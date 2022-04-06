PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF PETROCHEMISTRY PROJECTS IN SARATOV

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Vagit Alekperov, President of PJSC LUKOIL, and Valery Radaev, Governor of the Saratov region, visited the Saratovorgsintez LLC petrochemical plant (a wholly owned PJSC LUKOIL subsidiary). This facility is the only Russian manufacturer of acetonitrile and acrylonitrile (annual production amounts to 170 thousand tonnes), as well as a major manufacturer of sodium cyanide.

In 2021, the plant completed a large-scale environmental project of an in-depth overhaul of a waste incinerator. This allows for complete smokeless combustion of organic matter. The implementation of the project will be instrumental in reducing CO2 emissions by over 20 thousand tonnes per year.

The plant is developing projects for construction of new units to increase production volume and improve efficiency. Consistent work on imports phase-out is underway with respect to catalysts, chemicals, spare parts, and equipment.

Following their visit to the petrochemical plant, Vagit Alekperov and Valery Radaev held a working meeting with the leaders of LUKOIL Group organizations in the Saratov region.​

