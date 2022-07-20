PJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022

LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022
20 July 2022
St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.
1H 2022Highlights:
New contract sales were RUB 53 billion (308 th. sqm);
Share of mortgage sales amounted to 75%, compared to 68% in the first half of 2021;
Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 41% year-on-year;
New 438 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;
Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.