PJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release

St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.

BUILDING MATERIALS

Product 1H 2022 1H 2021 Crushed granite, '000 m3 3,620 2,710 Sand, '000 m3 2,990 2,378 Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3 383 443 Bricks, mln units 165 148 Aerated concrete1, '000 m3 366 354

1 Sales in the Russian Federation

