PJSC Lukoil : Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting materials 30.05.2022

Materials that are made available for those entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General

Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL"

to be held on 30 May 2022

(in the form of an absentee voting meeting)

CONTENTS

1. Notice of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" 3 2. Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" 5 3. Position and recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL" on the items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" 6 4. Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" 7 5. Information on the candidate for the position of the President of PJSC "LUKOIL" and information on a written consent of the candidate to be appointed President of PJSC "LUKOIL" 8 6. Instructions for shareholders of PJSC "LUKOIL" using the electronic voting solution for the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" 9

NOTICE of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Public Joint Stock Company "Oil company "LUKOIL"

Dear Shareholder,

Public Joint Stock Company "Oil company "LUKOIL" location: Moscow; address: Sretensky bulvar 11, Moscow, 101000, Russian Federation, hereby informs you that, based on the decision of the Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL" of 21 April 2022, an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" will take place on 30 May 2022 in the form of an absentee voting meeting, with the following agenda:

1. Early termination of powers of the President of PJSC "LUKOIL".

2. Appointment of the President of PJSC "LUKOIL".

The deadline for the receipt of ballots 30 May 2022 Postal address the completed and signed ballots must be sent OOO «Registrator «Garant», to: Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya 8, second floor, office 228, Presnensky Municipal District Intra-city territory of a city of federal significance, Moscow, 123100, Russian Federation The date of determining (formalizing) the persons entitled to 5 May 2022 take part in the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting: Classes (types) of shares whose owners have the right to vote Registered Ordinary Shares on all agenda items of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting: Identification details of the shares whose holders are entitled State Registration Number of the securities issue: to take part in the Extraordinary General Shareholders 1-01-00077-А dated 25 June 2003 Meeting:

The URL of the website in the information and https://evoting.reggarant.ru/Voting/Lk telecommunications network Internet where electronic voting ballots may be completed, and the QR-code for prompt connection to the said website:

Please kindly note that the persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC

"LUKOIL" (the Company) may take part in the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting by completing their voting ballots electronically on the website https://evoting.reggarant.ru/Voting/Lk in the information and telecommunications network Internet, with the Instructions for users of the electronic voting solution available on the Company's websites www.lukoil.ru (in Russian), www.lukoil.com (in English) in the information and telecommunications network Internet. Access for completing electronic voting ballots shall be granted from 6 May 2022 to the shareholders who register their title to shares in the Company's Shareholder Register, while shareholders who are clients of nominee holders shall be granted access after the said nominee holders provide OOO «Registrator «Garant» (the Registrar) keeping the Company's Shareholder Register with information on persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL".

If the Company's Shareholder Register contains information on the email address of a person entitled to participate in the

General Shareholders Meeting, then the ballots for voting shall be sent to such person in the form of an electronic message to his/her email address specified in the Company's Shareholder Register. In this case, voting can be performed by printing, completing and sending the ballots attached to the electronic message by mail to the address: OOO «Registrator «Garant», Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya 8, second floor, office 228, Presnensky Municipal District Intra-city territory of a city of federal significance, Moscow, 123100, Russian Federation. If so, the voting ballots must be signed without fail. Information on the shareholder's e-mail address may be provided by the shareholder by submitting the Registered Natural/Legal Person's Form containing information about the e-mail address to the Registrar. The Registrar charges no fee for submitting the Registered Natural/Legal Person's Form.

The ballots received by PJSC "LUKOIL" by the deadline for the receipt of ballots and the electronic ballots completed at https://evoting.reggarant.ru/Voting/Lk in the information and telecommunications network Internet by the said deadline will be counted for determining a quorum of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" and tallying votes.

Information (materials) to be provided to persons entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Shareholders

Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" in preparation for the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" will be

available on the Company's websites www.lukoil.ru (in Russian), www.lukoil.com (in English) in the information and telecommunications network Internet starting from the date of publication on the said websites (not later than 9 May 2022); and from 10 May 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. on business days, in the premises of the executive body of PJSC "LUKOIL", at the address: Sretensky bulvar 11, Moscow, 101000 Russian Federation, tel. 8 (495) 981 7320 or 8 (495) 780 1943, as well as at the

Registrar's addresses: Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya 8, Moscow, 123100, Russian Federation, tel. 8 (495) 221 3112, 8 (800) 500 2947; Nevsky prospect, 21 A, 13H-1/1, fifth floor, office 511 (Mertens Business Center), St. Petersburg, 191186, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (812) 644 8768, +7 (904) 645 5786, +7 (495) 221 3112 (ext. 2936, 2937) and to the addresses of the transfer agents of OOO «Registrator «Garant» indicated on the Registrar's official website http://www.reggarant.ru/index.php/ru/transfer-agentskie-punkty.

Access to information (materials) for the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting shall be granted for voting electronically on the website https://evoting.reggarant.ru/Voting/Lk in the information and telecommunications network Internet.

The decisions taken by the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" and voting results will be communicated to the persons on the list of persons entitled to take part in the Meeting in the form of a Report on Voting Results to be made available on the Company's official websites www.lukoil.ru, www.lukoil.com in the information and telecommunications network Internet by 3 June 2022.

For the purpose of ensuring your rights as a shareholder of PJSC "LUKOIL", we kindly ask you to inform OOO

«Registrator «Garant», the company keeping the Company's Shareholder Register, of any changes in your data (full name, change in residence/domicile, change in banking details, passport and other data) in a timely manner by completing the Registered

Natural/Legal Person's Form and submitting it to the Registrar. Pursuant to Clause 16, Article 8.2 of the Federal Law On Securities Market neither the Company nor the Registrar will be liable for the loss incurred, should you fail to provide information on such changes.

More details on the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL" will be available if contacted at: 8 (495) 981 7320 or 8 (495) 780 1943, shareholder@lukoil.com.

Board of Directors of PJSC "LUKOIL"

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Shareholders

Meeting of PJSC "LUKOIL"

Moscow, 30 May 2022

1. Early termination of powers of the President of PJSC "LUKOIL".

2. Appointment of the President of PJSC "LUKOIL".

5