Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PJSC LSR Group    LSRG

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/22 12:11:43 pm
2.173 USD   -1.23%
12:03pLSR  : helps to save architectural marvel
PU
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the -2-
DJ
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces financial results for the -2-

03/22/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[5] Adjusted cash flow from operations before income taxes and interest paid, including cash in escrow accounts received during the reporting period

[6] Including cash in escrow accounts ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US50218G2066 
Category Code:  FR 
TIDM:           LSRG 
LEI Code:       25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95989 
EQS News ID:    1177338 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

All news about PJSC LSR GROUP
12:03pLSR  : helps to save architectural marvel
PU
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the -2-
DJ
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020
DJ
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020
EQ
03/19PJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting
EQ
03/19PJSC LSR GROUP  : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting
DJ
03/18LSR  : Databook
PU
03/09LSR  : Results of the Board of Directors meeting
PU
03/05PJSC LSR  : Results of the Board of Directors meeting
DJ
03/04LSR  : Completes Placement of Bond Offering
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 118 B 1 583 M 1 583 M
Net income 2020 10 485 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 21 651 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Yield 2020 9,49%
Capitalization 81 619 M 1 102 M 1 093 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart PJSC LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
PJSC LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 223,93 RUB
Last Close Price 162,91 RUB
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Director General & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-3.72%1 140
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.90%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.99%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.50%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.18%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.33%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ