PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds 25-Feb-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-06 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 25 February 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the term for the submission of the offers for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds, with the registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19.02.2021, to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned). The Offers shall be submitted on February 26, 2020 from 11AM until 3PM Moscow time. Underwriter PJSC Sovcombank Organisers Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank, SberCIB Placement process Book-building Coupon payment To be determined Coupon periods 20 ? 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; ? 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon Amortization period; schedule ? 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period;

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Maria Rybina LSR Group Press Service Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 25, 2021 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)