PJSC LSR : LSR Group built the first Assisted Living House in the Leningrad Region

11 April 2022

- I hope this will be the warmest home for its new residents, - said Alexander Drozdenko at the opening ceremony of the new Assisted Living House. - I want to thank Andrey Molchanov and his company for the implementation of this project. There is a business that does many right things, pays taxes and believes that it does not owe anything to anyone else. On the contrary, there is a business, which believes that it should share part of its capabilities, energy and warmth with those who need it. This is exactly what LSR Group does, and once again, we say thank you for that.

"It is a great pleasure for me today to see those who will be living here," Andrey Molchanov emphasized. "I hope they will enjoy every day in this place. Every time I meet such people, I understand that we are not working in vain and that what we are doing is important. It fills me with strength and energy to do even more. We plan to build two more houses of this type in St. Petersburg, and we are discussing the construction of another house in the Leningrad region.

The new three-story building, designed and built by LSR Group, is located on the campus of the State Autonomous Non-Typical Vocational Educational Institution of the Leningrad Region "Multicenter for Social and Labor Integration". Assisted Living Houses are projects aimed at creating an alternative system of living arrangements for people with disabilities who have a significant lack of social experience and who need constant domestic and social support.

Prior to this, we recall that LSR Group built three more similar facilities in the region, which are operated by the St. Petersburg Association of Public Associations of Parents of Disabled Children (GAOORDI) with the support of the St. Petersburg Social Policy Committee and district administrations.

When designing the new building, LSR Group took into account the wishes of the residents of the first houses: the accessible environment was improved in terms of equipping apartments, the layout of the kitchen and technical areas was improved, the organization of bathrooms and the placement of equipment for washing wheelchairs after walks were reconsidered. In total, there are 19 apartments in the house with all amenities and furniture. On each floor there is a spacious kitchen-living room where residents can cook their own meals, spend time together watching TV or chatting.