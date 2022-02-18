Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Lukoil
  News
  Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL COMPLETES THE DEAL ON ACQUIRING INTEREST IN SHAH-DENIZ PROJECT

02/18/2022 | 04:31am EST
LUKOIL COMPLETES THE DEAL ON ACQUIRING INTEREST IN SHAH-DENIZ PROJECT

Friday, February 18, 2022

PJSC LUKOIL announces completion of the transaction of buying a 9.99% interest in the Shah-Deniz gas project from PETRONAS. The transaction value is approximately $1.45 billion.

Following the completion of the deal, LUKOIL increased its share in the project from 10% to 19.99%. Other parties to the project are bp (29.99%, operator), TPAO (19%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10%) and SGC (6.67%).​

Information

The Shah Deniz gas condensate field is located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, 70 kilometres southeast of Baku.

The project is implemented under a PSA; commercial production there began in 2006. In 2021, Shah Deniz consortium extracted 22.7 bcm of gas and 4.2 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate.

In 2018, the second stage of the project was launched, with annual production expected to reach 26 bcm of gas and 5 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate. The gas is sold on the markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Since December 2020, it is also delivered to Europe.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 125 B - -
Net income 2021 10 228 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,87x
Yield 2021 11,6%
Capitalization 56 926 M 56 926 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends PJSC LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,74 $
Average target price 103,87 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL1.80%56 926
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.45%2 010 760
SHELL PLC0.00%205 259
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.73%156 755
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%149 877
PJSC GAZPROM-5.24%100 594