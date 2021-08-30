PJSC LSR : Consolidated Financial Statements for the 6 months, ended 30 June 2021 (IFRS)

Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "consolidated interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.