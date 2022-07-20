Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC LSR Group
  News
  Summary
    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

PJSC LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
546.80 RUB   -0.76%
06:14aPJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022
PU
06:14aPJSC LSR : Download Operating Results 1H 2022 Press release
PU
06/28PJSC LSR : LSR Group makes nineteenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
Summary 
Summary

PJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022 20 July 2022

St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.

1H 2022 Highlights:

  • New contract sales were RUB 53 billion (308 th. sqm);
  • Share of mortgage sales amounted to 75%, compared to 68% in the first half of 2021;
  • Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 41% year-on-year;
  • New 438 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
  • Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.
Full version of the press release >>

For more information, please contact:

Department of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC LSR GROUP
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 856 M 1 856 M
Net income 2022 11 107 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 5 537 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,07x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 54 790 M 972 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 51,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 546,80 RUB
Average target price 703,67 RUB
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov General Director & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Independent Director
Vitaliy Nikitich Ignatenko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LSR GROUP-10.21%972
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.80%33 943
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 789
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.18%31 340
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.57%29 288
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.21%25 552