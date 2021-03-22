PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020

Log in
12:03pLSR  : helps to save architectural marvel
PU
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the -2-
DJ
12:01pPJSC LSR  : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020
DJ
PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020

22-March-2021 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020

 

  • Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 27,376 million
  • A decline of net debt/adjusted EBITDA to 0.6x compared to 1.1x as at the end of 2019

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 22 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the full year ended 31 December 2020.

FY2020 Financial Highlights:

 

  • Operating cash flow of RUB 22,430 million[1];
  • Cash balance of RUB 85,798 million[2] compared to RUB 66,859 as at the end of 2019;
  • Revenue reached RUB 118,052 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 27,376 million;
  • Profit for the year amounted to RUB 12,025 million;
  • EPS reached RUB 120,0;
  • Net debt decreased by 26% YoY to RUB 16,830 million[3] (total debt: RUB 102,628 million);
  • Net debt/adjusted EBITDA[4] ratio decreased to 0.6x from 1.1x as at the end of 2019;
  • Land bank valued at RUB 276 billion and totaled 8,226 sqm.

 

Other FY 2020 Highlights:

 

  • In July, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of PJSC LSR Group at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook;
  • In July, Moody's Investor Service has affirmed PJSC LSR Group's B1 corporate family rating and B1-PD probability of default rating with a Stable Outlook;
  • In August, LSR Group's Board of Directors established Sustainability Committee to enhance its sustainability efforts;
  • In September, LSR Group received the status of a member of the Association for the promotion of creation of standards and rules for Ecological construction "Green Building Council";
  • In September, the Company received rights for land reclamation and further development of the northern part of Vasilevskiy Island in St. Petersburg to develop a business class residential complex with net sellable area of 830 th. sqm. The whole project could be completed by 2034;
  • In March 2021, LSR Group completed the placement of RUB 5 billion of its Series 001P-06 exchange-traded bonds with a coupon rate of 8.0%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Andrey Molchanov, CEO of PJSC LSR Group, commented:

 

"We faced a new reality in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic uncertainties, volatility of the rouble and low deposit rates have increased the attractiveness of real estate for capital preservation, while historically low mortgage rates have helped many Russian families to improve their living conditions. In such environment, we saw a high demand for our product offering thanks to the functional layouts of our apartments and higher stage of completion of our projects.

 

As a result, we demonstrated strong operating and financial performance in 2020. We improved our liquidity position thanks to strong operating cash flow and reduced our net debt by 26% to RUB 16.8bn. This also allowed us to replenish our land bank with new high-quality acquisitions, increasing the net sellable area to 8.2 million square meters, which should be enough for about 6 years of active development.

 

This year we will continue to focus on strengthening our position in all regions of our presence in order to generate additional value for our shareholders."

 

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

RUB m

2020

2019

Revenue

118,052

110,438

Adjusted EBITDA

27,376

21,037

Operating Profit

22,745

16,624

Profit for the year

12,025

7,469

Cash flows from operations               before income taxes and interest paid[5]

22,430

24,748

Amortisation and depreciation

1,920

1,898

Total debt

102,628

89,619

Net debt[6]

16,830

22,760

Net debt/ adjusted EBITDA

0.61

1.08

 

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION

St. Petersburg

 

2020

2019

Completed ('000 sqm)

410

416

New contract sales ('000 sqm)

518

461

Revenue (RUB m)

55,385

41,786

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

18,312

12,077

Operating profit (RUB m)

17,303

11,449

Moscow

 

2020

2019

Completed ('000 sqm)

152

286

New contract sales ('000 sqm)

183

241

Revenue (RUB m)

31,593

31,927

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

6,695

5,128

Operating profit (RUB m)

4,542

2,800

Yekaterinburg

 

2020

2019

Completed ('000 sqm)

110

132

New contract sales ('000 sqm)

125

116

Revenue (RUB m)

9,036

7,714

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

1,895

1,843

Adjusted EBITDA margin %  

21%

24%

Operating profit (RUB m)

1,747

1,660

Operating profit margin % 

19%

22%

 

BUILDING MATERIALS

 

2020

2019

Crushed granite, '000 m3

6,934

7,416

Sand, '000 m3

7,193

8,240

Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3

947

1,142

Bricks, million units

296

305

Aerated concrete, '000 m3

1,814

1,413

Revenue (RUB m)

17,823

17,593

Crushed granite

3,615

3,830

Sand

1,409

1,767

Ready-mix concrete

3,346

4,367

Bricks

3,080

2,986

Aerated concrete

5,652

3,942

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

3,440

3,056

Crushed granite

109

427

Sand

386

373

Ready-mix concrete

337

504

Bricks

715

549

Aerated concrete

1,911

962

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

19%

17%

Crushed granite

3%

11%

Sand

27%

21%

Ready-mix concrete

10%

12%

Bricks

23%

18%

Aerated concrete

34%

24%

Operating profit (RUB m)

2,333

1,960

Crushed granite

(20)

286

Sand

347

332

Ready-mix concrete

329

493

Bricks

222

(5)

Aerated concrete

1 599

746

Operating profit margin %

13%

11%

Crushed granite

(1%)

7%

Sand

25%

19%

Ready-mix concrete

10%

11%

Bricks

7%

-

Aerated concrete

28%

19%

 

 

***

 

The complete consolidated financial statements of LSR Group for 2020 are available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

 

 

***

For further information, please visit www.lsrgroup.ru or contact:

 

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Company operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.

[1] Adjusted cash flow from operations before income taxes and interest paid, including cash in escrow accounts received during the reporting period

[2] Cash balance, including cash in escrow accounts

[3] Including cash in escrow accounts

[4] Including cash in escrow accounts

ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: FR
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 95989
EQS News ID: 1177338

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177338&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
