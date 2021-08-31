Log in
    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces financial results for the first half of 2021

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
PJSC LSR Group ('LSR' or the 'Company') (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the first six months ended 30 June 2021.

- Reported revenue reached RUB 54,821 million

- Cash outflow from operating activities amounted to RUB 6,270 million

1H 2021 Financial Highlights:

- Cash outflow from operating activities was RUB 6,270 million1;

- Cash balance of RUB 94,703 million2;

- Revenue reached RUB 54,821 million;

- Adjusted EBITDA was RUB 13,419 million;

- Profit for the first six months of 2021 amounted to RUB 5,694 million;

- Earnings per share of RUB 56.82;

- Net debt increased 2.0 times compared to year-end level of 2020, to RUB 34,087 million3 (total debt: RUB 128,790 million);

- Net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.08;

- Average cost of debt reached 6.9% compared to 6.7% as at the year-end of 2020.

Events during and after reporting period:

- In June, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision on delisting of LSR's global depositary receipts ('GDRs') from London Stock Exchange, and approved a tender offer, undertaken by wholly owned subsidiary AO STROIKORPORACIYA, to purchase LSR's GDRs from their holders. As a result of the tender offer, which was held between June 21, 2021 and July 20, 2021, AO STROIKORPORACIYA accepted to purchase all tendered GDRs in the amount of 34,545,672 pcs at the price of $2.11 per GDR for a total amount of $72,891,367.92. This represented 6.71% of the Company's share capital. The listing and admission to trading on the LSE of LSR Group's GDRs has been cancelled with effect from start of trading on 2 August 2021;

- In July, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision on acquisition by PJSC LSR Group its own ordinary shares in the amount of 10,303,021 pcs traded on Moscow Exchange with purpose to ensure equal rights for all shareholders given the successful completion of the offer for the acquisition of LSR GDRs. The repurchase price was set at RUB 780 per ordinary share, while the period during which shareholders can send an application for the sale of their ordinary shares is from August 20, 2021 to September 20, 2021.

[1] Adjusted cash flow from operations before income taxes and interest paid, including cash on escrow accounts received during the reporting period

[2] Cash balance, including cash on escrow accounts

[3] Including cash on escrow accounts

Full version of the press release >>

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
