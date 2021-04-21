LSR : makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-04-55234-E-001P as of 02 October 2019 (ISIN RU000A100WA8).

The sixth coupon interest rate was set at 8.50% per annum and amounted to RUB 21.19 per one bond.

7,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 04 October 2019, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

