PJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2022

20 July 2022

St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 July 2022 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the first half ended 30 June 2022.

1H 2022 Highlights:

New contract sales were RUB 53 billion (308 th. sqm);

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 75%, compared to 68% in the first half of 2021;

Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 41% year-on-year;

New 438 th. sqm of net sellable area launched in the reporting period;

Sales dynamics in the building material segment was in line with management expectations.

