 3,020 3,073 2,924 8,110 2,919 1,523 1,745 1,923 Completions, th sqm 37 () () 37 () 2 2 () () () 45 () 24 8 13 () () () () () 217 60 4 () 153 90 () 16 () 74 198 () 56 41 101 193 () () 11 182 114 () () () 114 230 22 97 111 () 286 22 119 145 () 152 51 101 1 () Business class real estate 68 68 53 53 105 105 87 87 121 121 101 101 Mass market real estate 130 56 41 33 140 11 128 9 9 119 22 97 141 22 119 51 51 1 () Commercial estate 24 24 24 24 () Deliveries, th sqm 15 () () 8 7 5 0 2 0 2 25 0 7 5 13 20 11 5 3 2 208 60 5 0 143 96 (1) 16 4 77 189 1 58 34 96 215 26 17 22 149 224 17 32 38 137 173 30 53 41 49 217 36 63 50 67 154 62 37 55 () Business class real estate 61 0 0 61 74 7 7 8 53 123 7 11 11 94 85 12 15 34 23 106 15 18 41 32 68 27 17 24 () Mass market real estate 128 1 58 34 34 140 19 10 14 97 100 9 21 27 42 88 18 38 7 26 110 21 44 9 36 86 35 19 31 () Ekaterinburg New contract sales, th sqm 32 4 6 10 12 72 10 16 22 24 82 18 15 23 27 120 19 29 37 36 159 38 33 34 54 101 22 20 25 35 102 19 17 29 37 110 26 22 27 35 159 40 38 38 44 111 25 25 31 30 116 27 25 32 33 125 28 25 35 37 New contract sales, RUB m 1,513 165 293 473 583 3,681 510 775 1,074 1,321 5,049 1,061 897 1,416 1,675 7,041 1,178 1,680 2,123 2,061 9,290 2,202 1,949 2,021 3,117 6,050 1,275 1,185 1,530 2,060 5,911 1,155 974 1,675 2,107 6,319 1,493 1,253 1,578 1,995 9,594 2,327 2,266 2,321 2,680 7,138 1,581 1,541 2,020 1,995 7,214 1,600 1,543 2,038 2,034 8,126 1,811 1,687 2,406 2,222 Completions, th sqm 82 15 29 9 28 21 () () () 21 65 () 7 () 58 124 1 10 38 76 127 () 11 63 54 127 () 6 37 84 96 4 19 27 46 109 () 40 27 42 131 14 32 9 76 128 15 () 33 80 132 19 () 33 80 110 () 17 27 66 Deliveries, th sqm 48 0 5 9 34 35 12 10 3 10 59 5 16 3 35 86 24 2 10 51 136 8 14 60 54 109 3 1 32 74 96 9 20 23 44 136 15 39 34 48 151 25 43 34 49 118 27 31 30 30 124 29 32 31 32 90 24 31 35 () Construction 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Transferred to customers, th sqm 593 98 180 175 140 579 66 173 192 148 725 162 167 189 207 862 178 202 254 229 994 226 287 269 212 881 225 235 196 225 923 198 287 233 206 924 204 244 253 223 528 161 120 113 133 478 94 131 107 146 478 94 131 107 146 459 133 118 112 96 St. Petersburg 401 65 137 121 78 371 43 93 144 92 426 80 111 101 133 546 100 122 162 161 586 138 167 155 125 562 140 143 154 125 560 165 152 132 110 605 144 154 158 149 380 101 89 90 101 315 62 84 75 94 315 62 84 75 94 288 85 80 78 45 Moscow 71 12 19 20 21 111 8 55 27 21 177 53 30 52 42 162 43 33 50 36 262 50 80 85 47 179 51 55 7 65 211 0 76 72 64 182 27 51 78 26 19 19 () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () () Ekaterinburg 120 22 23 34 41 96 15 25 21 35 122 29 26 36 32 155 34 47 42 32 147 38 39 29 40 140 34 37 35 34 152 32 60 28 32 137 33 39 17 48 129 42 31 24 32 163 32 47 32 52 163 32 47 32 52 170 48 38 34 51 Building Materials 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales volume Sand, th cbm 9,820 1,417 2,465 3,645 2,292 10,859 1,693 3,139 3,364 2,664 10,878 2,324 2,889 3,260 2,404 10,001 1,542 2,441 2,816 3,202 8,396 1,174 1,958 2,780 2,483 8,144 1,911 2,229 2,289 1,715 8,742 1,920 2,526 2,424 1,872 7,564 945 2,499 2,128 1,992 10,699 2,586 2,199 3,250 2,665 8,240 1,532 2,122 2,809 1,776 8,240 1,532 2,122 2,809 1,776 7,194 1,433 2,141 1,928 1,692 Crushed Granite, th cbm 3,961 568 1,119 1,259 1,014 5,432 660 1,227 1,981 1,564 6,431 1,347 1,614 2,026 1,443 7,174 1,248 1,660 2,422 1,844 7,270 1,689 1,975 1,936 1,671 5,374 995 1,408 1,790 1,180 6,312 1,027 1,767 2,068 1,450 5,975 1,113 1,525 1,892 1,445 7,540 1,416 2,128 2,236 1,760 7,416 1,461 2,031 2,194 1,730 7,416 1,461 2,031 2,194 1,730 6,934 1,422 1,759 2,030 1,723 Ready-mix Concrete, th cbm 1,112 171 314 376 251 1,322 216 341 410 355 1,409 264 378 419 349 1,497 279 380 443 395 1,612 323 422 476 391 1,027 228 302 286 210 879 163 228 264 224 1,052 209 297 302 243 1,135 213 324 323 274 1,142 242 314 326 259 1,142 242 314 326 259 947 195 302 251 199 Brick, mln units 172 26 51 57 39 184 29 55 60 40 183 30 54 57 42 223 42 52 77 52 334 52 86 102 94 348 78 97 97 75 317 65 84 99 69 290 57 82 89 62 300 53 86 91 71 305 62 85 93 65 305 62 85 93 65 296 62 77 89 68 Aerated Concrete, th cbm 731 95 239 241 156 904 124 298 275 207 1,077 190 332 338 217 1,207 187 334 413 273 1,355 283 384 363 324 1,304 264 323 429 288 1,385 261 379 449 295 1,509 269 439 492 310 1,418 257 368 479 313 1,413 212 395 471 334 1,413 212 395 471 334 1,814 315 493 598 408 Reinforced Concrete, th cbm 343 70 90 87 96 455 84 105 139 127 485 102 117 140 126 399 90 95 116 98 319 70 86 77 86 283 53 79 80 70 256 53 70 73 60 234 44 56 75 60 160 57 37 38 27 53 20 30 3 1 53 20 30 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Source: Company Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer OJSC LSR Group published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:25:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about PJSC LSR GROUP 06:26a LSR : Databook PU 03/05 PJSC LSR : Results of the Board of Directors meeting DJ 03/04 LSR : Completes Placement of Bond Offering PU 03/02 PJSC LSR : LSR Group Completes Placement of Bond Offering EQ 03/01 LSR : announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchange-traded Serie.. PU 02/26 PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchan.. EQ 02/26 PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Coupon Rate of 8.0% per annum for its exchan.. DJ 02/26 PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submissi.. EQ 02/26 PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group announces the Expiration of the Term for the Submiss.. DJ 02/25 PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for it.. DJ