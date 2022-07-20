PJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release

LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022
New contract sales in 1H 2022 reached RUB 53 billion
Share of mortgage sales increased to 75% compared to 68% in the first half of last year
St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.
1H 2022 Highlights:
New contract sales were RUB 53 billion (308 th. sqm);
Share of mortgage sales amounted to 75%, compared to 68% in the first half of 2021;
Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 41% year-on-year;
New 438 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
1H 2022
1H 2021
New contract sales, '000 sqm
308
313
New contract sales, RUB bn
53
47
Completions, '000 sqm
348
246
1
Real Estate in St. Petersburg
1H 2022
1H 2021
New contract sales, '000 sqm
225
184
New contract sales, RUB bn
36
26
Completions, '000 sqm
162
139
Real Estate in Moscow
1H 2022
1H 2021
New contract sales, '000 sqm
41
83
New contract sales, RUB bn
12
18
Completions, '000 sqm
169
75
Real Estate in Yekaterinburg
1H 2022
1H 2021
New contract sales, '000 sqm
42
46
New contract sales, RUB bn
4.2
3.7
Completions, '000 sqm
17
32
2
BUILDING MATERIALS
Product
1H 2022
1H 2021
Crushed granite, '000 m3
3,620
2,710
Sand, '000 m3
2,990
2,378
Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3
383
443
Bricks, mln units
165
148
Aerated concrete1, '000 m3
366
354
