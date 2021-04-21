LSR : makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds

PJSC LSR Group ('LSR' or the 'Company') (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the sixth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 148,330,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.
The identification number of the issue is 4B02-04-55234-E-001P as of 02 October 2019 (ISIN RU000A100WA8).
The sixth coupon interest rate was set at 8.50% per annum and amounted to RUB 21.19 per one bond.
7,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 04 October 2019, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.
