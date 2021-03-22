PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020



22-March-2021 / 17:00 CET/CEST

LSR Group announces financial results for the full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 27,376 million

A decline of net debt/adjusted EBITDA to 0.6x compared to 1.1x as at the end of 2019 St. Petersburg, Russia - 22 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the full year ended 31 December 2020. FY2020 Financial Highlights: Operating cash flow of RUB 22,430 million [1] ;

[1] Cash balance of RUB 85,798 million [2] compared to RUB 66,859 as at the end of 2019;

[2] Revenue reached RUB 118,052 million;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled RUB 27,376 million;

Profit for the year amounted to RUB 12,025 million;

EPS reached RUB 120,0;

Net debt decreased by 26% YoY to RUB 16,830 million [3] (total debt: RUB 102,628 million);

[3] Net debt/adjusted EBITDA [4] ratio decreased to 0.6x from 1.1x as at the end of 2019;

[4] Land bank valued at RUB 276 billion and totaled 8,226 sqm. Other FY 2020 Highlights: In July, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of PJSC LSR Group at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook;

In July, Moody's Investor Service has affirmed PJSC LSR Group's B1 corporate family rating and B1-PD probability of default rating with a Stable Outlook;

In August, LSR Group's Board of Directors established Sustainability Committee to enhance its sustainability efforts;

In September, LSR Group received the status of a member of the Association for the promotion of creation of standards and rules for Ecological construction "Green Building Council";

In September, the Company received rights for land reclamation and further development of the northern part of Vasilevskiy Island in St. Petersburg to develop a business class residential complex with net sellable area of 8 30 th. sqm . The whole project could be completed by 2034;

In March 2021, LSR Group completed the placement of RUB 5 billion of its Series 001P-06 exchange-traded bonds with a coupon rate of 8.0%. Andrey Molchanov, CEO of PJSC LSR Group, commented: "We faced a new reality in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic uncertainties, volatility of the rouble and low deposit rates have increased the attractiveness of real estate for capital preservation, while historically low mortgage rates have helped many Russian families to improve their living conditions. In such environment, we saw a high demand for our product offering thanks to the functional layouts of our apartments and higher stage of completion of our projects. As a result, we demonstrated strong operating and financial performance in 2020. We improved our liquidity position thanks to strong operating cash flow and reduced our net debt by 26% to RUB 16.8bn. This also allowed us to replenish our land bank with new high-quality acquisitions, increasing the net sellable area to 8.2 million square meters, which should be enough for about 6 years of active development. This year we will continue to focus on strengthening our position in all regions of our presence in order to generate additional value for our shareholders." FINANCIAL SUMMARY RUB m 2020 2019 Revenue 118,052 110,438 Adjusted EBITDA 27,376 21,037 Operating Profit 22,745 16,624 Profit for the year 12,025 7,469 Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid[5] 22,430 24,748 Amortisation and depreciation 1,920 1,898 Total debt 102,628 89,619 Net debt[6] 16,830 22,760 Net debt/ adjusted EBITDA 0.61 1.08 FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION St. Petersburg 2020 2019 Completed ('000 sqm) 410 416 New contract sales ('000 sqm) 518 461 Revenue (RUB m) 55,385 41,786 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 18,312 12,077 Operating profit (RUB m) 17,303 11,449 Moscow 2020 2019 Completed ('000 sqm) 152 286 New contract sales ('000 sqm) 183 241 Revenue (RUB m) 31,593 31,927 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 6,695 5,128 Operating profit (RUB m) 4,542 2,800 Yekaterinburg 2020 2019 Completed ('000 sqm) 110 132 New contract sales ('000 sqm) 125 116 Revenue (RUB m) 9,036 7,714 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 1,895 1,843 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 21% 24% Operating profit (RUB m) 1,747 1,660 Operating profit margin % 19% 22% BUILDING MATERIALS 2020 2019 Crushed granite, '000 m3 6,934 7,416 Sand, '000 m3 7,193 8,240 Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3 947 1,142 Bricks, million units 296 305 Aerated concrete, '000 m3 1,814 1,413 Revenue (RUB m) 17,823 17,593 Crushed granite 3,615 3,830 Sand 1,409 1,767 Ready-mix concrete 3,346 4,367 Bricks 3,080 2,986 Aerated concrete 5,652 3,942 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 3,440 3,056 Crushed granite 109 427 Sand 386 373 Ready-mix concrete 337 504 Bricks 715 549 Aerated concrete 1,911 962 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 19% 17% Crushed granite 3% 11% Sand 27% 21% Ready-mix concrete 10% 12% Bricks 23% 18% Aerated concrete 34% 24% Operating profit (RUB m) 2,333 1,960 Crushed granite (20) 286 Sand 347 332 Ready-mix concrete 329 493 Bricks 222 (5) Aerated concrete 1 599 746 Operating profit margin % 13% 11% Crushed granite (1%) 7% Sand 25% 19% Ready-mix concrete 10% 11% Bricks 7% - Aerated concrete 28% 19% *** The complete consolidated financial statements of LSR Group for 2020 are available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. *** For further information, please visit www.lsrgroup.ru or contact: E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Company operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations. 