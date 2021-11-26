PJSC LSR : LSR Group reports its operating results for the nine months of 2021

St. Petersburg, Russia

- 8 November 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") ( MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the nine months of 2021.

New contract sales reached RUB 67 billion Share of mortgage sales increased to 66% compared to 64% in the first nine months of last year.

3Q 2021 Highlights:

New contract sales amounted to RUB 20 billion, or 124 th. sqm;

Share of mortgage sales was 61%, compared to 72% in 3Q 2020;

Completions reached 102 th. sqm of net sellable area, 3.6 times higher compared to 3Q 2020;

New 85 th. sqm of net sellable area was launched in the reporting period.

9M 2021 Highlights:

New contract sales stood at RUB 67 billion, or 437 th. sqm;

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 66%, up from 64% in 9M 2020;

Completions reached 348 th. sqm of net sellable area, up 74% compared to 9M 2020;

New 575 th. sqm of net sellable area was launched in the reporting period;

The results of building materials segment were in line with the Company's expectations.





