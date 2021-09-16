PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-07 bonds

PJSC LSR Group ('LSR' or the 'Company') (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the term for the submission of the offers for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-07 bonds, with the registration number 4B02-07-55234-E-001P as of 13.09.2021, to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-Е-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned).
The Offers shall be submitted on September 14, 2021 from 11AM until 3PM Moscow time.
|
Underwriter
|
Sovcombank
|
Organisers
|
Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank, MKB, Alpha Bank
|
Placement process
|
Book-building
|
Coupon payment
|
To be determined
|
Coupon periods
|
20
|
Amortization schedule
|
20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period;
40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period;
40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period;
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru
Media Relations
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
Disclaimer
OJSC LSR Group published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:31:07 UTC.