Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC LSR Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
546.80 RUB   -0.76%
06:14aPJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022
PU
06:14aPJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release
PU
06/28PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes nineteenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022

New contract sales in 1H 2022 reached RUB 53 billion

Share of mortgage sales increased to 75% compared to 68% in the first half of last year

St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.

1H 2022 Highlights:

  • New contract sales were RUB 53 billion (308 th. sqm);
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 75%, compared to 68% in the first half of 2021;
  • Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 41% year-on-year;
  • New 438 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
  • Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

1H 2022

1H 2021

New contract sales, '000 sqm

308

313

New contract sales, RUB bn

53

47

Completions, '000 sqm

348

246

1

Real Estate in St. Petersburg

1H 2022

1H 2021

New contract sales, '000 sqm

225

184

New contract sales, RUB bn

36

26

Completions, '000 sqm

162

139

Real Estate in Moscow

1H 2022

1H 2021

New contract sales, '000 sqm

41

83

New contract sales, RUB bn

12

18

Completions, '000 sqm

169

75

Real Estate in Yekaterinburg

1H 2022

1H 2021

New contract sales, '000 sqm

42

46

New contract sales, RUB bn

4.2

3.7

Completions, '000 sqm

17

32

2

BUILDING MATERIALS

Product

1H 2022

1H 2021

Crushed granite, '000 m3

3,620

2,710

Sand, '000 m3

2,990

2,378

Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3

383

443

Bricks, mln units

165

148

Aerated concrete1, '000 m3

366

354

***

For more information, please contact:

Department of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2021 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 9.4 million m2 with the market value of RUB 471 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

Some of the information in these materials may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Company operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its operations.

1 Sales in the Russian Federation

3

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC LSR GROUP
06:14aPJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022
PU
06:14aPJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release
PU
06/28PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes nineteenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
06/17PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes third coupon payment on its Series 001P-07 bonds
PU
05/31PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes fifth coupon payment on its Series 001P-06 bonds
PU
04/28PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes tenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds
PU
04/21PJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1Q 2022
PU
04/21PJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first quarter of 2022
PU
04/21PJSC LSR GROUP : 1st quarter results
CO
04/11PJSC LSR : LSR Group built the first Assisted Living House in the Leningrad Region
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 856 M 1 856 M
Net income 2022 11 107 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 5 537 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,07x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 54 790 M 972 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart PJSC LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
PJSC LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC LSR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 546,80 RUB
Average target price 703,67 RUB
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov General Director & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Independent Director
Vitaliy Nikitich Ignatenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-10.21%972
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.80%33 943
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 789
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.18%31 340
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.57%29 288
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.21%25 552