    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF PETROCHEMISTRY PROJECTS IN SARATOV

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
LUKOIL CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF PETROCHEMISTRY PROJECTS IN SARATOV

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 4/6/2022 12:02:47 PM }

Vagit Alekperov, President of PJSC LUKOIL, and Valery Radaev, Governor of the Saratov region, visited the Saratovorgsintez LLC petrochemical plant (a wholly owned PJSC LUKOIL subsidiary). This facility is the only Russian manufacturer of acetonitrile and acrylonitrile (annual production amounts to 170 thousand tonnes), as well as a major manufacturer of sodium cyanide.

In 2021, the plant completed a large-scale environmental project of an in-depth overhaul of a waste incinerator. This allows for complete smokeless combustion of organic matter. The implementation of the project will be instrumental in reducing CO2 emissions by over 20 thousand tonnes per year.

The plant is developing projects for construction of new units to increase production volume and improve efficiency. Consistent work on imports phase-out is underway with respect to catalysts, chemicals, spare parts, and equipment.

Following their visit to the petrochemical plant, Vagit Alekperov and Valery Radaev held a working meeting with the leaders of LUKOIL Group organizations in the Saratov region.​

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 11 755 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 16,9%
Capitalization 41 174 M 41 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL-19.15%41 174
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.11%2 291 710
SHELL PLC30.78%210 851
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED16.71%150 101
TOTALENERGIES SE3.74%139 195
EQUINOR ASA39.08%120 825