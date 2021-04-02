Log in
PJSC LSR Group

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
News 


PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds

04/02/2021 | 07:16am EDT
PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds

02-Apr-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group makes sixth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 02 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the sixth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 148,330,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-04-55234-E-001P as of 02 October 2019 (ISIN RU000A100WA8).

The sixth coupon interest rate was set at 8.50% per annum and amounted to RUB 21.19 per one bond. 

7,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 04 October 2019, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Maria Rybina

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

Media Relations


LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 96858
EQS News ID: 1180745

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
