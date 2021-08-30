Log in
PJSC LSR : Download 2021 1H Trading Volume Update Press release

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
LSR Group reports its operating results for the second quarter and first half of

2021

New contract sales in 1H 2021 reached RUB 47 billion

Share of mortgage sales increased to 68% compared to 58% in the first half of last year

St. Petersburg, Russia - 30 August 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG;

MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the second quarter and the first half ended 30 June 2021.

2Q 2021 Highlights:

  • New contract sales reached RUB 28 billion (171 th. sqm);
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 71% compared to 67% in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Completions reached 185 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 57% year-on-year.

1H 2021 Highlights:

  • New contract sales were RUB 47 billion (313 th. sqm);
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 68%, compared to 58% in the first half of 2020;
  • Completions reached 252 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 46% year-on-year;
  • New 490 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
  • Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT1

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

New contract sales, '000 sqm

171

148

313

346

New contract sales, RUB bn

28

15

47

38

Completions,

185

118

252

172

'000 sqm

1 Here and from hereon, the operating results in all tables are rounded to whole numbers.

1

Real Estate in St. Petersburg

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

New contract sales, '000 sqm

107

93

184

207

New contract sales, RUB bn

16

8

26

20

Completions,

74

-

140

4

'000 sqm

Real Estate in Moscow

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

New contract sales, '000 sqm

39

29

83

86

New contract sales, RUB bn

10

5

18

14

Completions,

79

101

80

152

'000 sqm

Real Estate in Yekaterinburg

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

New contract sales, '000 sqm

25

25

46

54

New contract sales, RUB bn

2.0

1.7

3.7

3.5

Completions,

32

17

32

17

'000 sqm

2

BUILDING MATERIALS2

Product

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

1H 2021

1H 2020

Crushed granite, '000 m3

1,548

1,759

2,710

3,180

Sand, '000 m3

1,522

2,141

2,378

3,574

Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3

273

302

443

497

Bricks, mln units

91

78

148

139

Aerated concrete, '000 m3

638

493

941

808

***

For further information, please visit www.lsrgroup.ruor contact:

Department for Investor Relations and Sustainable Development

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Company operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.

2 Here and from hereon, the operating results in all tables are rounded to whole numbers.

3

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
