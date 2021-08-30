PJSC LSR : Consolidated Financial Statements for the 6 months, ended 30 June 2021 (IFRS)

PJSC LSR Group
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021
|
|
PJSC LSR Group
|
Contents
|
|
Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
|
3-4
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
5
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
|
6-7
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
8-9
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
|
10-11
|
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
|
12-89
JSC "KPMG"
Naberezhnaya Tower Complex, Block C
10 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya
Moscow, Russia 123112
|
Telephone
|
+7 (495) 937 4477
|
Fax
|
+7 (495) 937 4499
|
Internet
|
www.kpmg.ru
Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2021, and the related consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "consolidated interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
|
Reviewed entity: PJSC LSR Group.
|
Audit firm: JSC "KPMG", a company incorporated under the Laws of the Russian Federation.
|
Registration number in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities: No. 5067847227300.
|
Registration number in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities: No. 1027700125628.
|
Saint Petersburg, Russia.
|
Member of the Self-regulatory Organization of Auditors Association "Sodruzhestvo" (SRO AAS). Principal registration number of the entry
|
|
in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organisations: No. 12006020351.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
OJSC LSR Group published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.