  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Lukoil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-04
4675.00 RUB   +2.70%
05:16pBulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation
RE
05/06Lukoil - on depositary receipt facilities of pjsc lukoil
AQ
05/05Lukoil to Delist from London, Cancel American Depositary Receipt Facilities
MT
Bulgaria says will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation

05/08/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
SOFIA, May 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will not support European Union's new set of sanctions against Russia if the Balkan country does not get a derogation from the proposed ban on buying Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said late on Sunday.

European Union governments moved closer on Sunday to agreeing to tough sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope.

"The talks will continue tomorrow, on Tuesday too, a meeting of the leaders may be needed to conclude them. Our position is very clear. If there be a derogation for some of the countries, we want to get a derogation too," Vassilev told national BNT television.

"If not, we will not support the sanctions. But I do not expect to get to that, based on the talks at the moment," he said.

Landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which all depend heavily on Russian crude delivered via Soviet-era pipelines face a challenge to secure alternative sources and have asked for a derogation from the ban. Bulgaria has also requested a derogation.

The European Commission proposed changes on Friday to its initial planned embargo on Russian oil to give the three countries more time to shift their energy supplies, while Bulgaria was not offered concessions, EU sources said.

Vassilev said Bulgaria also needs to get a derogation, as its only refinery at the Black Sea port of Burgas needed time to upgrade its de-sulphurization facilities necessary to switch to processing only non-Russian crude.

Neftochim Burgas refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL , is the dominant fuel provider in the Balkan country, the poorest in the 27-member bloc. At present, half of the oil it processes comes from Russia.

Lack of an exemption would either pose serious environmental risks to the region of Burgas or force the oil refinery to decrease processing, which would create a deficit and further increase fuel prices, he said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Diane Craft)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 112.601 Delayed Quote.42.00%
PJSC LUKOIL 2.70% 4675 End-of-day quote.-28.84%
SECURE, INC. -3.72% 983 Delayed Quote.-58.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.74% 68 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
WTI 0.00% 109.629 Delayed Quote.44.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 11 578 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,72x
Yield 2022 13,2%
Capitalization 46 993 M 44 497 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart PJSC LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
PJSC Lukoil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 72,53 $
Average target price 114,26 $
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL-28.84%44 497
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.42%2 393 227
SHELL PLC41.39%212 753
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.83%139 324
TOTALENERGIES SE13.38%135 886
EQUINOR ASA42.92%114 201