    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR : Download FY2021 Operating results Press release

01/25/2022 | 03:07am EST
Operating Results

TWELVE MONTHS OF 2021

January 2022

DISCLAIMER

By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to the bound by the following limitations:

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or acquire securities of PJSC LSR Group ("hereinafter - the Company") or any of its subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor does it purport to give legal, tax or investment advice. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information in this document has been prepared by the Company solely for use at presentations. This document and its contents may not be distributed, published, reproduced (in whole or in part) by any medium or in any form.

The information in the presentation/this document does not purport to be comprehensive. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. None of the Company nor any of its shareholders, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

The information communicated in this document contains certain statements that are or may be forward-looking. These statements typically contain the words «anticipate», «believe», «intend», «estimate», «expect», «will» and words of similar meaning. By their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We assume no obligations to update amend or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. There maybe additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company and its advisors or representatives are unaware.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control and we may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the achievement of the anticipated levels of revenues, profitability and growth, the timely development and acceptance of new products, the impact of competition and competitive pricing, the effect of changes in applicable law, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and the ability to fund our future operations and capital needs through borrowing or otherwise, the ability to successfully implement any of our business strategies, the ability to integrate our business and to realize anticipated cost savings and operational benefits from such integration, our expectations about growth in demand for our products and services, the effects of inflation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, and our success in identifying other risk to our business and managing the risk of the aforementioned factors, the condition of the economy and political stability in Russia and the other markets of operations and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

Under no circumstances shall this document constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, and nothing in this document should be construed as a recommendation or advice to any person to purchase any securities.

The distribution of this presentation in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

2

12M 2021 GROUP OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEW CONTRACT SALES
  • SHARE OF MORTGAGE SALES
  • COMPLETIONS
  • NEW LAUNCHES
    BUILDING
  • MATERIALS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

New contract sales amounted to RUB 96 billion or 613 th. sqm.

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 66% compared to 64% in 12M 2020;

The share of mortgage sales in 4Q 2021 amounted to 67%.

Completions reached 640 th. sqm of net sellable area.

New 919 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in 12M 2021, up 17% compared to the same

period last year.

Building materials segment's results were in line with the Company's expectations. Brick and

aerated concrete sales increased on the back of higher demand in individual housing

construction.

Source: Company information

3

Note: Here and from hereon, the operating results are rounded to whole numbers.

12M 2021 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS - REAL ESTATE

NEW CONTRACT SALES (TH. SQM)

826

613

12M 2020

12M 2021

SHARE OF MORTGAGE SALES

72%

71%

67%

67%

65%

61%

55%

53%

56%

63%

51% 49%

51%

47%

49%

46%

NEW CONTRACT SALES (RUB BN)

96

95

12М 2020

12М 2021

COMPLETIONS (TH. SQM)

672

640

12М 2020

12М 2021

Source: Company information

4

12M 2021 NEW CONTRACT SALES

REGIONAL FIGURES

SAINT PETERSBURG

MOSCOW

URALS

TH. SQM

RUB BN

TH. SQM

RUB BN

TH. SQM

RUB BN

518

373

12М 2020

12М 2021

54

57

12М 2020

12М 2021

183

136

12М 2020

12М 2021

32

31

12М 2020

12М 2021

125

104

12М 2020

12М 2021

9

8

12М 2020

12М 2021

In St. Petersburg sales increased in monetary terms in the business class segment (+7% YoY in square meters) as well as in the elite segment (3.0x YoY in square meters) due to the launch of the new project, Neva Residence with net sellable area of 65 th. sqm.

At the same time overall sales volumes declined mainly due to significant changes in the subsidy mortgage rate programme from July 1, 2021. However, improved conditions under other preferential mortgage programmes, in particular for young families, partially offset the decline in demand.

The results for Moscow are largely explained by decline in sales in the key projects Leningradka 58 and Luchi, due to a higher completion level compared to 2020. At the same time, at the end of 2021 we launched sales at our new residential complex Wave with net sellable area of 359 th. sqm that showed high demand and partially offset the decline in sales volume.

In 2022, the Company plans to significantly increase supply in Moscow by launching new mass market project Ilmenskiy with net sellable area of 239 th. sqm, business class project Krasniy Mayak with net sellable area of 119 th. sqm as well as elite project Soymonovskiy.

In Urals, due to a strong demand in 2019 and the launch of the subsidy mortgage rate programme in 2020, the Company have almost sold out its largest projects, which resulted in lower sales in square meters last year.

In 2021, the Company launched two new projects - residential complexes Zelenyi Ostrov and Malahite with net sellable area of 219 th. sqm and 291 th. sqm respectively, which shall support the sales in the future periods.

Source: Company information

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
