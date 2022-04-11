Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC LSR Group
  News
  Summary
    LSR   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSR)
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04/08 11:49:52 am EDT
538.00 RUB   -1.72%
04/01PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes tenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-04 bonds
PU
03/29PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes eighteenths coupon payment and redeems part of the nominal value on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
03/29PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
PJSC LSR : LSR Group built the first Assisted Living House in the Leningrad Region

04/11/2022 | 02:59am EDT
LSR Group built the first Assisted Living House in the Leningrad Region 11 April 2022

Andrey Molchanov, CEO of LSR Group, and Governor Alexander Drozdenko opened the first Assisted Living House for people with disabilities in the Leningrad Region. At the same time, three similar projects created by LSR Group are already operating in St. Petersburg.

- I hope this will be the warmest home for its new residents, - said Alexander Drozdenko at the opening ceremony of the new Assisted Living House. - I want to thank Andrey Molchanov and his company for the implementation of this project. There is a business that does many right things, pays taxes and believes that it does not owe anything to anyone else. On the contrary, there is a business, which believes that it should share part of its capabilities, energy and warmth with those who need it. This is exactly what LSR Group does, and once again, we say thank you for that.

"It is a great pleasure for me today to see those who will be living here," Andrey Molchanov emphasized. "I hope they will enjoy every day in this place. Every time I meet such people, I understand that we are not working in vain and that what we are doing is important. It fills me with strength and energy to do even more. We plan to build two more houses of this type in St. Petersburg, and we are discussing the construction of another house in the Leningrad region.

The new three-story building, designed and built by LSR Group, is located on the campus of the State Autonomous Non-Typical Vocational Educational Institution of the Leningrad Region "Multicenter for Social and Labor Integration". Assisted Living Houses are projects aimed at creating an alternative system of living arrangements for people with disabilities who have a significant lack of social experience and who need constant domestic and social support.

Prior to this, we recall that LSR Group built three more similar facilities in the region, which are operated by the St. Petersburg Association of Public Associations of Parents of Disabled Children (GAOORDI) with the support of the St. Petersburg Social Policy Committee and district administrations.

When designing the new building, LSR Group took into account the wishes of the residents of the first houses: the accessible environment was improved in terms of equipping apartments, the layout of the kitchen and technical areas was improved, the organization of bathrooms and the placement of equipment for washing wheelchairs after walks were reconsidered. In total, there are 19 apartments in the house with all amenities and furniture. On each floor there is a spacious kitchen-living room where residents can cook their own meals, spend time together watching TV or chatting.

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net income 2022 11 302 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 19 646 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 8,36%
Capitalization 53 908 M 677 M 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart PJSC LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
PJSC LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 538,00 RUB
Average target price 715,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Director General & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Independent Director
Vitaliy Nikitich Ignatenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-11.66%677
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.44.91%37 348
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.12%35 841
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.26%34 877
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 253
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.57%33 441