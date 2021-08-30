PJSC LSR : Download 2021 1H Trading Volume Update Press release

1 Here and from hereon, the operating results in all tables are rounded to whole numbers.

MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the second quarter and the first half ended 30 June 2021.

Share of mortgage sales increased to 68% compared to 58% in the first half of last year

BUILDING MATERIALS2

Product 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 1H 2021 1H 2020 Crushed granite, '000 m3 1,548 1,759 2,710 3,180 Sand, '000 m3 1,522 2,141 2,378 3,574 Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3 273 302 443 497 Bricks, mln units 91 78 148 139 Aerated concrete, '000 m3 638 493 941 808

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG).

