Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC LSR Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-07 bonds

09/16/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PJSC LSR Group ('LSR' or the 'Company') (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the term for the submission of the offers for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-07 bonds, with the registration number 4B02-07-55234-E-001P as of 13.09.2021, to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-Е-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned).

The Offers shall be submitted on September 14, 2021 from 11AM until 3PM Moscow time.

Underwriter

Sovcombank

Organisers

Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank, MKB, Alpha Bank

Placement process

Book-building

Coupon payment

To be determined

Coupon periods

20

Amortization schedule

20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period;

40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period;

40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period;

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC LSR GROUP
03:32aPJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its..
PU
09/14PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-07 Bonds into Le..
PU
09/14PJSC LSR : The top-management of LSR Group talked to the investment community
PU
09/13PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes second coupon payment on its Series 001P-06 bonds
PU
08/31PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces financial results for the first half of 2021
PU
08/30Pjsc Lsr Group Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/30PJSC LSR : Download 2021 1H Financial Results Press release
PU
08/30PJSC LSR : Download 2021 1H Trading Volume Update Press release
PU
08/30PJSC LSR : Consolidated Financial Statements for the 6 months, ended 30 June 202..
PU
08/30PJSC LSR : LSR Group completed the “Flagman” project in Yekaterinbur..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 1 678 M 1 678 M
Net income 2021 13 470 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 26 964 M 373 M 373 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,56x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 77 054 M 1 063 M 1 066 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart PJSC LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
PJSC LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC LSR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 769,00 RUB
Average target price 995,86 RUB
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Director General & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-11.24%1 063
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.80%40 200
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.56%27 183
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 863
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.20%25 076
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.23%24 150