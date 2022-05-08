Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation

SOFIA, May 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will not support European
Union's new set of sanctions against Russia if the Balkan
country does not get a derogation from the proposed ban on
buying Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said
late on Sunday.
European Union governments moved closer on Sunday to
agreeing to tough sanctions against Russia over its invasion of
Ukraine, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to
ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope.
"The talks will continue tomorrow, on Tuesday too, a meeting
of the leaders may be needed to conclude them. Our position is
very clear. If there be a derogation for some of the countries,
we want to get a derogation too," Vassilev told national BNT
television.
"If not, we will not support the sanctions. But I do not
expect to get to that, based on the talks at the moment," he
said.
Landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which
all depend heavily on Russian crude delivered via Soviet-era
pipelines face a challenge to secure alternative sources and
have asked for a derogation from the ban. Bulgaria has also
requested a derogation.
The European Commission proposed changes on Friday to its
initial planned embargo on Russian oil to give the three
countries more time to shift their energy supplies, while
Bulgaria was not offered concessions, EU sources said.
Vassilev said Bulgaria also needs to get a derogation, as
its only refinery at the Black Sea port of Burgas needed time to
upgrade its de-sulphurization facilities necessary to switch to
processing only non-Russian crude.
Neftochim Burgas refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL
, is the dominant fuel provider in the Balkan country,
the poorest in the 27-member bloc. At present, half of the oil
it processes comes from Russia.
Lack of an exemption would either pose serious environmental
risks to the region of Burgas or force the oil refinery to
decrease processing, which would create a deficit and further
increase fuel prices, he said.
