    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
Lukoil, Gazprom Neft Create Joint Venture to Develop Siberian Oil and Gas Cluster

09/16/2021 | 10:59am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Lukoil PJSC said Thursday that it has created a joint venture with Gazprom Neft to develop a major oil and gas cluster in Russia's Yamal-Nenets autonomous region.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said the JV will cover the Tazovskoye, Meretoyakhinskoye and Severo-Samburgskoye fields, as well as two Zapadno-Yubileyny license blocks, located in northwest Siberia.

The company said total geological reserves initially in place at the cluster stand at over 1 billion metric tons of oil and about 500 billion cubic meters of gas. The company said a considerable proportion of the reserves initially in place are within the Achimov formation and that they are categorized as hard-to-recover reserves.

"This joint venture, bringing together our financial and technological resources, will see us working on developing hard-to-recover reserves, including producing oil from Achimov formation. This, in turn, will create new jobs and extra tax revenues at every level, as well as facilitating further technological development of our companies and the entire ecosystem of contractors and equipment producers," Gazprom Chief Executive Alexander Dyukov said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1058ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC LUKOIL 1.75% 6715.5 End-of-day quote.29.94%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 1.06% 342.6 End-of-day quote.61.08%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 4.11% 458.1 End-of-day quote.44.53%
WTI -0.81% 71.93 Delayed Quote.46.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 9 083 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 8,51%
Capitalization 60 719 M 60 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart PJSC LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
PJSC Lukoil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 93,06 $
Average target price 101,05 $
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL29.94%60 467
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.43%1 873 169
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.08%161 004
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.32%158 684
TOTALENERGIES SE9.60%120 718
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM61.08%111 784